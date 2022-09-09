scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

After groin issue, National Games participation looks difficult for Neeraj Chopra

The IOA directive came after Home Minister Amit Shah launched the mascot and the anthem for the Games, which Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said would be the "biggest and grandest" ever.

Neeraj Chopra in action. (AP)

Indian Olympic Association’s directive notwithstanding, champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s participation in the upcoming National Games looks doubtful, as he is coming off a groin injury and a gruelling season.

Olympic gold medallist Chopra achieved yet another historic feat on Thursday when he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title in Zurich, signing off the international season on a rousing note. A day later, he was asked about competing in the National Games, which will be held across cities in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12. “The National Games are approaching. I am just coming back from a groin injury, and I may not be able to train for one or two weeks. So I am primarily focussed on next year,” Chopra told reporters. With the IOA making it mandatory for the country’s top athletes to take part in the Games, many sports persons could have to rejig their training schedules.

The IOA directive came after Home Minister Amit Shah launched the mascot and the anthem for the Games, which Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said would be the “biggest and grandest” ever.

The National Games are being held after a gap of seven years. The groin issue had forced Chopra to skip the Commonwealth Games in July-August, right after the World Championships in the USA, where he had claimed a silver medal. But Chopra had made a spectacular return from the one-month injury lay-off by winning the Lausanne-leg of the Diamond League series on August 26 and qualifying for the Finals here. He had become the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League meet title in Lausanne with his third career-best throw of 89.08m.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...Premium
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India

In Zurich, Chopra began with a foul but jumped to the top spot with a throw of 88.44m — his fourth career best — in his second attempt, and that turned out to be his winning effort. He had 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m in his next four throws.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic finished second with a best throw of 86.94m which he registered in his fourth attempt. Julian Weber of Germany was third with a best of 83.73m.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 04:37:49 pm
Next Story

Kartik Aaryan says box office failure Love Aaj Kal 2 helped him sign 3 films: ‘Filmmakers started having confidence in me..’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

Operation London Bridge: the 10-day process that kicked off with Queen's death

Operation London Bridge: the 10-day process that kicked off with Queen's death

Will Rahul Gandhi be Congress chief again? He says, ‘It will be clear when…’

Will Rahul Gandhi be Congress chief again? He says, ‘It will be clear when…’

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

BJP 'terrorising' Muslims on pretext of conducting madrassa survey: Mayawati

BJP 'terrorising' Muslims on pretext of conducting madrassa survey: Mayawati

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Tata Group in talks with Wistron for assembling iPhones in India

Tata Group in talks with Wistron for assembling iPhones in India

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli
Asia Cup: Virat Kohli gets his 71st international century against Afghanistan
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 09: Latest News