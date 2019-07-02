After another World Cup snub, Ambati Rayudu gets hilarious offer from Iceland Cricket

Team India is facing a tough challenge in the ongoing Cricket World Cup after Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar injuries. Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal have been roped in as replacements but amid all, one man has still been left out from the selection- Ambati Rayudu. He did not receive a call-up even after Dhawan-Shankar’s ouster and now Ambati Rayudu has been offered an olive branch from Iceland.

Iceland wants to capitalize on the rejection.

In a bizarre tweet, Iceland cricket has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency in their country so that he can play for them after he was once again looked over for a World Cup spot in the Indian team. Rayudu initially criticized the selectors for not picking him in India’s squad that travelled to England and was also not called up following injuries to Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar, with Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal selected instead of him. As a result, Iceland put out a tongue-in-cheek tweet about how Mayank Agarwal, who was the latest call up to the Indian team, only has three professional wickets at 72.33 and that Rayudu could play for them instead.

Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least @RayuduAmbati can put away his 3D glasses now. He will only need normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati. We love the Rayudu things. #BANvIND #INDvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/L6XAefKWHw — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 1, 2019

Iceland cricket did not stop here and a step further they tweeted out the application form for permanent residency in Iceland if he intended to take them up on their offer.

India’s lower-middle order, barring Hardik Pandya, has come under criticism following lacklustre displays with the bat against Afghanistan and England. However, India chose a top order player in Mayank Agarwal instead of a seasoned middle-order batsman in Ambati Rayudu when forced to call up new players due to injuries. As it stands, perhaps turning to Iceland cricket may not be too bad an idea after the rejection Rayudu has faced from the BCCI.