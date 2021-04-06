AFI joins hands in global effort to shape the future of athletics

Athletics Federation of India (AFI), on Monday, announced their active support for World Athletics’ unprecedented campaign to gather feedback and set the future strategy for athletics across the world. The campaign, named a ‘Global Conversation for the Future of Athletics’, offers the opportunity for all those with an active interest in the sport to share their opinion on the steps that need to be taken by World Athletics and its 214 Member Federations, including India.

The result of the feedback, once compiled, will be the establishment of the World Plan for World Athletics 2022-30, which will set out the roadmap for the growth and development of athletics during this eight-year period. For the AFI, the outreach campaign offers a unique opportunity to find key areas of growth for the sport in India. Over the coming weeks, the organisation will arrange a group of initiatives with key stakeholders designed to encourage and facilitate unprecedented levels of feedback.

This includes participation in a global survey on Athletics. Whether an athlete, coach, sponsor, volunteer, or a fan, the AFI wants to hear your perspective on the future of the sport, with all areas under discussion.

Speaking on the outreach campaign, AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said, “The Global Conversation for the Future of Athletics is a pertinent forum that has been developed by World Athletics. The AFI stands to benefit a great deal from this global feedback mechanism as we aim to promote and nurture the athletics ecosystem here in India in our endeavour to take it a notch higher. Together with our athletes, coaches and stakeholders, this platform will provide all the right insights and best practices that will help us embrace contemporary methods to ensure the country’s vast talent pool is tapped at the right time.”