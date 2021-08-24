Behind the scenes: Watch CM Punk react to his music, Guinness World Records talks about AEW debut

CM Punk has begun a new era began with AEW RAMPAGE: The First Dance, which aired live from the sold-out United Center in Chicago on Saturday. DYNAMITE kicked off with the blaring sounds of “Cult of Personality” and C.M.Punk walking out onto the ramp as the roof blew off the United Center! The chants for C.M.Punk were thunderous.

But what was it like for the man himself? Watch backstage footage of Punk right before he made his AEW debut.

“You guys really know how to make a kid feel like Britt Baker in Pittsburgh. I’m winging this. We’re winging this. We—that’s a very important distinction. I didn’t plan on what I’m going to say because I knew I needed to feel it. And I feel you Chicago. And I hear you Chicago. For seven years, I’ve heard you. There’s a lot to cover. The good news is I’ve got the time Wednesdays, Fridays, four Saturdays or Sundays a year. I got the time and I ain’t going anywhere,” said C.M.Punk.

“Possibly for me the most important thing I’m going to say…if at all during my journey, if any of my choices or personal decisions made you feel disappointed, let me just say, I was never going to get healthy by staying in the same place that got me sick in the first place.

“So I look at it like this: August 13th, 2005, I left professional wrestling. August 20th, 2021, I’m back. And I’m back for you! I’m not gonna lie. I’m back for me too. But I’m back because there’s a hell of a lot of young talent that I wish I was surrounded by ten years ago. I’m back because I want to work with that young talent. I’m back because there’s a couple of scores to settle in that locker room.”

“I’ll see you September 5th at ALL OUT live on pay-per-view. I’m back! Oh, and I appreciate everyone who waited seven long years for me. So everyone, on your way out, grab yourself a free ice cream bar,” concluded Punk.

Punk’s AEW debut broke quite a few television records and this did not go unnoticed by the Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Records had something to say about that CM Punk return……#AEW #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/YxCmIpKkcY — Mikey Hutch ✨🍍 (@MikeyHutch765) August 23, 2021

Once the Cult of Personality played, the arena came unglued as 15,000 plus cheered for the hometown hero. The pop will go down in history as one of the greatest ever.