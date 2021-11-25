‘Just a less famous Miz’ – CM Punk vs MJF epic promo on AEW Dynamite; Bryan breaks a tooth

AEW Dynamite returned to Chicago and CM Punk hit the ring to a monstrous ovation from his hometown fans. However, he was soon interrupted by Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) much to the dismay of the crowd in Wintrust Arena. But what followed was probably the absolute best 20 minutes of promo time, and may well be the best segment in all of pro wrestling this year.

Potshots were taken as MJF took a dig at the pipebomb promo and deemed Punk as a “crack addict” despite being straight edge. “Doesn’t feel so good getting interrupted does it? Quite frankly, you really hurt my feelings last week. I extended out my hand like a gentleman. It was almost as bad as the time you quit, took your ball and went home.

“You know what was great? The pipe bomb. That was your best moment. Except every MJF moment is the best MJF moment. Because unlike you, I’m not a one trick pony. Don’t get it twisted. I respect you. I even respect that you’re straight edge, but how does someone who is straight edge look like a meth addict?

Not the one to be cowed down, Punk fired back saying MJF was an utter disappointment.

“I’m in your head. Probably has something to do with the fact that you’ve got a poster of me on your wall,” Punk said of his disappointment in MJF. “I shut up the great MJF without saying a word.” He continued, “you think you’re someone when in reality, he’s just a less-famous Miz.”

MJF later made another Cena reference when he said Punk was always second best, whether it was to “You Can’t See Me man” or the “King of Kings,” also a reference to Triple H.

Punk later asked MJF if he thinks he’s #1 in AEW. Punk referenced Triple H and Stephanie McMahon when he said the only way MJF will be #1 is if Tony Khan has a daughter and MJF marries her.

Bryan Danielson Knocks AEW Star’s Tooth Out

Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson knocked Colt Cabana’s tooth out during their battle.’ After the match, Danielson smiled and pointed to the mat. The camera zoomed in to find a tooth laying there.

Tony Schiavone interviewed Danielson afterwards. Danielson was still proudly holding up Colt’s knocked out tooth.