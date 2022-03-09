AEW Revolution: CM Punk with ROH theme, Sting jumps from balcony, Regal returns

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) presented its first pay per view event of the year in form of Revolution on Sunday to start 2022 on a critically successful note. Revolution was an out and out success, even if it felt a tad long, harking back to WWE’s one night Wrestlemanias, which tended to go on for over 7 hours before the extravaganza was switched to a 2-night affair from 2020.

There were a lot of talking points coming out of the Revolution, ranging from CM Punk vs MJF in a dog collar match to Adam Page vs Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship as well as Daniel Bryan and Jon Moxley’s battle of attrition where both men sported crimson masks in a claret soaked slow burn affair.

Here are the biggest talking points coming out of the show:

MJF falls to CM Punk after Wardlow face turn

CM Punk made his entrance to AFI’s “Miseria Cantare” and his Ring of Honor-era attire for his match against MJF which was as brutal as the match it was paying homage to, the Roddy Piper vs. Greg Valentine match back at Starrcade ’83. The match ended when MJF shouted for Wardlow for backup and asked for his Dynamite Diamond Ring which the latter claimed he couldn’t find the ring and smirked. Wardlow then completed his face turn when he pulled out the Dynamite Diamond Ring and left it on the canvas for CM Punk to pick up and nail MJF with it.

Calling back to his ROH days, @CMPunk is walking out to his old theme, ‘Miseria Cantare’ by @AFI!#AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/UwFXJILJfa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

Bryan Danielson loses to John Moxley before William Regal makes his AEW debut

In a vicious brawl, AEW’s resident mauler Jon Moxley came up with the win against American Dragon Bryan Danielson. Even after the pin, a visibly shocked Danielson continued to brawl with Moxley until William Regal walked down and managed to talk sense into Moxley and Danielson by slapping them. He then ordered Danielson and Moxley to shake hands who promptly did as they were told.

After the brutal battle between old rivals last night on #AEWRevolution, has #WilliamRegal got @jonmoxley & @bryandanielson on the same page? Order the replay & watch this historic show on @bleacherreport & @fitetv (Int.) pic.twitter.com/4NrbnugEyP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

Sting rolls back the clock in Tornado Trios match

In the penultimate match of the night, wrestling icon Sting teamed up with Darby Allin and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara to take on Andrade El Idolo, Isiah Kassidy, & “Big Money” Matt Hardy. In this match, Sting rolled back the years when he performed a 15-foot-high jump from the balcony on to Andrade El Idolo through three tables. At his age, the way Sting has performed after coming to AEW, WWE must be kicking themselves for not utilizing the legend properly when he was in their books.

The Tornado Trios Match between the #AHFO and the team of TNT Champ @sammyguevara, @darbyallin & #TheIcon @Sting at #AEWRevolution was non-stop chaos from every angle. Relive every insane moment by ordering the replay on @bleacherreport & @fitetv (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/rLlgmSGQKA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

Other results:

Eddie Kingston defeats Chris Jericho

Jurassic Express defeats reDRagon and Young Bucks to retain Tag Team titles

Wardlow defeats Keith Lee, Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Christian Cage in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Britt Baker defeats Thunder Rosa to retain Women’s championship

Hangman’ Adam Page defeats Adam Cole to retain AEW World title

Jade Cargill defeats Tay Conti to retain TBS championship