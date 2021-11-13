scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 13, 2021
MUST READ

AEW Full Gear 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch in India?

AEW Full Gear 2021 Live Streaming, Date and Time: AEW’s hottest stars will take to the ring live from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

By: Sports Desk |
November 13, 2021 7:09:17 pm
AEW Full Gear 2021 Live StreamingAEW Full Gear 2021 Live Streaming, Date and Time.

AEW Full Gear 2021 Live Streaming: AEW (All Elite Wrestling) pay-per-view Full Gear will be held on Sunday where three of its world championships are on the line. AEW’s hottest stars will take to the ring live from the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday,

FULL GEAR  match card includes:

• AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (C) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

• AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (C) vs. Tay Conti

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

• AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros. (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) (C) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

• AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final: Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

• Minneapolis Street Fight: The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) and American Top Team (Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski and Dan Lambert)

• MJF vs. Darby Allin

• CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

• Cody Rhodes & PAC vs. Andrade El Ídolo & Malakai Black

Viewers will be able to stream FULL GEAR on the B/R app (available on Android and iOS platforms). FULL GEAR will also be available On-Demand through cable and satellite TV providers. For a full list of viewing options, visit AEW’s website.

AEW INDIA TELECAST

AEW Full Gear will broadcast in India on 14 November 2021 (Sunday morning). The pre-show will start from 5:30 AM IST and the main show will air from 6:30 AM IST.

AEW struck a deal with Eurosport Network to air complete AEW content in India. AEW Full Gear 2021 PPV(and all other AEW PPVs also) will be free to watch in India on Eurosport channel.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

AUS vs PAK
AUS vs PAK in pics: Matthew Wade’s sensational cameo helps Australia reach T20 WC final
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 13: Latest News

Video 1
Video 1

Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Articles

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven