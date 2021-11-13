AEW Full Gear 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch in India?

AEW Full Gear 2021 Live Streaming: AEW (All Elite Wrestling) pay-per-view Full Gear will be held on Sunday where three of its world championships are on the line. AEW’s hottest stars will take to the ring live from the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday,

FULL GEAR match card includes:

• AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (C) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

• AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (C) vs. Tay Conti

• AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros. (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) (C) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

• AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final: Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

• Minneapolis Street Fight: The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) and American Top Team (Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski and Dan Lambert)

• MJF vs. Darby Allin

• CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

• Cody Rhodes & PAC vs. Andrade El Ídolo & Malakai Black

Viewers will be able to stream FULL GEAR on the B/R app (available on Android and iOS platforms). FULL GEAR will also be available On-Demand through cable and satellite TV providers. For a full list of viewing options, visit AEW’s website.

AEW INDIA TELECAST

AEW Full Gear will broadcast in India on 14 November 2021 (Sunday morning). The pre-show will start from 5:30 AM IST and the main show will air from 6:30 AM IST.

AEW struck a deal with Eurosport Network to air complete AEW content in India. AEW Full Gear 2021 PPV(and all other AEW PPVs also) will be free to watch in India on Eurosport channel.