Abhay Singh eases past Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan to enter Asian Games final

The second-seeded Indian was rampant in Game 1 before Irfan upped his game to make it a closer contest

Written by: Bhuvan Gupta
1 min readUpdated: Sep 26, 2026 12:37 PM IST
AbhayNagoya: India’s Abhay Singh competes against Japan’s Ryunosuke Tsukue during a men’s singles quarterfinal Squash match in the ongoing Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, September 25, 2026. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
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Abhay Singh lived up to billing, outclassing Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan in straight games to enter the men’s singles final at Asian Games 2026.

The second-seeded Indian was rampant in Game 1 before Irfan upped his game to make it a closer contest. Abhay won with ease nevertheless, as reflected by an 11-3, 12-10, 11-6 scoreline.

Abhay will face the winner of the second semifinal between Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and Malaysia’s NG Eain Yow in the gold medal match. The men’s singles winner will be awarded a direct berth to Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

Abhay thus joins compatriot Anahat Singh, who earlier defeated home favourite Satomi Watanabe in a thriller, in the singles finals.

(More to follow)

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Bhuvan Gupta
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