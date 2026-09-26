Abhay Singh eases past Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan to enter Asian Games final

Nagoya: India’s Abhay Singh competes against Japan’s Ryunosuke Tsukue during a men’s singles quarterfinal Squash match in the ongoing Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, September 25, 2026. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Abhay Singh lived up to billing, outclassing Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan in straight games to enter the men’s singles final at Asian Games 2026.

The second-seeded Indian was rampant in Game 1 before Irfan upped his game to make it a closer contest. Abhay won with ease nevertheless, as reflected by an 11-3, 12-10, 11-6 scoreline.

Abhay will face the winner of the second semifinal between Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and Malaysia’s NG Eain Yow in the gold medal match. The men’s singles winner will be awarded a direct berth to Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

Abhay thus joins compatriot Anahat Singh, who earlier defeated home favourite Satomi Watanabe in a thriller, in the singles finals.