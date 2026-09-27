Abhay Singh becomes 2nd Indian squash player to win Asian Games silver

India’s Abhay Singh won a silver medal in men’s singles squash on Sunday afternoon after a straight games defeat to Malaysia’s Eain Yow NG. Yow was the defending champion and the top seed in the tournament and his long, attritional style of squash overpowered the Indian in three games by a 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 scoreline.
Abhay took home a silver medal, only India’s second in singles after Saurav Ghosal claimed one at Hangzhou three years ago.
Had Abhay won the final, he would have also earned a spot in the Los Angeles Olympics.
The game saw Yow dominate most of the time. In the first game, Yow was trailing 2-3 at one point, before surging into a 5-3 lead. From there on he never relinquished his lead. Abhay did well to save one game ball at 8-10.
In the second and the third games, Yow raced away after tiring the Indian with his game style in the first effort. Abhay was trailing 8-3 in the second game and then fell to 5-11.
Desperate to stay on in the contest, Abhay started the third game well, surging into a 4-2 lead. But the Indian made a couple of unforced errors to allow Yoh to stay on his heels. He made one more error to allow Yow to catch up at 4-4. Yow eventually took the lead at 6-5 and did not allow the Indian a single point from that stage to claim the title and a spot at LA 2028.