Abhay Singh becomes 2nd Indian squash player to win Asian Games silver

Abhay took home a silver medal, only India’s second in singles after Saurav Ghosal claimed one at Hangzhou three years ago. (Reuters Photo)

India’s Abhay Singh won a silver medal in men’s singles squash on Sunday afternoon after a straight games defeat to Malaysia’s Eain Yow NG. Yow was the defending champion and the top seed in the tournament and his long, attritional style of squash overpowered the Indian in three games by a 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 scoreline.

Abhay took home a silver medal, only India’s second in singles after Saurav Ghosal claimed one at Hangzhou three years ago.

Had Abhay won the final, he would have also earned a spot in the Los Angeles Olympics.

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The game saw Yow dominate most of the time. In the first game, Yow was trailing 2-3 at one point, before surging into a 5-3 lead. From there on he never relinquished his lead. Abhay did well to save one game ball at 8-10.