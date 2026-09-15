‘All 90m javelins damaged’: Rumesh Pathirage slams airline for incident on flight

Rumesh Pathirage said all three javelins he used for over 90 throws have been damaged. (Photos: Rumesh Pathirage Instagram)

Javelin throw sensation Rumesh Pathirage claimed that three of his javelins were damaged in a flight from Hungary to Sri Lanka. Pathirage was returning from Budapest, where he had won the World Athletics Ultimate Championships title on Sunday.

“All three javelins I used for over 90 throws have been damaged. It might have been a mistake by the airline, but that’s how it is. It’s not a big issue. I’ll move on,” Pathirage was quoted as saying by Sri Lankan outlet NewsWire.

The star Lankan athlete posted photos of the allegedly broken javelins in an Instagram story, with captions “Thank you Turkish Airlines” and “Bad luck”.