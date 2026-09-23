5 hrs, 3 medals missed by whisker: India’s 4th-place jinx stretches into Asiad

India’s tryst with fourth place finishes at a multi sporting events continued as within a space of five hours, Indian shooters recorded three fourth place finishes.
2022 Asian Games silver medallist, Anantjeet Singh Naruka had one of the biggest disappointments of the day.
While he partnered with Mairaj Ahmed and Bhavtegh Singh Gill to win the men’s skeet team bronze, he couldn’t replicate the same in the men’s skeet individual final.
Qualifying with a score of 119 in the qualification round, Anant had a poor start and that poor start cost him the medal.
In the first series of four shots, the shooter from Rajasthan missed two shots and started on a wrong note.
His next four series were perfect with four points in every series. He again faltered in the sixth series with one miss and despite another perfect series after that, he had to bow out at fourth place.
Razia along with Parinaaz Dhaliwal entered the women’s skeet final after finishing with 111 points each in the qualification.
But similar to Anantjeet, she had a poor start in the final, missing two shots in the first two series.
After that, she was always catching up before eventually getting eliminated after the fourth spot.
Similar to Anant, she also won the women’s skeet team medal along with Parinaaz and Maheshwari Chauhan.
The trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Suruchi Singh was primed as the gold medal contender in the event.
The 10m Air pistol gave three medals to India last time including two individual and one team medal.
However, this time, the discipline turned out to be one of the biggest disappointments as both Esha and Suruchi had poor qualification rounds.
While Manu entered the final with a score of 579, Esha finished 15th with 572 and Suruchi 26th with 568.
For the team event, their combined score was 1719 equal to bronze medal winner Vietnam.
However, the Vietnamese team shot two more inner 10s than Indians resulting in the biggest heartbreak of the day for the Indian contingent.