5 hrs, 3 medals missed by whisker: India’s 4th-place jinx stretches into Asiad

Anantjeet Singh Naruka finished fourth in the men's skeet individual final while Manu Bhaker, along with Esha Singh, and Suruchi Singh also finished in 4th place in the 10m Air Pistol women's team event. (PTI)

India’s tryst with fourth place finishes at a multi sporting events continued as within a space of five hours, Indian shooters recorded three fourth place finishes.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Men’s Skeet final

2022 Asian Games silver medallist, Anantjeet Singh Naruka had one of the biggest disappointments of the day.

While he partnered with Mairaj Ahmed and Bhavtegh Singh Gill to win the men’s skeet team bronze, he couldn’t replicate the same in the men’s skeet individual final.

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Qualifying with a score of 119 in the qualification round, Anant had a poor start and that poor start cost him the medal.

In the first series of four shots, the shooter from Rajasthan missed two shots and started on a wrong note.