Five boxers – four Ugandan and a Pakistani – go missing after Glasgow CWG

As per media reports from NBS and Pakistan Today, five boxers - four Ugandan and one Pakistani - are reportedly missing. (Representative Image)

Multiple athletes, from several countries, who travelled to Glasgow for the 2026 Commonwealth Games have disappeared after competing, failing to return home with the rest of their contingents.

As per media reports from NBS and Pakistan Today, five boxers – four Ugandan and one Pakistani – are reportedly missing. The Ugandans did not join the rest of the delegation before the team’s scheduled return home on Tuesday while Pakistani pugilist Qudrat Ullah was not found in his room when officials went looking for him.

Law enforcement agencies in Scotland received several reports of athletes missing from their official accommodations.

“Police Scotland has received reports of several athletes who are unaccounted for. Enquiries are ongoing to assess the circumstances, and early engagement is taking place with the Home Office,” a spokesperson said.