2032 Olympic emblem officially revealed after it was leaked

The organising committee had an official launch on Monday, just a few days after it had to hastily convene a new conference to explain the accidental leaking ahead of schedule, the 2032 organizing committee held an official launch on Monday. (Brisbane Olympics organising committee)

Days after an explainer video inadvertently going live resulted in emblem of the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics getting leaked, the organisers have now officially unveiled it. The cockatoo has come out as the winner for the emblem, prevailing over the kangaroo and Koala.

The Olympic emblem is the crest of a pink cockatoo, an Australian bird, with the color stylized to resemble an Olympic and Paralympic flame, and a shape to resemble the host state of Queensland.

The organising committee had an official launch on Monday, just a few days after it had to hastily convene a new conference to explain the accidental leaking ahead of schedule, the 2032 organizing committee held an official launch on Monday.