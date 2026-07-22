Why hockey, badminton, wrestling, cricket and more are not at the 2026 Commonwealth Games

Sports which collectively contributed to nearly half of India's medal haul at the 2022 CWG will not be there at the 2026 edtion. (PTI Photo)

The 2026 Commonwealth Games starts on Thursday in Glasgow, Scotland with the opening ceremony taking place at the OVO Hydro at 10.30pm IST. Indians will be action on the first day before the opening ceremony though with the preliminary stages of bowls getting underway. As the Games go on, however, one may notice the absence of some of India’s biggest stars in sports like badminton, wrestling, shooting, cricket and hockey. The reason for this is that their sport itself has been dropped at this year’s CWG.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham featured 19 sports but this year, that number has been reduced to just 10. Among the disciplines dropped are six in which India had won a medal last time around — contributing to nearly half of the country’s medal haul.