Abhinav Bindra meets Neeraj Chopra, gifts him a puppy named ‘Tokyo’

On Wednesday, India’s only two individual gold medallists in Olympics came together, with the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medal winner Abhinav Bindra, hosting the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra at his farmhouse near Zirakpur in the afternoon.

Sources said that Chopra was busy since August 7 last month, when he won the gold medal in the javelin throw event of the Tokyo Olympics, and could finally make time to meet Bindra on Wednesday. Bindra gifted Chopra a Golden Retriever pup, aptly named Tokyo, and also wished him for the next Olympics furing his. “Was a pleasure to meet and interact with India’s golden man @neeraj_chopra1 ! I hope that “Tokyo” will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024!,” Bindra tweeted along with a picture of him gifting “Tokyo” to Neeraj on Wednesday afternoon.

Took my Olympic medal to meet its elder sibling from Beijing today 🙂

Thank you @Abhinav_Bindra sir for your family’s warm hospitality and for ‘Tokyo’ who I will cherish forever!

🇮🇳🥇🥇🐶 pic.twitter.com/XYqsKcW1IN — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 22, 2021

While Bindra tweeted about the meeting in the afternoon, Chopra tweeted about the meeting later in the evening. Chopra, who belongs to Khandra village near Panipat, was accompanied by his friend and mentor, Jaiveer Singh and other friends, with Bindra being given company by his parents, Apjit Bindra and Babli Bindra, as the two champions spent the afternoon together. The duo also posed with their respective gold medals and Chopra tweeted about the meeting. “Took my Olympic medal to meet its elder sibling from Beijing today. Thank you @Abhinav_bindra sir for your family’s warm hospitality and for “Tokyo” who I will cherish forever!,”

Chopra, who has more than six lakh followers on the micro blogging website, tweeted. Chopra also shared a picture of him holding the pup in his hands while sitting on the floor of the drawing room of Bindra’s home and playing with his new pet.