20-year-old Ganemat Sekhon wins silver in ISSF Junior World Championship in Peru

Competing in what was her last junior international event, Punjab shooter 20-year-old Ganemat Sekhon on Thursday won the silver medal in the women’s skeet category in the ISSF Junior World Championships being held at Lima, Peru. Sekhon, a student of SD College Sector 32, who in 2018 became the first ever Indian women skeet shooter to win a medal in a junior ISSF World Cup, won the bronze medal in the ISSF World Cup in Delhi earlier in March this year, the first Indian senior skeet shooter to achieve the feat. She lost out to USA’s Alishia Layne 2-0 in a shoot-off for the gold medal after they were both tied with 46 points in the final.

“It was my last international tournament as a junior and I am glad to end my junior career with a medal in the world cup. The conditions were very challenging in the final as it became very windy here. But I am happy that I was able to perform well in such conditions. Getting used to the time difference was another challenge. But my training under coach Piero Genga helped me a lot”, shared Sekhon while talking with The Indian Express.

Sekhon had taken interest in shooting in her childhood. She carries on her family’s legacy, with her great grandfather Captain Chattar Singh being a multiple royal shooting competition champion in the 1940’s and her grandfather Mohinderpal Singh being a national level shooter. She started shooting in 2015 on the insistence of her father Amrinder Singh and claimed the silver medal in women’s skeet event in Senior National Shooting Championships in Pune. She delivered similar performances in the 2017 nationals at Delhi and 2018 nationals at Jaipur. In 2018, Sekhon became the first Indian to win the bronze medal in the ISSF Junior World Championships at Sydney, Australia. In 2019, Sekhon won the silver medal in Asian Shooting Championships at Doha before she won the historic bronze medal in the ISSF World Cup in Delhi in March this year. Sekhon had also paired up with Angad Vir Bajwa to win gold in the mixed skeet team competition in Delhi.

“The bronze medal in the ISSF World Cup was a boost to my senior shooting career and gave me a lot of confidence to believe in myself while competing at the senior level. The time after the world cup was tough as I was not able to travel to Italy for my training. It meant that I could only take guidance from my coach Piero Genga over the phone. I had been training for the Kazakhstan World Cup before it was cancelled”, said Sekhon.

The 20-year-old, whose family recently shifted from Zirakpur to Kansal, believes that the next year is important for her in her goal to compete in 2024 Paris Olympics. “I have been working on my physical and mental fitness. Currently, the Indian skeet team is without a coach and we hope to get a coach soon. Training abroad will be crucial ahead of next year’s Asian Games and winning a medal there will boost my confidence to achieve the target of qualifying for 2024 Olympics and win a medal,” shared Sekhon.