How a fifteen-second shot clock helped archers learn to shoot under pressure

Olympics didn’t quite intend for athletes to ponder and ruminate, reflect and regret when sporting ability was contested. At the Archery Premier League, those conceptualizing the event last year in Delhi and held this year in Hyderabad, were not quite paring sport down to basics. They were attempting to make situations more treacherous, pile on more pressure on archers, so they would toughen up.

Founder Anil Kamineni and his team alongwith the federation devised a clever plan — they cut down the 20 seconds afforded to the archer per arrow, to 15 seconds. It got the Indian archers going so well, that they started enjoying the instinctive shooting. It cut down the dragging seconds leading up to the arrow release. It brought India a historic haul of 9 medals, including 5 gold.

Dhiraj Bommadevara, India’s talismanic recurver had sent down one message in team huddles: archers needed to enjoy competition. The long-suffering, tragic pathos of missed medals and 4th places would not dominate thought processes of India’s archers, the APL had decided.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Kamineni had heard of ways in which Koreans put their archers under intense duress — bombarding them with noise and assorted other complex psychological experiments. It was all too complicated for Indians.

The way Indians — coming from small towns, knowing struggles far worse than missing Olympic medals — processed it was, good riddance to 5 painful seconds. “Thing is we used to dwell a lot on the last arrow. Instead of thinking what we should be doing next,” explains Recurve bronze medallust from Aichi Nagoya, Neeraj Chauhan. “At 15 seconds, you have no time to think if the holding phase is dragged, if we should aim again. Sochne ka mouka hi nai hai (No time to even think),” the Meerut-based medallist says. “With 15, there’s no option.”

Neeraj says when India trailed 0-4 at Asiad in teams, he applied the APL walk through. “I needed 10, I wondered if it works, but shot anyway. It actually was 10. Then my confidence doubled,” he says.

Kamineni had seen it different. “We thought if we put more pressure on them in the APL format, they will concentrate more. Focus faster. The fear will slowly go down, given they are shooting with top international names,” he says.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | Sahil Jadhav dials psychologist for help, wins two gold at Asiad

When stretched out, 20 seconds can be quite a bit. “It’s a lot of time to adjust. Many pick the bow, draw it, then refocus. It’s too much time to get into the zone. And other thoughts can enter the head,” the former archer and federation man, says.

Neeraj concurs. “If it’s 20, you get into countdown mode, reciting the seconds in your head. After 15 was introduced last year, the thinking slowly changed about how to approach shooting. It helps keep you on active mode.”

For Compound double gold medallist Sahil Jadhav, it’s even more quick-fire. “In 15 format, it’s ‘Go in, shoot, come out’. You don’t even get time to take pressure or doubtful thoughts. Because it’s a team event, you can’t even see where the arrow lands because you make way for the teammate,” Jadhav says of practically having no time to squeeze in pressure and drama.

“If it’s 20-22 seconds, you tend to do the whole process slower,” Jadhav says. He averaged 17-18 seconds in individual, but since APL, he has automatically cut down 2 seconds.

Story continues below this ad

But the next set of selection trials or rankings might well have round-robins besides time-pressure and blitz 10s. “Competition, Competition, Competition – that’s the only way you get used to pressure of competition. But if you see Kumkum, she might’ve been under tremendous pressure. But she brought out 10s. I’ve never seen such archery,” he says.

Back in Amravati, coach Praful Dange says his ward will give him a cardiac someday, given how she leaves it for the last 5-8 seconds. “She follows her process coolly but her Sir suffers,” father Anil Mohod says. Gone are the days of panicked scrambles and 7s and 8s. “I don’t understand this generation. I think Dange Sir’s problem is, even if you give Kumkum an hour, she will still shoot in last 6-8 seconds. I think she learnt that at APL,” he says.