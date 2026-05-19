India vs Afghanistan ODI, Test Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to return for ODIs

India Squad For Afghanistan Test, ODI Series 2026 Announcement LIVE: Rishabh Pant has been dropped from the ODI squad and replaced as Test vice-captain. (PTI Photo)

India Squad For Afghanistan Test, ODI Series 2026 Announcement LIVE: KL Rahul has replaced Rishabh Pant as India’s Test vice-captain as the squad was announced for the side’s one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Prince Yadav has received a maiden international call-up, having been included in the ODI squad. Ishan Kishan has earned a recall to the ODI squad as well.

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have also been included in the Indian ODI squad, although their availability is subject to their fitness being cleared by the BCCI CoE. The ODI series could effectively start the run-in for India to the 2027 World Cup, which is set to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia during October and November next year.

Story continues below this ad The Test match will be just the second between India and Afghanistan and the first since 2018. It will also be the first time that a Test match will be played in the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. The one-off Test is set to start on June 6. This will be followed by the three-match ODI series that starts on June 14 in Dharamshala. The second ODI is set to be played on June 17 in Lucknow and the series concludes in Chennai on June 20.