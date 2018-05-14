The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are

Every traveler is amazing and unique in his/her own way. Here are some types of travelers that you probably know. Read on, maybe you are one of them!

Traveling is perhaps the only way to experience serenity in a heart-thumping adventure. It is peaceful, yet thrilling, and lets you experience freedom like never before. The more you travel, the more you learn about the world. The more you explore the world, the more you are able to know your own self. You uncover different dimensions of your personality, get a detox of your mind and soul, and make new friends. Traveling can make you a newer person, a better person.

Every traveler is amazing and unique in his/her own way. Here are some types of travelers that you probably know. Read on, maybe you are one of them!

1. The Budgeteer

This traveler has it all planned out when it comes to money. From flights to hotel bookings and beyond, The Budgeteer has it all mapped out. His pocket always has enough cash and a number of cards that come in handy in an emergency. If in a group, this traveler automatically becomes the ‘bank’ of the group.

2. The Lavish

This is the guy who, as the journey nears its end, is seen asking for money from the Budgeteer. Why? Because The Lavish traveler really knows how to spend! The best eateries, the best clubs, and the most luxurious experiences are at the top of his itinerary. In a group, he is often seen urging others to experience something new with him.

3. The Itinerary obsessed

This traveler is like an evolved version of the Budgeteer. They not only take expenditure into account, but also plan every minute detail of their journey. Every hour of the day is clearly charted and every detail meticulously planned. If you want to make the most of your destination, following this traveler is your best option (unless you are him!)

4. The Free Spirit

There is always a guy kayaking, snowboarding, or cliff diving while looking fabulous. If you see this person, you are looking at the Free Spirit. This guy is unconventional to the core. He is not bound by rules or laws. He does what he wants to and what nobody else dares to. This type of traveler is rarely seen in a group as he prefers to backpack and go solo.

5. The Bird-watcher

The ideal vacation of this guy involves stuff like lying in a hammock, chugging chilled drinks, looking at the clouds passing by and experiencing each moment as it passes. This guy is the textbook definition of the word ‘chill’. It is all he does, he chills. He doesn’t want to go rafting, he’d rather sit at the riverbank and look at the occasional fish that jumps out. In a group, this is the guy with the least interesting stories.

6. The Photographer

The one who is in the least number of photographs, but clicks (or claims to click) the best ones. Out of all the types mentioned, he is the one most likely to have a travel blog. No group is complete without this guy. But if you don’t pose as he says, you might make him angry, resulting in a lot of cropping for you!

Travel as much as you can, as much as your life allows you to, for you will observe facets of your being that you could never see before. Just remember, an intelligent traveler always takes contingencies into account. No matter what kind of traveler you are, always be safe and buy travel insurance. Research and find a plan that best suits your requirements. A good plan will cost less and provide more. Always compare prices to make sure you are getting the most bang for your buck. You can check out travel insurance plans by Reliance General Insurance, here. Starting at INR 306, the plans cover medical expenses, loss of passport, trip delay/cancellation/interruption and much more! Any information, all the help you need, and whatever assistance you require, are readily available today on the internet.

So explore, and be a smart traveler – all you need is the right attitude!