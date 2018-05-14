Know how you can catch up with the ever evolving Indian travel industry

With RIVA, all you need is a Facebook account. Interaction and problem solving is a breeze! It understands your needs and requirements, and responds accordingly.

Traveling has become multi-faceted over the years, involving well thought out plans, itineraries, and a lot of research. With the power of the internet and access to a huge repository of information, everything is instantly accessible and connected. Travelers are researching online, reading reviews, and consulting like-minded travelers over social media while planning their holiday.

According to a report by Bureau of Immigration, India, there has been a 7.3% increase in outbound travel – a sign that Indians are keener to travel overseas. Tourism, as an industry, is growing at an unprecedented pace and leisure travel is its vital part. A 2017 report by ‘Travel and Tourism Economic Impact’ mentions that leisure travel constitutes 94.6% of the total spend on travel and tourism. The same report mentions that leisure travel expenditure is supposed to increase at a rate of 7% per annum till 2027. The typical traveler of today wants complete control over the entire process. It is perhaps the reason why mobile tech and apps are becoming more significant.

According to a report by Criteo, one-third of the bookings in major countries around the world are done through mobile devices and around 80% of all last-minute bookings are done on mobile devices as well. Before the journey, travelers base their plans on online reviews and rankings, and post journey, they tend to share their experience online, including on social media.

According to a Nielsen research for Google, travelers spent an average of 53 days, visiting 28 different websites over a period of 76 online sessions. Planning is the backbone of every journey and safety an important aspect. An ideal planner takes contingencies and emergencies into consideration. Travelers today are more aware of the fact that mishaps are a part of life, which is why they take appropriate measures beforehand – like purchasing travel insurance.

Over the years, the interest in buying travel insurance has risen. It is steadily becoming an integral part of every travel itinerary. It makes a lot of sense too, because, at a nominal cost, the insured gets a number of benefits that include monetary compensation in case of loss of life, belongings, or important documents. Take, for example, Reliance General Insurance. Its insurance plans start at INR 306 and cover medical expenses, loss of passport, trip delay/cancellation/interruption and much more!

Over the years, the interest in buying travel insurance has risen. It is steadily becoming an integral part of every travel itinerary. It makes a lot of sense too, because, at a nominal cost, the insured gets a number of benefits that include monetary compensation in case of loss of life, belongings, or important documents. Take, for example, Reliance General Insurance. Its insurance plans start at INR 306 and cover medical expenses, loss of passport, trip delay/cancellation/interruption and much more!

Various itinerary, booking, and expense management tools have made traveling more convenient and fun while giving us better control over every dimension of our journey. Mobile tech is just the beginning. The world is taking great strides towards novel technology. The era is shifting. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are gradually becoming the new norm. We now have virtual chat assistants like RIVA – an AI-powered assistant by Reliance General Insurance that makes insurance buying super simple. The days of waiting for a customer care executive to answer your queries are long gone. With RIVA, all you need is a Facebook account. Interaction and problem solving is a breeze! It understands your needs and requirements and responds accordingly. The best part? Everything is done via your Facebook messenger, making the process mobile and expedient. It is a great step toward making travel more intelligent.

As people get smarter and more informed, technology has to become more futuristic, and vice-versa.

Take a step into the future and experience RIVA, here.