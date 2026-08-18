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After years of capex pain, is Yasho Industries entering a new growth phase?

A 15-year supply agreement, dedicated manufacturing capacity, and a company emerging from its largest capex cycle. Is Yasho finally entering its operating leverage phase, or has the market already priced it in?

After years of capex pain, is Yasho Industries entering a new growth phase?Yasho operates in a part of the chemical industry that most people never notice. (Image generated using AI)
Written by: Rahul Rao
12 min readAug 18, 2026 06:30 AM IST First published on: Aug 18, 2026 at 06:30 AM IST

In November 2025, Yasho Industries announced a deal that could reshape the trajectory of the company. A global multinational signed a 15-year supply agreement with the specialty chemical manufacturer. While long-term contracts are not uncommon in the industry, this one was different.

The agreement wasn’t simply a commitment to purchase products. The customer also agreed to provide an advance towards building a dedicated production facility at Yasho’s plant in Pakhajan, Gujarat.

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