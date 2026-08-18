After years of capex pain, is Yasho Industries entering a new growth phase?

In November 2025, Yasho Industries announced a deal that could reshape the trajectory of the company. A global multinational signed a 15-year supply agreement with the specialty chemical manufacturer. While long-term contracts are not uncommon in the industry, this one was different.

The agreement wasn’t simply a commitment to purchase products. The customer also agreed to provide an advance towards building a dedicated production facility at Yasho’s plant in Pakhajan, Gujarat.

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Commercial supplies from the facility will be made under a mutually agreed pricing formula, with management expecting the project to generate approximately Rs 150 crore in annual revenue once production begins.

By the end of Q1 FY27, EBITDA growth YoY came in at 127%. Additionally, Rs 98.12 crore advance for this year’s Rs 150 crore expected supply had already been received.

Yasho Industries: 1-Year Stock Price Movement. (Source: TradingView) Yasho Industries: 1-Year Stock Price Movement. (Source: TradingView)

The stock has more than tripled over the last year as investors began pricing in this opportunity and the earnings recovery that followed. Yet the real question is not whether Yasho has won an exceptional contract. It clearly has.

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The question is whether this marks the beginning of a structurally larger business or whether the market has already discounted most of that future.

Let’s dive in.

Understanding the business

Yasho operates in a part of the chemical industry that most people never notice. Its products rarely appear on store shelves, yet they are essential ingredients inside products we use every day.

Take engine oil as an example. Modern lubricants are far more than refined base oil. They contain carefully engineered additive packages that prevent oxidation, reduce friction, and protect engine components operating under extreme temperatures. Without these additives, engine oil would degrade rapidly and lose much of its effectiveness.

This is where Yasho fits into the value chain.

The company manufactures specialty molecules such as aminic and phenolic antioxidants, friction modifiers and anti-wear additives, supplying customers that formulate finished lubricant additive packages for the global automotive and industrial markets.

The same chemistry extends beyond lubricants. Yasho also manufactures rubber chemicals used in tyres, food antioxidants that extend shelf life, and aroma chemicals used in flavours and fragrances.

Business segments. (Source: Q1 FY27 Investor presentation) Business segments. (Source: Q1 FY27 Investor presentation)

Today, the company manufactures around 150 products, serves over 2,000 customers across 50+ countries, and derives nearly two-thirds of its revenue from exports, with the United States and Europe as its largest markets.

Despite this broad portfolio, the economics of the business are driven primarily by one segment. Nearly 90% of revenue comes from industrial chemicals, particularly lubricant additives and rubber chemicals. Consumer products account for the balance.

That distinction matters because the company’s most significant growth opportunity lies in lubricant additives.

A tiny player in a massive market

The global lubricant additives market is estimated at around $15 billion. Yasho’s market share is less than 0.1%.

On paper, that hardly sounds exciting. The industry is dominated by global leaders such as Lubrizol, Infineum, Chevron Oronite and Afton, companies that have spent decades developing proprietary formulations and serving the world’s largest lubricant manufacturers. But Yasho isn’t trying to replace them.

These companies compete by developing complete additive packages. Many of the individual specialty molecules that go into those formulations are sourced from specialist manufacturers rather than produced in-house. That is precisely where Yasho has positioned itself.

Instead of competing with the industry’s largest players, it aims to become a trusted manufacturing partner within their supply chains. At its current scale, even incremental market share gains can have a meaningful impact on the company’s earnings.

The recently signed 15-year lubricant additive agreement is perhaps the strongest evidence that this strategy is beginning to work.

The agreement that changed everything

Winning a long-term customer is common in the chemical industry. Winning one that helps fund your manufacturing capacity is not.

In November 2025, Yasho signed a 15-year Long-Term Supply Agreement (LTSA) with a global multinational for a key lubricant additive. The agreement is expected to generate approximately Rs 150 crore of annual revenue, with commercial supplies scheduled to begin around Q4 FY27.

But what makes this agreement remarkable isn’t the duration. It’s the structure.

Instead of simply placing an order, the customer agreed to provide advances towards the construction of a dedicated production facility at Yasho’s Pakhajan plant. By the end of Q1 FY27, the company had already received Rs 98.12 crore, while equipment delivery is expected to be completed by Q3 FY27.

Long-Term Supply Agreement: Key Highlights. (Source: Company filings & Investor Presentation) Long-Term Supply Agreement: Key Highlights. (Source: Company filings & Investor Presentation)

The structure reduces two of the biggest uncertainties that usually accompany large expansion projects.

First, it significantly lowers the upfront funding requirement for Yasho. Large specialty chemical expansions are often financed with debt long before meaningful revenue begins to flow, putting pressure on both profitability and return ratios during the ramp-up phase. Customer advances help ease that burden.

Second, the agreement provides long-term demand visibility. Instead of commissioning new capacity and then searching for customers, Yasho already has a committed buyer under a long-term commercial arrangement.

For investors, that changes the discussion from whether demand will materialise to how efficiently the company can execute the ramp-up.

It may also reflect a broader shift in global chemical supply chains. Rather than expanding production internally or relying solely on traditional manufacturing hubs, multinational customers increasingly appear willing to build long-term partnerships with qualified Indian specialty chemical manufacturers.

Whether this becomes a repeatable model for Yasho remains to be seen. But the agreement demonstrates that the company has earned the confidence of a global customer for a strategically important product.

The capex that depressed earnings

To understand why the market reacted so strongly to Q1 FY27, it’s important to understand what came before it.

Between FY22 and FY25, Yasho invested heavily in expanding its manufacturing footprint through the Pakhajan facility. As with most large greenfield projects, the costs arrived well before the benefits.

Revenue continued to grow, but depreciation, interest costs and other fixed expenses increased much faster as new assets were commissioned.

The result was a sharp deterioration in reported profitability.

Financial performance through the capex cycle: Source: Screener.in