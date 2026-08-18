After years of capex pain, is Yasho Industries entering a new growth phase?
A 15-year supply agreement, dedicated manufacturing capacity, and a company emerging from its largest capex cycle. Is Yasho finally entering its operating leverage phase, or has the market already priced it in?
In November 2025, Yasho Industries announced a deal that could reshape the trajectory of the company. A global multinational signed a 15-year supply agreement with the specialty chemical manufacturer. While long-term contracts are not uncommon in the industry, this one was different.
The agreement wasn’t simply a commitment to purchase products. The customer also agreed to provide an advance towards building a dedicated production facility at Yasho’s plant in Pakhajan, Gujarat.
Commercial supplies from the facility will be made under a mutually agreed pricing formula, with management expecting the project to generate approximately Rs 150 crore in annual revenue once production begins.
By the end of Q1 FY27, EBITDA growth YoY came in at 127%. Additionally, Rs 98.12 crore advance for this year’s Rs 150 crore expected supply had already been received.
The stock has more than tripled over the last year as investors began pricing in this opportunity and the earnings recovery that followed. Yet the real question is not whether Yasho has won an exceptional contract. It clearly has.
The question is whether this marks the beginning of a structurally larger business or whether the market has already discounted most of that future.
Let’s dive in.
Understanding the business
Yasho operates in a part of the chemical industry that most people never notice. Its products rarely appear on store shelves, yet they are essential ingredients inside products we use every day.
Take engine oil as an example. Modern lubricants are far more than refined base oil. They contain carefully engineered additive packages that prevent oxidation, reduce friction, and protect engine components operating under extreme temperatures. Without these additives, engine oil would degrade rapidly and lose much of its effectiveness.
This is where Yasho fits into the value chain.
The company manufactures specialty molecules such as aminic and phenolic antioxidants, friction modifiers and anti-wear additives, supplying customers that formulate finished lubricant additive packages for the global automotive and industrial markets.
The same chemistry extends beyond lubricants. Yasho also manufactures rubber chemicals used in tyres, food antioxidants that extend shelf life, and aroma chemicals used in flavours and fragrances.
Today, the company manufactures around 150 products, serves over 2,000 customers across 50+ countries, and derives nearly two-thirds of its revenue from exports, with the United States and Europe as its largest markets.
Despite this broad portfolio, the economics of the business are driven primarily by one segment. Nearly 90% of revenue comes from industrial chemicals, particularly lubricant additives and rubber chemicals. Consumer products account for the balance.
That distinction matters because the company’s most significant growth opportunity lies in lubricant additives.
A tiny player in a massive market
The global lubricant additives market is estimated at around $15 billion. Yasho’s market share is less than 0.1%.
On paper, that hardly sounds exciting. The industry is dominated by global leaders such as Lubrizol, Infineum, Chevron Oronite and Afton, companies that have spent decades developing proprietary formulations and serving the world’s largest lubricant manufacturers. But Yasho isn’t trying to replace them.
These companies compete by developing complete additive packages. Many of the individual specialty molecules that go into those formulations are sourced from specialist manufacturers rather than produced in-house. That is precisely where Yasho has positioned itself.
Instead of competing with the industry’s largest players, it aims to become a trusted manufacturing partner within their supply chains. At its current scale, even incremental market share gains can have a meaningful impact on the company’s earnings.
The recently signed 15-year lubricant additive agreement is perhaps the strongest evidence that this strategy is beginning to work.
The agreement that changed everything
Winning a long-term customer is common in the chemical industry. Winning one that helps fund your manufacturing capacity is not.
In November 2025, Yasho signed a 15-year Long-Term Supply Agreement (LTSA) with a global multinational for a key lubricant additive. The agreement is expected to generate approximately Rs 150 crore of annual revenue, with commercial supplies scheduled to begin around Q4 FY27.
But what makes this agreement remarkable isn’t the duration. It’s the structure.
Instead of simply placing an order, the customer agreed to provide advances towards the construction of a dedicated production facility at Yasho’s Pakhajan plant. By the end of Q1 FY27, the company had already received Rs 98.12 crore, while equipment delivery is expected to be completed by Q3 FY27.
The structure reduces two of the biggest uncertainties that usually accompany large expansion projects.
First, it significantly lowers the upfront funding requirement for Yasho. Large specialty chemical expansions are often financed with debt long before meaningful revenue begins to flow, putting pressure on both profitability and return ratios during the ramp-up phase. Customer advances help ease that burden.
Second, the agreement provides long-term demand visibility. Instead of commissioning new capacity and then searching for customers, Yasho already has a committed buyer under a long-term commercial arrangement.
For investors, that changes the discussion from whether demand will materialise to how efficiently the company can execute the ramp-up.
It may also reflect a broader shift in global chemical supply chains. Rather than expanding production internally or relying solely on traditional manufacturing hubs, multinational customers increasingly appear willing to build long-term partnerships with qualified Indian specialty chemical manufacturers.
Whether this becomes a repeatable model for Yasho remains to be seen. But the agreement demonstrates that the company has earned the confidence of a global customer for a strategically important product.
The capex that depressed earnings
To understand why the market reacted so strongly to Q1 FY27, it’s important to understand what came before it.
Between FY22 and FY25, Yasho invested heavily in expanding its manufacturing footprint through the Pakhajan facility. As with most large greenfield projects, the costs arrived well before the benefits.
Revenue continued to grow, but depreciation, interest costs and other fixed expenses increased much faster as new assets were commissioned.
The result was a sharp deterioration in reported profitability.
Financial performance through the capex cycle: Source: Screener.in
|
Metric
|
FY23
|
FY24
|
FY25
|
FY26
|
Revenue
|670
|596
|680
|817
|
EBITDA
|111
|99
|116
|138
|
EBITDA Margin
|17.0%
|16.6%
|17.0%
|16.9%
|
PAT
|64
|57
|6
|21
|
PAT Margin
|9.5%
|9.5%
|0.9%
|2.5%
|
CWIP
|124
|461
|1
|10
|
Fixed Assets
|177
|203
|624
|634
This is a familiar pattern in manufacturing businesses.
The investment is made upfront, depreciation begins immediately, financing costs rise, but plant utilisation takes time to build. For a period, companies carry the full cost of the expansion without enjoying the full revenue potential.
That is exactly what happened at Yasho.
By FY26, management indicated that the Pakhajan plant was operating at roughly 60% utilisation. The company was carrying the depreciation and interest expense of a much larger asset base while significant production capacity still remained unused.
In other words, the earnings weakness was driven less by deteriorating business fundamentals and more by the timing mismatch between capital expenditure and capacity utilisation.
Q1 FY27: When operating leverage arrived
The first signs of that operating leverage became visible in Q1 FY27.
Revenue grew 55% year-on-year to Rs 307.7 crore, driven by 42% volume growth and improved product mix. EBITDA margin expanded to 24.2%, while PAT reached Rs 36 crore, higher than the company’s profit for the entire previous financial year.
The improvement wasn’t driven by a single factor.
Higher production volumes allowed fixed costs to be absorbed across a larger revenue base. New production lines began contributing, existing customers increased offtake, and the industrial chemicals portfolio continued to account for the overwhelming majority of sales.
Q1 FY27 Performance: Source: Q1 FY27 investor presentation
|
Metric
|
Q1FY26
|
Q1FY27
|
YoY Change
|Revenue from Operations
|Rs 198.6 Cr
|Rs 307.7 Cr
|54.9%
|EBITDA
|Rs 32.7 Cr
|Rs 74.4 Cr
|127.6%
|EBITDA Margin
|16.5%
|24.2%
|770 bps
|PAT
|Rs 3.6 Cr
|Rs 36.0 Cr
|900.0%
|PAT Margin
|1.8%
|11.7%
|990 bps
Management has cautioned that 24.18% EBITDA margin should not be viewed as the new normal, guiding instead for margins closer to the 19-20% range over the medium term. Even so, the quarter demonstrated what the business is capable of once utilisation begins to rise.
The investment thesis has therefore shifted.
For the past three years, investors were asking whether Yasho’s large capital expenditure would ever translate into earnings.
Today, the question is whether the company can sustain this improvement as utilisation rises further and the long-term lubricant additive agreement begins contributing to revenue.
What has to go right
Management has now revised its FY28 revenue guidance to approximately Rs 1,600 crore. From FY26 revenue of Rs 817 crore, this implies that the company aims to nearly double its revenue in just two years. Achieving that target, however, will depend on three key factors:
- Successful execution of the 15-year lubricant additive agreement. Commercial production is expected to commence around Q4 FY27, contributing approximately Rs 150 crore of annual revenue once fully ramped up.
- Capacity utilisation. The heavy investment in Pakhajan has already been made, and much of the associated depreciation is already flowing through the P&L. As utilisation increases, a larger share of incremental revenue should flow to the bottom line through operating leverage. Management has guided for utilisation to improve from around 60% in FY26 to 75% in FY27, with a longer-term target of 85-90%.
- The company continues to expand its specialty chemicals portfolio through product development and customer qualification. While the lubricant additive business remains the primary growth driver, a broader product mix reduces dependence on any single molecule or end market over time.
Together, these three factors form the foundation of the company’s next phase of growth.
Risks worth watching
There are 3 major risks to watch out for.
- Project execution: Large chemical projects rarely follow a perfectly smooth commissioning schedule. Delays in equipment installation, slower customer approvals, or a gradual production ramp could postpone the expected earnings contribution from the new facility.
- Customer concentration is another factor to monitor. The long-term agreement provides exceptional revenue visibility, but it also increases dependence on a single large customer. While the contract reduces demand uncertainty, it naturally concentrates a larger share of future revenue within one commercial relationship.
- Working capital also remains an area to watch. Although operating cash flow improved significantly during FY26, specialty chemical businesses typically carry substantial inventories to support customer qualification and ensure reliable supply. Continued growth will therefore require disciplined working capital management.
Finally, investors should avoid assuming that Q1 FY27 represents the new normal.
Management has indicated that margins are likely to normalise below the exceptional levels reported during the quarter. The investment case rests on sustained improvement in utilisation and earnings rather than a single outstanding quarter.
Valuation: How much growth is already priced in?
At the current market price, investors are valuing Yasho as a ‘Growth stock’.
If the company delivers on its FY28 revenue target while sustaining an EBITDA margin of 19-20%, it would generate an EBITDA of roughly Rs 304-320 crore.
At today’s enterprise value, that would imply a two-year forward EV/EBITDA multiple of around 13-14x, a significant compression from the current trailing multiple of roughly 29x.
That is effectively what the market is underwriting today.
It’s assuming that the Pakhajan expansion ramps up as planned, the long-term lubricant additive project is commissioned without major delays, capacity utilisation continues to improve, and the higher asset base begins generating substantially stronger cash flows.
If those assumptions play out, today’s valuation could prove far less demanding than it appears on trailing earnings. But if execution slips, the market may conclude that too much of the future had already been priced into the stock.
Note: We have relied on data from http://www.screener.in and http://www.tijorifinance.com throughout this article. Market price and market capitalisation data are from Thurro. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.
Rahul Rao has helped conduct financial literacy programmes for over 1,50,000 investors. He has also worked at an AIF, focusing on small and mid-cap opportunities.
Disclosure: The writer or his dependents do not hold shares in the securities/stocks/bonds discussed in the article.
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