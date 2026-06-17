WPIL’s Rs 6,000-cr order book is growing. Why isn’t the market convinced?

In January 2025, shares of WPIL Ltd, the 73-year-old Kolkata-based pump manufacturer, traded around Rs 768. By March 2026, the stock had fallen more than 55% to roughly Rs 342.

During the same period, the company’s domestic business shrank by a third, operating cash flow remained negative for a third consecutive year, and receivables ballooned. Yet consolidated revenue still grew, profits increased, and the order book expanded beyond Rs 6,000 crore. Since hitting its lows, the stock has recovered to about Rs 438.

WPIL Ltd Historical stock price performance

Source: http://www.tradingview.com

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What explains this disconnect? The answer lies in three developments shaping WPIL’s business:

A two-speed business: The India arm stalled on a government funding freeze, while the international arm doubled and now drives roughly 60% of revenue.

A cash puzzle: Margins and headline returns improved, yet almost no cash came in the door.

The restart: What could turn idle capacity, a record order book and a fresh Rs 1,172 crore African contract into faster earnings and higher returns?

To understand the investment case, it helps to first understand how WPIL makes money.

Two businesses under one roof

WPIL operates across two distinct segments.

The first is manufacturing pumps and pumping systems. This is a relatively high-margin, asset-light business that converts earnings into cash quickly.

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The second is executing turnkey water infrastructure projects for government and municipal clients. These projects are capital-intensive, generate lower margins, and involve long payment cycles, with customers typically withholding 10-15% of contract value as retention money for up to 6-12 months after completion.

The company also operates across two geographies.

Over the past 15 years, WPIL has built a significant international presence through acquisitions in Italy (Gruppo Aturia, MISA), South Africa (APE Pumps, Mather & Platt, Eigenbau, PCI Africa), Australia (Sterling, United), and Thailand.

WPIL: products vs projects

Source: WPIL Q4 FY26 Investor Presentation (Pages 21, 23)

Here is the part that matters for your returns. A rupee of product revenue and a rupee of project revenue are not worth the same to a shareholder, because the project rupee ties up far more cash to earn its margin.

So WPIL’s return on capital depends not only on how fast it grows, but on what kind of growth it is.

The margin story, and why it’s only half the picture

On a standalone basis, WPIL’s operating margin climbed from 17.5% in FY25 to 21.3% in FY26. The pumps business generated margins of roughly 27% during the nine months of December, touching 32% in one quarter.

At the group level, operating margin remained around 17%, and EBITDA rose 9% to Rs 318 crore even as standalone revenue fell.

WPIL: Revenue mix and YoY change

Source: WPIL Q4 FY26 Investor Presentation and concall (25 May 2026)/www.screener.in. / International % is for FY26

How does margin rise while revenue falls? A shift in business mix. As low-margin domestic project work slowed, higher-margin product revenue represented a larger share of earnings. The result was a higher average margin.

Management has consistently indicated that it would rather protect margins than chase low-quality revenue. However, margin expansion driven by the disappearance of lower-margin work has natural limits. Eventually, growth must return. Which leads to the question the market actually cares about.

The cash puzzle

If margins and returns improved, where did the cash go?

This is the heart of WPIL’s problem, and the likely reason for the de-rating. WPIL has historically generated attractive returns, with return on equity averaging around 20% over the past decade. Yet operating cash flow has been negative for three consecutive years. It stood at negative Rs 90 crore in FY24, negative Rs 150 crore in FY25, and negative Rs 93 crore in FY26.

WPIL working capital

Source: Screener.in (consolidated). ROE/ROCE per Screener

NOTE: Last year’s ROE was depressed by the cash drag and a one-off prior-year tax.

Debtor days increased from 160 (FY24) to 196 (FY26). The cash conversion cycle stretched to 246 days, and working-capital days increased from 71 to 130. Much of the pressure stems from delays in payments linked to Jal Jeevan Mission projects, where funding bottlenecks slowed collections and inflated receivables.

This is why ROCE matters as much as margin. ROCE measures profit against the capital a business ties up, and WPIL’s capital is dominated by working capital.

So, the question is not whether margins are good, but how much cash is trapped to earn them.

The restart: triggers and strategy

So what could trigger a recovery? The answer rests on three potential catalysts.

The first is revenue. The biggest catalyst is the restart of the India project engine.

In March 2026, the Centre approved the Jal Jeevan Mission Phase 2, with an allocation of about Rs 67,670 crore for FY27. According to management, funds have begun flowing into the system again.

For WPIL, this reopens a domestic market estimated at Rs 1-1.25 lakh crore, where management believes execution capability, not order availability, is the constraint. Internationally, the momentum remains strong. In May 2026, its South African subsidiary, PCI Africa, won the Umngeni-Uthukela water project, with WPIL’s share valued at Rs 1,172 crore over 36 months, an order not yet in the reported book.

The company also won new power-sector orders from DVC and Deepak Chemicals, and a large pump order for the Rajasthan river-linking project.

Growth triggers

Source: WPIL concalls (Q3, Q4 FY26); Screener.in announcements

The second is margins. As the mix tilts toward products and as international margins normalise past their roughly 15% legacy-cost trough, the blended margin has room to rise.

The third is capital efficiency. If delayed Jal Jeevan funds start flowing again, receivables could convert into cash and capital employed falls. Add the growing operations-and-maintenance (O&M) business, recurring, high-margin annuity income that management expects to head toward Rs 700 crore by FY27, and the capital tied up per rupee of revenue drops further.

Put the three together, and the appeal becomes clear.

EPS can grow on revenue and margin, while ROE and ROCE get a second, separate lift from cash coming unstuck and the annuity mix rising. And because there are no major debt-funded capital expenditure plans, that growth need not dilute shareholders. The catch is that all three depend on collections and execution, not just demand.

Valuation, peers and discount

At Rs 464 per share, WPIL trades at about 28 times trailing earnings and 2.85 times book value, for a market value of roughly Rs 4,540 crore.

On the face of it, 27x is not obviously cheap for a company whose headline ROE last year was just 11%, dragged down by the cash and one-off tax issues.

Peer Comparison

Source: Screener.in (WPIL, 1 June 2026). Peer multiples are indicative and to be refreshed on Screener.in at final draft.

But the comparison tells a fuller story. Va Tech Wabag, the closest listed water peer, trades at a similar 27x earnings but a richer 3.9 times book. Ion Exchange sits higher still, around 34x.

On price-to-book, WPIL remains among the cheapest, and carries a CARE A+ rating, a 70.8% promoter holding, and a through-cycle ROE near 20%.

The market’s hesitation is understandable. Investors want evidence that receivables can be collected and that cash conversion can normalise before assigning a higher multiple.

The re-rating math is simple: if collections normalise and ROCE moves back toward its historical high-teens, 2.7 times book on a 20% ROE business starts to look modest rather than rich.

The risks, and what it comes down to

The risks are clear, and mostly about timing. Jal Jeevan Phase 2 funds could face delays, the working-capital cycle might not turn, leaving cash trapped. Roughly 40-50% of the project order book sits with a single counterparty, a real concentration risk. Steel and other raw materials, about 69% of the cost, remain volatile. And the buy-and-build model, impressive as its record is, always carries integration risk.

For now, WPIL appears to be a fundamentally sound business navigating a difficult phase in cash conversion. The international business has demonstrated its ability to sustain growth, the order book is at record levels, and a Rs 1,172 crore African project adds fresh visibility. Whether the recent recovery in the stock can continue will depend on one question: can the company finally turn its profits into cash?

Note: We have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and http://www.tijorifinance.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

Rahul Rao has helped conduct financial literacy programmes for over 1,50,000 investors. He has also worked at an AIF, focusing on small and mid-cap opportunities.

Disclosure: The writer or his dependents do noyt hold shares in the securities/stocks/bonds discussed in the article.

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