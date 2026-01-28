Premium

Why China’s 45 MTPA capacity cap is a turning point for NALCO investors

Aluminum producers such as NALCO, Hindalco, and Vedanta Ltd have benefited from China’s 45 MTPA capacity cap. NALCO, in particular, has seen a strong rally—but can it sustain this momentum?

google-preferred-btn
NALCOIn FY25, NALCO accounted for nearly 25% of India’s alumina refinery capacity. However, its share in the total aluminum metal production is significantly lower, at around 11%. (Source: https://nalcoindia.com)

For decades, the world relied on China to bridge gaps in aluminium supply.

Whenever supply gaps emerged, Chinese aluminium was quick to fill the void. From a modest capacity of 4 MTPA in 2004, China’s aluminium capacity surged to 45 MTPA by 2025, accounting for nearly 60% of global aluminium capacity.

china aluminum capacity and production 2000-2030 China’s aluminium capacity and production, 2000-2030. (Source: www.smm.com)

On 28 March 2025, China released a new Action Plan (2025-2027) for its aluminium industry.

The key takeaway: capacity has been capped at 45 MTPA.

The plan places strong emphasis on decarbonisation. Measures include benchmarks for green power usage, a ban on smelter operations in high-pollution regions, relocation of older and more polluting smelters to regions with hydro and solar power, and increased use of aluminium scrap to meet demand.

As if this were not disruptive enough for the global aluminium industry, further shocks followed.

In July 2025, the US imposed tariffs on aluminium imports. In addition, the EU is considering measures to restrict exports of aluminium scrap.

A combination of these factors has sent the global aluminium market into frenzy, pushing prices from $2,300/tonne to $3,140/tonne.

Story continues below this ad
Aluminum (Source: http://www.tradingeconomics.com)

In this backdrop, aluminium smelters NALCO, Hindalco, and Vedanta Ltd have benefited. NALCO, in particular, has enjoyed a dream run, but can it sustain this momentum?

national aluminium (Source: http://www.tradingview.com)

NALCO: Position in the value chain

The aluminium value chain comprises three stages: mining bauxite ore, bauxite ore to aluminium oxide (powder) or alumina, and alumina to aluminium smelting.

copper production process Copper production process. (Source: http://www.LME.com)

In FY25, NALCO accounted for nearly 25% of India’s alumina refinery capacity. However, its share in the total aluminium metal production is significantly lower, at around 11%.

alumina (Source: Company filings)

Of NALCO’s 2.3 MTPA alumina production, about 1 MTPA is for internal use (to smelt aluminium metal). The remaining quantity is exported.

Story continues below this ad

Thanks to its proximity to raw materials, NALCO has emerged as one of the lowest-cost producers of alumina in the world.

Over the last 10 years, while alumina capacity has increased, NALCO’s smelting capacity has remained stagnant at 0.46 MTPA. Meanwhile, Vedanta has been consistently increasing capacity and is the market leader with 2.42 MTPA, which is set to increase to 3.1MTPA by FY27.

Company filings (Source: Company filings)

However, NALCO has consistently increased its capacity utilisation from 80% in FY2015 to 100% today. Higher utilisation has led to increased revenues, which, along with improving alumina and aluminium prices over the last six months, have led to a sharp improvement in business numbers.

The company has also announced plans to increase smelting capacity by 0.5 MTPA by 2030.

Story continues below this ad

Financial analysis

NALCO’s revenues are primarily driven by sales of alumina and aluminium metal.

NALCO Company Filings (Source: NALCO Company Filings)

Between FY21 and FY25, revenue nearly doubled from Rs 8,900 crore to Rs 16,700 crore, driven largely by higher alumina and aluminium metal pricing. This trend was especially pronounced between FY24 and FY25 because of a sharp increase in realisations in both key products.

Value versus volume

Revenue is a function of value and volume growth.

The company has more control over volume than value. Since there has been zero volume growth in alumina and a marginal increase in metal production on the back of higher utilisation, investors must view this improvement with caution.

Story continues below this ad

Here’s why: The pricing of both products is market-driven, over which the company has zero control. Therefore, volume growth and higher utilisation are more reflective of management quality and prospective future growth.

Since utilisation has consistently improved over the last five years to nearly 100%, where does the company go from here?

Capex plans

NALCO is expanding its alumina refining capacity, with a fifth alumina stream expected to be operational by June 2026. This will add 1 MTPA, taking the total capacity to 3.1 MTPA.

To support this expansion, the company is developing the Pottangi bauxite mine (3.5 MTPA), expected to come online around April 2026.

Story continues below this ad

Given the energy-intensive nature of aluminium smelting, NALCO has also commissioned a new coal mine with a peak capacity of 4 MTPA. This is expected to reduce costs, as coal can be sourced at a discount of Rs 300-400 per tonne versus market rates from Coal India.

The company also plans to expand aluminium smelting capacity by 0.4 MTPA, which is expected to be operational by FY30.

NALCO, Q2FY26 filings (Source: NALCO, Q2FY26 filings)

PAT growth levers

Medium-term growth levers include:

  • Alumina 1 MTPA expansion
  • Energy cost reduction (Higher coal sourcing from captive Utkal mines)

Pricing remains uncertain for both alumina and aluminium metal.

Story continues below this ad

However, at an average alumina realisation of approximately Rs 30,000 per tonne (three-year average), the incremental 1 MTPA capacity could generate ~Rs 3,000 crore in additional revenue.

For context, that’s about 18% growth on total FY25 revenue of Rs 16,700 crore.

In the aluminium metal, the larger revenue segment, volume growth is not expected until FY30, and pricing remains volatile.

If aluminium prices stabilise around FY25 levels (below the current price of $3140/tonne) and alumina expansion ramps up as planned, the bottom line could improve at a faster rate due to rising captive coal usage from Utkal Block D & E mines.

Under this scenario, PAT growth of 20% appears plausible.

Story continues below this ad

Disclaimer: This is the author’s opinion. Actual outcomes may vary based on multiple factors.

Valuations

The market is currently in the midst of a metals rally. Aluminium prices have shot up on the back of China’s decision to cap aluminium capacity at 45 MTPA.

NALCO’s valuations are above the median. Price-to-book is the highest it has ever been.

book value (Source: http://www.screener.in)

For cyclical commodity companies like NALCO, P/E ratios typically move inversely with the cycle. It’s best to enter when PE ratios are high/above median and vice-versa.

At current levels, NALCO does not appear to be a value buy.

TTM EPS (Source: http://www.screener.in)

NALCO’s operating performance has materially improved, and it has been discounted to a fair degree. Going forward, business performance and consequently stock price will be contingent on timely alumina production ramp-up and stable alumina and aluminium prices.

While commodity pricing remains unpredictable, China’s policy stance could keep aluminium prices structurally elevated.

Note: We have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and http://www.tijorifinance.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

Rahul Rao has helped conduct financial literacy programmes for over 1,50,000 investors. He has also worked at an AIF, focusing on small and mid-cap opportunities.

Disclosure: The writer or his dependents do not hold shares in the securities/stocks/bonds discussed in the article.

The website managers, their employees (s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 polls
V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 polls
The UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, have seen protests by groups claiming that these could be used to “harass” general category students and create “caste divisions”. (File Photo, enhanced with AI)
Why UGC rules to stop caste-based discrimination have put Centre, BJP on the spot
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
foods
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
At 14, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is a baby-faced assassin of the chessboard
Magnus Carslen reacts to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus's game against Arjun Erigaisi at FIDE World Rapid Championship last year. (FIDE/ Lennart Ootes)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
What Apple may change with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max
For the iPhone 18 Pro, the most interesting rumour is the variable aperture camera. (Image: X/AppleLeaker)
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
foods
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
Snow leopard mauls tourist after she gets close to take photo; chilling video emerges
The snow leopard sat next to the injured tourist (Image source: @thewestaustralian/Instagram)
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement