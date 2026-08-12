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Tenneco Clean Air: Can suspension tech drive its next growth phase?

With market-leading positions in clean air and shock absorbers, strong cash generation and a 94% ROCE, Tenneco Clean Air has built a profitable legacy business while investing in affordable premium suspension technologies such as CVSAe and DaVinci. The key question for investors is whether these newer technologies can scale beyond Mahindra and turn Tenneco from an ICE-era cash generator into a broader automotive technology play.

tennecoTenneco Inc. is one of the world's largest Tier-1 auto component makers, home to brands that mechanics have trusted for nearly a century: Monroe in ride control, Champion in spark plugs, Walker in exhaust. (Tenneco /LinkedIn)
Written by: Rahul Rao
12 min readAug 12, 2026 06:30 AM IST First published on: Aug 12, 2026 at 06:30 AM IST

In January 2026, Mahindra launched the XUV 7XO, and something unusual happened in the reviews. Nobody led with the screens, or the ADAS suite, or the price. They led with the suspension.

Mahindra called it DaVinci, a damper its engineers reportedly refined through 905 iterations, with the kind of attention usually reserved for engines. Reviewers said the improvement in ride quality was the biggest reason to buy the car.

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