Syngene International: Could India’s WuXi moment finally be here?

There is a research campus in Bengaluru where scientists work on some of the most advanced challenges in modern medicine. Some are helping discover new cancer therapies. Others are developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), one of the fastest-growing segments in oncology.

The facility belongs to Syngene International, India’s largest integrated Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO), which has quietly spent more than three decades building capabilities that few pharmaceutical service providers outside China can replicate.

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For much of the last two years, however, that effort appeared to go unnoticed.

FY26 was one of the most challenging years in Syngene’s recent history. Revenue growth slowed to just 3%, EBITDA declined 12%, margins compressed sharply, and profit after tax fell nearly 20%.

Syngene International: 1-year stock price movement. (Source: Syngene International: 1-year stock price movement. (Source: http://www.tradingview.com

Then the external environment changed.

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On 8 June 2026, the US Department of Defense formally designated WuXi AppTec under Section 1260H as a Chinese military company. While the designation does not immediately impose sanctions, it significantly increases pressure on global pharmaceutical companies to diversify their supply chains away from Chinese CRDMOs.

For Syngene, which has spent years building capabilities similar to those that made WuXi successful, the timing couldn’t be more significant.

Understanding the business

Founded in 1993 and promoted by Biocon, Syngene is India’s largest integrated CRDMO.

Unlike traditional pharmaceutical companies that develop and market their own drugs, Syngene acts as a scientific partner to global pharma, biotech, animal health and consumer health companies.

Its customers outsource portions of their research, development and manufacturing activities to Syngene, allowing them to reduce costs, accelerate timelines and access specialised expertise.

Over the years, the company has built more than 3 million square feet of research and manufacturing infrastructure, employs over 8,300 scientists and technical professionals, and supports more than 400 active client programmes globally.

Capabilities

Its client list includes some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen, Zoetis, Baxter and Merck KGaA.

Source : Q4 FY26 Investor presentation Source : Q4 FY26 Investor presentation

What makes Syngene unique among Indian peers is its ability to operate across the entire pharmaceutical value chain, from early-stage drug discovery to commercial manufacturing.

That breadth is central to the Syngene investment thesis.

How Syngene makes money

Syngene operates across three major business segments.

Source: Author illustration Source: Author illustration

Discovery Services (34% of FY26 revenue): Discovery Services supports early-stage drug development, including target identification, molecule discovery, and biology/medicinal chemistry studies. This segment benefits from recurring revenue and long-term partnerships, such as the company’s dedicated research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. Development Services (27% of FY26 revenue): Once a molecule shows promise, it enters development. Syngene assists customers with process development, analytical testing, toxicology studies and clinical trial support. These services create sticky customer relationships because accumulated scientific knowledge becomes difficult and expensive to transfer to another provider. Manufacturing Services (39% of FY26 revenue): Manufacturing Services includes clinical supply manufacturing, commercial manufacturing, biologics production and specialised manufacturing for advanced modalities. Unlike many Indian CDMOs that are largely manufacturing-focused, Syngene participates across discovery, development and manufacturing. This integrated model allows the company to capture significantly larger portions of customer spending and makes it one of the closest Indian equivalents to WuXi AppTec.

A difficult year nobody expected

FY26 was a year investors would rather forget.

Revenue from operations increased just 3% to approximately Rs 3,739 crore.

Operating EBITDA declined 12% to around Rs 918 crore, resulting in margins falling from approximately 29% to 25%.

Profit after tax before exceptional items declined to roughly Rs 380 crore, while reported PAT stood at Rs 317 crore. The slowdown raised concerns about growth sustainability.

Source : Q4 FY26 Investor presentation Source : Q4 FY26 Investor presentation

However, the underlying reason was highly specific.

The dominant headwind was the ongoing impact of Librela, a commercial-stage large-molecule biologic product for canine osteoarthritis manufactured by Syngene for Zoetis.

At the same time, Syngene continued investing aggressively in new capabilities, increasing operating costs before the revenue benefits of those investments had materialised.

The result was weaker earnings and margin pressure.

Yet the slowdown appears short-term in nature. Client relationships remained intact, regulatory compliance remained strong, and the company completed 85 customer and regulatory audits during the year.

The green shoots of recovery became visible in Q4 FY26. Revenue exceeded Rs 1,000 crore while operating EBITDA margins recovered to nearly 29%, a meaningful improvement from Q3 FY26, when revenue stood at Rs 917 crore and margins had compressed to ~24%.

Building the next generation CRDMO

If FY26 hurt near-term profitability, it also revealed where management sees the future.

Over the past several years, Syngene has invested heavily in capabilities that are becoming increasingly important for global pharmaceutical outsourcing.

Source: Author illustration Source: Author illustration

The Bristol Myers Squibb anchor

One of the most important developments during FY26 received relatively little attention.

In January 2026, Syngene announced the extension of its strategic collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb through 2035.

This is not a routine customer contract.

Source : Q3 FY26 concall Source : Q3 FY26 concall

The relationship dates back more than 15 years and represents one of the largest dedicated pharmaceutical research partnerships in India.

For Syngene, the extension provides long-term visibility for its Discovery Services business.

More importantly, it serves as a powerful validation of scientific capability.

Global pharmaceutical companies do not commit to decade-long research partnerships unless they have deep confidence in execution, quality systems and intellectual property protection.

The extension reinforces Syngene’s credibility at a time when multinational pharmaceutical companies are reassessing outsourcing relationships worldwide.

The WuXi opportunity

WuXi AppTec became the world’s largest CRDMO by positioning itself at the centre of the pharmaceutical industry’s shift toward biologics, ADCs, cell and gene therapies, oligonucleotides and other advanced modalities.

The Pentagon’s recent Section 1260H designation has increased regulatory uncertainty around Chinese pharmaceutical outsourcing. While the designation does not immediately restrict customers, it raises the strategic importance of supply chain diversification for global pharmaceutical companies.

The timing is particularly interesting because many of the capabilities Syngene has spent years building overlap with the fastest-growing areas of pharmaceutical research. As the industry increasingly moves beyond traditional small molecules toward complex biologics and next-generation therapies, customers may need alternative partners capable of supporting these programmes outside China.

Why Syngene could benefit more than its peers

The opportunity for Syngene extends beyond pharmaceutical companies diversifying away from China. It is also tied to the changing nature of drug development itself.

Many of the industry’s fastest-growing segments today include obesity drugs, biologics, ADCs, gene therapies and RNA-based medicines.

Companies such as Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca are investing billions into these areas, creating demand for increasingly sophisticated research, development and manufacturing partners.

For example, Eli Lilly’s obesity pipeline includes candidates such as Retatrutide and Orforglipron, while oncology pipelines are rapidly expanding into ADCs and other targeted therapies. These programmes require specialised capabilities in biologics development, bioconjugation, analytical services and commercial manufacturing.

Over the past several years, Syngene has built capabilities across many of these emerging modalities while retaining its strengths in discovery chemistry and small-molecule development.

If outsourcing activity gradually shifts away from China, pharmaceutical companies will be looking not just for manufacturing capacity, but for partners capable of supporting increasingly complex drug programmes. That could create a much larger opportunity than traditional China-plus-one manufacturing narratives imply.

Source: Q4 FY26 concall transcript Source: Q4 FY26 concall transcript

Financials and valuation

FY26 was impacted by lower biologics utilisation and continued investments in new capabilities, but the business remained cash-generative and operationally stable.

Historically, Syngene has traded at premium valuation multiples, including EV/EBITDA, compared to traditional pharmaceutical manufacturers.

However, after the recent rout in the stock, it trades at ~18x EV/EBITDA, compared with peers such as Sai Life Sciences (~33x) and Anthem Biosciences (~40-45x), despite operating one of India’s most integrated CRDMO platforms.

EV/EBITDA movement over 1 year. (Source: EV/EBITDA movement over 1 year. (Source: http://www.screener.in

The primary reason for this discount is slower growth owing to the Librela-related issues.

Additionally, the challenge that many of these investments pose, including ADCs, biologics and novel modalities, is that they’re yet to fully translate into earnings.

That helps explain at least part of the valuation gap on trailing metrics.

Ultimately, the investment debate is less about current profitability and more about whether Syngene can convert its expanding capabilities into sustained growth, higher asset utilisation and operating leverage over the coming years.

Risks

Customer concentration remains a key risk, as demonstrated by the biologics-related slowdown in FY26.

The WuXi opportunity may also take years to translate into meaningful revenue, given the lengthy qualification and regulatory requirements involved in pharmaceutical outsourcing.

Execution risk remains significant. Scaling ADCs, biologics, and cell and gene therapy platforms requires specialised expertise, while competition from both Indian and global CRDMOs continues to intensify.

Finally, while the China-plus-one opportunity is real, its pace and magnitude remain uncertain.

The bottom line

For the past few years, Syngene appeared to be a company struggling to translate heavy investments into growth. However, beneath the surface, it was building capabilities in biologics, ADCs, cell and gene therapy, and other advanced modalities while deepening relationships with global pharmaceutical companies.

The extension of its Bristol Myers Squibb partnership validated that strategy. The Pentagon’s designation of WuXi AppTec may now provide an external catalyst as pharmaceutical companies reassess supply-chain dependencies.

Success is far from guaranteed, and the opportunity will take time to materialise. But among Indian CRDMOs, few companies possess Syngene’s breadth across discovery, development and manufacturing. The next few years may reveal whether a decade of capability building can finally translate into sustained growth.

Note: We have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and http://www.tijorifinance.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

Rahul Rao has helped conduct financial literacy programmes for over 1,50,000 investors. He has also worked at an AIF, focusing on small and mid-cap opportunities.

Disclosure: The writer or his dependents do not hold shares in the securities/stocks/bonds discussed in the article.

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