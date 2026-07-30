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Sona Comstar is betting on a 10x decade. Can execution match the ambition?

Sona Comstar has transformed itself from a precision auto-components maker into a diversified technology player spanning EVs, sensors, railways and robotics. As it targets another 10x growth over the next decade, can its acquisition-led strategy deliver?

Sona Comstar (1)Over the last 10 years, the company's revenue has grown from Rs 345 crore in FY15 to Rs 3,555 crore in FY25 and Rs 4,475 crore in FY26, while the order book has swelled to Rs 24,000 crore, 5.4 times annual revenue. (Photo: https://sonacomstar.com/)
Written by: Rahul Rao
12 min readJul 30, 2026 06:30 AM IST First published on: Jul 30, 2026 at 06:30 AM IST

On July 22, 2026, a Gurugram-based auto components company announced it was selling a business it had spent a decade building — its 2W and 3W EV drivetrain unit — for Rs 893 crore to its own subsidiary, and then handed 49% of that subsidiary to Denso, the $45-billion Japanese powertrain giant, at an enterprise value of Rs 1,750 crore.

Twenty-four hours later, on its Q1 FY27 earnings call, the same company unveiled ‘Sona Comstar 2.0’. It disclosed that its brand-new robotics vertical had already booked Rs 600 crore of orders. Revenue grew 54% year on year. EV revenue doubled. It told investors it intends to increase its sales by 10x over the coming decade, just as it did in the previous one.

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