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Sai Life Sciences has a growing pipeline. Can earnings catch up?

Sai Life Sciences has delivered strong growth, with FY26 revenue up 29% and PAT more than doubling. Its discovery business, late-stage pipeline and long-standing pharma relationships are expanding, while a Rs 1,100–1,300 crore capex plan aims to add capacity. But at roughly 50x trailing EV/EBITDA, the key question is whether pipeline conversion, capacity utilisation and margins can keep pace with the valuation.

Sai Life Sciences has a growing pipeline. Can earnings catch up?The easiest way to understand Sai Life Sciences is to follow a drug through its development journey. (Image generated using AI)
Written by: Rahul Rao
14 min readSep 24, 2026 06:30 AM IST First published on: Sep 24, 2026 at 06:30 AM IST

Sai Life Sciences had a breakout year. Revenue grew strongly, but profits grew even faster, more than doubling in FY26. The momentum hasn’t slowed down, with Q1 FY27 continuing to show double-digit growth across revenue and profitability.

At around Rs 1,584 per share, Sai’s market capitalisation is approximately Rs 33,650 crore, and the trailing P/E is above 90x.

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