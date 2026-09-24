Sai Life Sciences has a growing pipeline. Can earnings catch up?

Source: Q1 FY27 Investor presentation

Revenue grew 29%, but EBITDA grew almost twice as fast at 56%, while PAT more than doubled. The expansion to a roughly 30% EBITDA margin points to meaningful operating leverage as Sai’s infrastructure gets better utilised and its mix shifts toward higher-value development and manufacturing programmes.

That momentum continued into Q1 FY27.

₹ crore Q1 FY26 Q1 FY27 Q1 FY27 Revenue 496 554 11.7% EBITDA 125 148 18.4% EBITDA margin 25% 27% 200bps PAT 60 73 21.7%

Source: Q1 FY27 Investor Presentation

The important caveat is that Sai’s margins are inherently lumpy. EBITDA reached 34% in Q3 FY26 before coming down to 27% in Q1 FY27. Management attributes this variability largely to the mix and timing of commercial manufacturing campaigns, rather than a fundamental deterioration in the business.

The more important question is whether Sai can sustain healthy revenue growth while steadily improving utilisation and maintaining EBITDA margins in the high-20s. If it can, FY26 could prove to be less of a one-off earnings spike and more the beginning of a structural improvement in the company’s earnings power.

The Rs 1,100-1,300 crore capex programme

The most consequential decision management has made for FY27 is its planned Rs 1,100-1,300 crore capex, almost double the Rs 633 crore invested in FY26. At the midpoint of Rs 1,200 crore, that is more than half of FY26 revenue, making this far more than a routine capacity expansion. The investment spans both manufacturing capacity and scientific capabilities, reflecting management’s confidence in the demand it sees ahead.

At Bidar, Sai is adding two 225 KL production blocks, creating 450 KL of incremental capacity. With the existing ~700 KL footprint, total capacity should eventually reach around 1,150 KL.

Management expects the first block to come online around Q2/Q3 FY27, with the second following thereafter. The company is also expanding its discovery platform through a new 100,000 sq ft R&D facility at Genome Valley, which is already operational and, according to management, effectively sold out. This is notable because the original expectation was that the facility would take roughly 12-18 months to fill.

Source: Author illustrations Source: Author illustrations

The early evidence from the expansion is therefore encouraging: discovery capacity appears to be getting absorbed faster than expected, while manufacturing capacity is being built against visible demand. But the bigger question is still ahead. Sai now has to convert this large investment into higher utilisation, revenue and returns on capital.

Return on capital

This is where investors should focus. The question isn’t whether Rs 1,200 crore of capex will add capacity, but whether that capital will generate attractive incremental returns.

With utilisation at around 65%, Sai still has headroom even as it adds substantial new capacity. The bull case therefore depends on the pipeline growing fast enough to absorb it. If late-phase molecules progress, commercial additions accelerate and the first 225 KL block ramps quickly, fixed costs can be spread across higher production, creating significant operating leverage.

The risk is the opposite: delayed clinical programmes or commercial launches could leave Sai carrying depreciation on new assets before sufficient revenue arrives, depressing free cash flow and returns on capital.

For FY27-29, the key metric is therefore capacity absorption. The new discovery facility filling faster than expected is an encouraging leading signal. The next test is whether Bidar’s new capacity fills at a similar pace.

Optionalities

Sai is also investing in peptides, ADCs, oligonucleotides and formulations.

The peptide strategy is particularly interesting because management is explicitly trying to avoid building the opportunity solely around GLP-1 drugs. The company is targeting broader peptide applications and plans to develop capabilities across discovery, development and commercial manufacturing.

A dedicated peptide manufacturing facility is targeted for 2028.

However, investors should be careful not to capitalise these businesses as though they already exist at scale.

Source: Q1 FY27 Investors Presentation Source: Q1 FY27 Investors Presentation

New modalities currently account for only a small proportion of revenue.

Their importance today is strategic rather than financial.

If Sai can offer customers peptides, formulations and other modalities in addition to its existing small-molecule capabilities, it increases the amount of the customer’s development lifecycle that Sai can potentially capture.

That makes these businesses optionality on top of the existing thesis, rather than the thesis itself.

China+1 is a catalyst

The China+1 opportunity is becoming more than simply “India replacing China.” Supply-chain concentration in China has increasingly become a strategic risk, with the U.S. BIOSECURE Act turning part of that concern into policy. The June 2026 addition of WuXi AppTec to the U.S. Department of Defense’s 1260H list further highlights the geopolitical pressure on pharmaceutical supply chains.

For Sai, the opportunity isn’t simply to offer additional manufacturing capacity. Global pharma companies need scientific expertise, process development, quality systems and regulatory credibility alongside manufacturing.

This is where Sai’s positioning becomes interesting. Its platform spans discovery, process development, clinical supplies and commercial manufacturing, supported by long-standing relationships with global pharma. If customers increasingly consolidate outsourcing with fewer strategic partners, Sai could capture more of each molecule’s lifecycle.

The opportunity, therefore, isn’t just replacing Chinese manufacturing. It is capturing more of the molecule’s lifecycle.

Valuations

This is where the Sai thesis becomes a little harder to stomach.

Management is targeting 15-20% revenue growth and 28-30% EBITDA margins over the next three to five years. The business may warrant a premium given its growth, customer quality, and integrated CRDMO model. The question is how much of that growth and quality is already reflected in the share price.

At a market capitalisation of roughly Rs 33,650 crore and enterprise value of around Rs 33,700 crore, Sai trades at approximately 50x trailing EV/EBITDA.