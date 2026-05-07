Rs 2,170 crore in gross bookings, Rs 24 crore EBITDA: So why is Yatra stock still down?

In the last year, Yatra Online Ltd has had a rather uneven journey on the stock chart. It moved from around Rs 84 to nearly Rs 180-190 at its peak, only to give back a large chunk of those gains and settle closer to Rs 110-115 levels today. That is a sharp round trip for a business that, in fact, has continued to report growth.

Over the past year, the stock has been up roughly 30%. But if you look at it from a year-to-date lens, it is down about 40%. That tells you something important. The market has gone from rewarding the story to questioning parts of it. Well, some parts of it obviously,

This is usually where things get interesting.

Because when price moves like this while the business continues to grow, it is rarely about whether the company is doing well. It is about whether the growth is translating into something more durable, more predictable, and more valuable over time.

So the real question is not whether Yatra is growing, but whether that growth is of the kind that can reward investors from here.

To answer that, it is worth stepping back to understand how this business makes money, where the margins sit, and what needs to go right for this to work consistently.

Figure 1: Stock Price Movement of Yatra Online Ltd. Source: Screener.in Figure 1: Stock Price Movement of Yatra Online Ltd. Source: Screener.in

Business model and margins: Where the real economics sit

This is not a business where reported revenue tells you how much value is being created.

Story continues below this ad

The starting point is gross bookings, which are the total value of travel sold on the platform.

In Q3 FY26, this stood at roughly Rs 2,170 crore, growing about 21% year-on-year. That number reflects demand and scale, but it does not tell you what the company actually earns.

Most of that money is passed on to airlines, hotels, and other service providers. What matters is what Yatra retains after these payouts. That is captured in revenue less service cost, which stood at about Rs 127 crore for the quarter, up 23% year on year. This is the real operating pool from which the company covers its costs and generates profit.

Once you look at the business through this lens, the trajectory becomes clearer.

Story continues below this ad

Despite volatility in reported revenue, the underlying margin pool is expanding steadily.

EBITDA for the quarter was around Rs 24 crore, with margins close to 19% on this pool. Net profit was lower at about Rs 8.3 crore, largely due to a one-time cost impact. On a normalised basis, profitability is improving.

The nine-month numbers reinforce this trend. Revenue has grown over 40%, EBITDA has expanded more than 120%, and profit has also increased sharply. This suggests that the company is beginning to benefit from operating leverage as scale improves.

Operational performance Operational performance

That said, the model comes with its own set of complexities.

Story continues below this ad

First, segment mix plays a critical role. Air ticketing accounts for close to three-fourths of total bookings. It drives volume but operates at thinner margins. Hotels, packages, and MICE contribute less to overall bookings but offer significantly better economics. Any shift in this mix can meaningfully influence margins.

Second, timing creates noise in reported numbers. Bookings are recognised immediately, but revenue and profit depend on actual travel completion and service delivery. Add to that cancellations, airline disruptions, or deferred corporate travel, and quarterly numbers can appear inconsistent even when underlying demand remains strong.

So while the direction of the business is positive, the earnings profile is still evolving.

The key takeaway is this: Yatra has built a growing transaction engine with improved monetisation. But for investors, the real test is whether this can translate into a more stable and predictable earnings stream over time.

What management is really building towards

Story continues below this ad

If you just step back from the quarterly numbers, management’s direction is fairly clear. The goal is not just to grow bookings, but to improve the quality of those bookings and extract more value from each transaction.

At the centre of this strategy is the corporate travel business.

This is where Yatra has a clear edge. The company works with over 1,300 large and mid-sized corporates and tens of thousands of SMEs. These relationships are sticky, multi-year, and deeply integrated into client systems. Travel policies, approvals, expense tracking, and vendor integrations are all integrated into Yatra’s platform.

That creates two advantages.

First, predictability. Corporate travel is less volatile than pure consumer demand and tends to scale with economic activity.

Story continues below this ad

Second, monetisation depth. Once a corporate is onboarded, Yatra can expand beyond flights into hotels, MICE, insurance, and now expense management.

Management believes this segment still has a long runway. Less than 20% of corporate travel in India is currently online. Even within Yatra’s own base, adoption is around 70%, which suggests there is still room to move more transactions onto the platform.

The second shift is happening in the B2C business.

Historically, this side of the business was more about chasing volume. That often came at the cost of heavy discounting and weak margins. Over the past few quarters, management has pulled back from that approach.

The focus now is on profitable growth.

Story continues below this ad

This includes improving conversion rates, increasing revenue per booking through add-ons, and relying more on direct and organic traffic rather than paid acquisition. The company has also been working on product improvements and partnerships that allow it to scale demand without proportionately increasing costs.

Management commentary suggests that B2C has started delivering positive unit economics, which is an important inflection if sustained.

The third layer of the strategy is about expanding the product stack.

Yatra is positioning itself as more than a booking platform. The introduction of expense management tools, AI-led automation, and self-booking platforms is aimed at increasing its role within the corporate ecosystem. These products may not contribute meaningfully to revenue immediately, but they strengthen customer lock-in and open up cross-sell opportunities.

Put together, the direction is simple.

Story continues below this ad

Move from a transaction-led model to a platform-led model, where each customer relationship becomes deeper, more integrated, and more monetisable over time.

If execution holds, this can gradually shift the business towards higher margins and more predictable growth.

Valuation and conclusion: what needs to go right

At current levels, Yatra sits in an interesting place.

With a market cap of roughly Rs 1,700 crore and a P/E in the 30s range, the stock is not priced like a turnaround. But it is also not priced like a high-conviction compounding story. It sits somewhere in between, where the market is acknowledging improvement, but still waiting for consistency.

That distinction matters.

Because the business has already shown that it can grow. The question now is whether this can translate into repeatable earnings, not just episodic performance.

Three things will likely decide that.

First, consistency in profitability.

The last few quarters have shown strong growth, but also volatility driven by disruptions, timing differences, and one-off costs. For the market to re-rate the business, earnings need to become more predictable across quarters, not just strong over a full year.

Second, mix shift towards higher-margin segments.

Air ticketing will continue to drive scale, but it will not drive meaningful margin expansion. The real upside lies in hotels, packages, and MICE, along with deeper corporate monetisation. A gradual shift here can lift both margins and return ratios over time.

Third, execution of the corporate and platform strategy.

This is where the long-term story sits. If Yatra can deepen its corporate relationships, increase wallet share, and make its platform more central to how companies manage travel and expenses, the business becomes more predictable and harder to disrupt.

If these pieces come together, the current phase can look like a transition period where the company is moving from growth to quality growth.

If they do not, the stock may continue to see phases where strong operating performance does not translate into sustained price movement.

So where does that leave investors?

Yatra is clearly not struggling as a business. In many ways, it is improving.

But the market is no longer rewarding just the pace of growth. It is asking whether that growth can hold, compound, and convert into steady cash flows.

That is the gap the company now needs to close.

If it does, there is room for the story to play out. If not, the stock may continue to move in cycles, reacting to numbers rather than building a clear long-term trend.

Note: This article relies on data from annual and industry reports. We have used our assumptions for forecasting.

Parth Parikh has over a decade of experience in finance and research and currently heads the growth and content vertical at Finsire. He holds an FRM Charter and an MBA in Finance from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.