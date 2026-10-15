From ethanol to data centres: Can Praj Industries turn diversification into growth?

In 2014, India blended about 1.5% ethanol into its petrol. In 2025, it blended 20%, five years ahead of the 2030 target the government had set.

Getting there took one of the fastest industrial build-outs in the country’s recent history. Sugar mills added distilleries. Grain-based plants came up across Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. By July 2026, India had nearly 2,000 crore litres of installed ethanol capacity spread across about 370 distilleries, with another 40 under development.

A large share of those distilleries run on technology designed by one Pune-based company. By industry estimates, Praj Industries has had roughly two-thirds of India’s ethanol plant market, and it has built more than 1,000 plants across 100-odd countries over four decades. When the blending programme took off, Praj’s revenue tripled, from Rs 1,102 crore in FY20 to Rs 3,528 crore in FY23.

Then the programme succeeded, and success turned out to be a problem.

India now uses about 1,300 crore litres of ethanol a year, including industrial demand. Oil marketing companies contracted around 1,050 crore litres for blending in the 2025-26 supply year. That leaves roughly 700 crore litres of capacity with no buyer. Distilleries are running at about 60% utilisation. The government has put higher blends like E25 and E30 on hold, and exports of first-generation ethanol remain restricted.

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Nobody builds a new distillery into a glut. Praj’s FY26 revenue slipped to Rs 3,168 crore, EBITDA margins more than halved to 4.8%, and net profit collapsed 89% to Rs 24 crore.

Praj Industries: 1-Year Stock Price Movement

The stock is down approximately 65% from its January 2025 all-time high of Rs 875. Yet, during this period, the company has been pursuing significant diversification by expanding into CBG, data-centre cooling systems, high-purity water solutions for semiconductor manufacturing, and precision fermentation.

So, the question for investors is whether these new businesses can grow fast enough, and profitably enough, to fill the hole India’s distillery build-out has left.

Let’s dive in.

Understanding the business

Praj does not make ethanol. It sells the know-how and the equipment to make it.

A distillery is, at its core, a biology problem followed by a chemistry problem. Feedstock such as sugarcane juice, molasses, maize, or broken rice is broken down into sugars, fermented by yeast into a dilute alcohol broth, and then distilled and dehydrated into fuel-grade ethanol. Each step involves decisions on enzymes, yeast strains, temperatures, energy integration, and water recycling, and small differences in those decisions show up as large differences in yield and operating cost over a plant’s 20-year life.

Source: Author Illustration Source: Author Illustration

Praj licenses its process technology, engineers the plant, and supplies the critical equipment, typically capturing 50-60% of a project’s value. Because the plant is designed around Praj’s process, the relationship does not end at commissioning. Customers come back for debottlenecking, capacity additions, feedstock switches and spares.

The company reports three businesses:

Source: Author Illustration Source: Author Illustration

Exports made up 36% of FY26 revenue, spread across the US, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Revenue doubled between FY21 and FY22 and grew another 50% in FY23, as sugar mills and grain distillers rushed to lock in offtake contracts with oil marketing companies at government-set prices. Margins peaked at about 11% in FY24 and profit at Rs 283 crore.

The ethanol boom is fading. The transition is already underway.

The unwinding has happened in three stages.

First, new orders slowed. It became increasingly clear that ethanol capacity was running ahead of demand, particularly in the domestic 1G market. Praj’s order intake reflects the same shift. In Q1 FY27, Engineering and HiPurity together accounted for 38% of new order intake, compared with just 23% of the overall order backlog, indicating that the mix of incoming orders is already moving beyond the traditional Bioenergy business.

Second, the backlog itself started taking longer to convert into revenue. Customers that had ordered plants during the boom were increasingly struggling to raise the remaining capital once the economics of setting up a new distillery became less attractive. This stretched project execution timelines and delayed revenue recognition. On its Q4 FY26 call, management said extended execution cycles, cost escalations at project sites and roughly 3% higher raw-material costs together impacted margins by around 1.5 percentage points.

India’s ethanol capacity vs demand (crore litres a year)

Source: Industry estimates reported by Economic Times (September 2026); Financial Times (July 2026); Government of India Source: Industry estimates reported by Economic Times (September 2026); Financial Times (July 2026); Government of India

The capacity overhang explains what management is seeing on the ground: the domestic 1G greenfield cycle is largely running out of steam. With roughly 700 crore litres of excess capacity already in the system, there is little economic rationale for adding more plants unless they serve a genuine regional deficit.

That leaves only a handful of markets where new capacity still makes sense. Tamil Nadu and Assam are two such markets, and management says these are among the few regions where it continues to see enquiries for domestic 1G projects.

Then there is a third problem, unrelated to ethanol: Praj GenX.

The Mangaluru GenX facility was built to fabricate large modules for global energy-transition projects, including hydrogen and carbon-capture plants. Many of these projects have subsequently been delayed or shelved, leaving GenX with significant under-utilised capacity.

Management has disclosed fixed overheads of roughly Rs 10 crore per month, or around Rs 120 crore annually. For perspective, that is nearly 80% of the group’s FY26 EBITDA of Rs 152 crore.

Until GenX reaches meaningful utilisation, this fixed-cost burden will continue to drag on group margins, even if the core ethanol business stabilises.

Ethanol isn’t dead. It has just moved

Before looking at the new businesses, it is worth being clear about what is left of the old one, because it is still 77% of the order backlog.

1. Brownfield and upgrades at home

India’s 370 distilleries are Praj’s installed base. With new capacity no longer needed, the domestic business is shifting to making existing plants more efficient: adding grain capability to molasses plants so they can run year-round, extra neutral alcohol (ENA) units for the liquor industry, and co-products such as high-protein animal feed that improve a distillery’s economics. Management says demand for brownfield solutions and ENA plants remains stronger than for greenfield fuel ethanol.

2. The rest of the world

Praj’s international business has been more resilient than its Indian one. In Q1 FY27, 43% of new orders came from outside India, even though exports made up only 25% of the quarter’s revenue. The largest of these is a greenfield grain-to-ethanol plant in Brazil with a capacity of about 800 kilolitres a day, among the larger plants of its kind.

Brazil is a natural market. It produces 35-38 billion litres of ethanol a year, historically almost all from sugarcane, but grain-based ethanol now makes up about a fifth of output because it allows plants to run year-round and to be located inland near maize farms. Praj has more than 80 reference installations across Latin America. Management has also flagged strong inquiry pipelines in the US, Indonesia and Vietnam, largely for brownfield upgrades.

Export orders take longer to convert into revenue, which is why the gap between intake (43%) and revenue (25%) exists. Management expects the export share of revenue to rise over the coming quarters, and this matters for margins, because international projects have historically been more profitable than domestic ones.

Source: Praj Industries Q1 FY27 investor presentations Source: Praj Industries Q1 FY27 investor presentations

The chart shows the transition in progress. Bioenergy still dominates the backlog because long-cycle ethanol projects, domestic and international, are still being executed. New orders, though, are tilting towards Engineering, which reached 28% of Q1 FY27 intake on the back of the data centre agreement.

From building distilleries to finding new uses for them

The most interesting thing about Praj’s new businesses is that most of them do not replace ethanol. They find new things to do with it, or with the same fermentation and process know-how. A country with 700 crore litres of idle ethanol capacity has every incentive to find new buyers for that ethanol, and every new use needs new process technology bolted on to existing plants.

1. Sustainable aviation fuel: turning ethanol into jet fuel

Aviation is one of the hardest sectors to decarbonise, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is the main lever available today. One route is ‘alcohol-to-jet’, which chemically converts ethanol into a kerosene-like fuel that can be blended into regular jet fuel.

India has set indicative SAF blending targets of 1% by 2027, 2% by 2028 and 5% by 2030 for international flights. In April 2026, the government amended the rules governing aviation turbine fuel to allow ethanol-derived and other synthetic hydrocarbons to be blended in, although it has not yet set any mandate for domestic flights. Internationally, ICAO has approved the sugarcane-to-jet pathway, which matters because it lets Indian and Brazilian cane-based SAF count toward global emission targets.

Praj has validated both alcohol-to-jet and ethanol-to-jet pathways and, in Q1 FY27, received an order for detailed engineering of an ethanol-to-SAF plant from an international customer. Praj estimates global SAF demand could reach 30-40 billion litres by 2030 from under 1 billion today, and that India’s sugar sector alone could supply 3.5-4 billion litres. Those projections are the company’s own. What is not in doubt is that SAF is the most direct use for India’s surplus ethanol, and that Praj is already on the design table.

2. Bio-isobutanol: a diesel story

India’s ethanol programme has been entirely about petrol. But India uses far more diesel than petrol, and ethanol does not blend well with diesel. Isobutanol, another alcohol that can be made by fermenting sugarcane, does.

In Q1 FY27, Praj won the order for India’s first commercial-scale bio-isobutanol (Bio-IBA) demonstration plant, which is expected to be completed by December 2026. Management estimates that even a 2% blending mandate for Bio-IBA in diesel could create more than Rs 3,000 crore of project opportunities, close to Praj’s entire annual revenue. The catch is that no such mandate exists yet. The demonstration plant is the step that has to come first, so that oil companies and regulators can see the fuel perform at scale.

3. Compressed biogas: from farm waste to piped gas

Compressed biogas is produced by digesting organic waste such as press mud from sugar mills, rice straw, cattle dung or Napier grass, and cleaning the resulting gas to the same standard as CNG. Praj has proven processes across several of these feedstocks.

The policy backdrop has strengthened. The Union Cabinet recently approved the GOBARdhan scheme with an outlay of Rs 23,731 crore running to FY2035-36, which management says turns CBG into ‘a bankable infrastructure asset’. Praj also has a 50:50 joint venture with Bharat Petroleum, formed in February 2025, to build, own and operate CBG plants, and it has previously won a CBG plant order from HPCL.

4. Bioplastics and bio-bitumen: the long-dated options

Under its BioPrism platform, Praj runs India’s first demonstration plant for polylactic acid (PLA), a biodegradable plastic made from fermented sugars, at Jejuri near Pune. It is also developing bio-bitumen, a road binder made from agricultural residue. Management says it is in discussions with prospective customers for lactic acid (the building block for PLA) and bio-bitumen and hopes to show progress by the end of FY27. These are genuine options, but they are years from meaningful revenue.

Beyond Bioenergy: Data centres and chip plants

The two newest businesses have nothing to do with fuels.

Praj GenX: from hydrogen modules to data centres

On August 3, 2026, Praj GenX signed a global supply agreement with a leading EPC contractor for hyperscale data centres. The contract guarantees a minimum of US$52 million (about Rs 500 crore) of business over two and a half years, delivered in tranches, for precision-fabricated components and modules.

Hyperscale data centres are increasingly built from factory-made modules, such as power skids, cooling units and piping assemblies, which are shipped to site and assembled, rather than built on-site. That is essentially what the Mangaluru plant was designed to do for process plants.

The order solves a specific problem. At roughly Rs 200 crore a year, it provides baseload volume for a facility that has been carrying about Rs 120 crore of annual fixed costs without enough work to absorb them. Management is targeting EBITDA breakeven at GenX by the end of FY27, and says the facility has been approved by 12-13 customers. Data centre modules also have shorter execution cycles than distillery projects, which helps working capital.

If GenX simply stops losing money, group EBITDA margins rise materially without any help from ethanol. That makes it arguably the most important near-term lever in the whole story.

HiPurity: water for chip fabs

Semiconductor fabs use enormous quantities of ultra-pure water and increasingly have to treat and reuse their wastewater. In Q1 FY27, Praj HiPurity won its first combined ultra-pure water and ZLD order from an Indian semiconductor manufacturer. The business is small, but it is exposed to India’s fab and battery build-out, which is in its early stages.

A scorecard for the new engines

Not every one of these businesses is at the same stage. Putting them side by side makes the timeline clearer.

Source: Company filings and earnings calls; author assessment of timelines Source: Company filings and earnings calls; author assessment of timelines

The pattern is clear. The businesses that can move the numbers in FY27 are the ones closest to Praj’s existing skills, namely international ethanol and GenX. The ones that could eventually be bigger than 1G ethanol, SAF, and Bio-IBA depend on policy that does not exist yet.

Q1 FY27: Orders up, margins still down

₹ crore Q1 FY26 Q1 FY27 YoY / Change Revenue 640 716 11.9% EBITDA 31 30 -3.2% EBITDA margin 4.9% 4.2% -70 bps PAT 5.3 11.6 118.9%

Source: Praj Industries Q1 FY27 investor presentation

The headline profit growth is flattering because it comes off a very weak base. The more telling figures are the order intake of Rs 1,000 crore, up from Rs 658 crore in the previous quarter, and a backlog of Rs 4,589 crore, about 1.4 times FY26 revenue. Bioenergy grew 24% in the quarter, while Engineering fell 14% as GenX’s new orders had not yet started to flow through.

Margins remain the problem. At 4.2%, EBITDA margin is less than half the 9-11% Praj earned in FY23-FY25. Management did not give margin guidance, but pointed to three levers: a higher share of international revenue, more services, and GenX breaking even. It also flagged rising steel costs as a headwind.

The balance sheet is not a concern. Praj is debt-free with about Rs 616 crore cash. It paid a final dividend for FY26 that was more than 2.5 times the year’s earnings, a signal that management sees FY26 as a trough rather than a new normal.

Valuations

At around Rs 303, Praj has a market capitalisation of about Rs 5,740 crore and an enterprise value of about Rs 5,125 crore after netting off cash. On trailing numbers, the valuation is not cheap: about 110 times earnings and about 25.9 times EV/EBITDA.

The investment thesis (or lack thereof) for Praj Industries relies heavily on operating leverage. As and when the Mangaluru plant starts contributing to revenue, incremental revenue should increasingly flow through to the bottom line as fixed costs are absorbed over a larger revenue base. The numbers should therefore start looking better as utilisation improves.

What the current price does not appear to fully reflect is the optionality of SAF, bio-isobutanol and CBG becoming meaningful businesses for Praj. There are currently no clear lead indicators for this, but if crude prices remain elevated, we could see renewed policy and industry interest in alternative fuels, potentially accelerating the adoption of these technologies.

If a major policy mandate emerges, particularly a diesel-blending mandate for bio-isobutanol or a firm domestic SAF blending mandate, Praj could be one of the obvious technology suppliers. That is where the potential asymmetric upside lies.

Risks worth noting

Policy dependence : SAF, bio-isobutanol and CBG remain dependent on mandates or incentives. Delayed policy could push these growth engines out by years, while E25/E30 remains uncertain.

GenX execution: Mangaluru needs more orders to reach breakeven by FY27-end. Customer approvals must translate into actual orders, with concentration adding further risk.

Customer funding : Funding delays were a major reason behind FY26’s margin collapse. Continued delays could keep revenue conversion and margins under pressure.

Input costs: Steel and other raw-material inflation can squeeze margins on fixed-price contracts.

International execution: Brazil and other overseas projects bring longer execution cycles, currency risk, and higher working capital requirements.

Working capital: Working capital days have risen from ~65 to ~91. A prolonged project cycle could keep cash locked up even as revenue recovers.

Valuation: ROE has fallen from ~31% in FY24 to single digits, while the valuation still assumes an earnings recovery. If recovery slips, the stock can remain expensive on depressed earnings.

Note: We have relied on data from www.screener.in and www.tijorifinance.com throughout this article. Market price and market capitalisation data are from Thurro. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

Rahul Rao has helped conduct financial literacy programmes for over 1,50,000 investors. He has also worked at an AIF, focusing on small and mid-cap opportunities.

Disclosure: The writer or his dependents do not hold shares in the securities/stocks/bonds discussed in the article.

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