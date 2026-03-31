NTPC’s Rs 7 lakh crore bet: Coal, clean energy and compounding returns

India’s largest power generator, NTPC Limited, is currently building 16,500 MW of new coal-fired capacity. At the same time, it is expanding into renewables (15,000 MW under construction), nuclear energy, battery storage, and green hydrogen. The company has committed nearly Rs 7 lakh crore in capital expenditure through 2032.
The result so far? Consolidated profit rose to Rs 23,953 crore in FY25, up 12% year-on-year and 40% from FY23. Growth, however, has moderated recently, with 9M FY26 profit rising just 5.45% YoY.
Source: www.trandingview.com
At an earnings multiple of 15x, the stock appears to be reasonably valued, especially with nearly 50% incremental capacity set to be commissioned in the near term, besides the incremental Rs 7 lakh crore capex commitment.
However, three things make this story worth examining: the regulated return mechanism, the contrarian coal bet, and the new profit engines.
|
Consolidated
|
FY23
|
FY24
|
FY25
|
Dec-25
|
Regulated Equity (Rs Cr)
|
94,180
|
1,04,331
|
1,08,791
|
1,18,970
|
Group PAT (Rs Cr)
|
17,121
|
21,332
|
23,953
|
16,931*
|
Book Value/Share (Rs)
|
–
|
165.74
|
189.83
|
208.93
|
Standalone RONW (%)
|
12.85%
|
12.52%
|
12.61%
|
–
|
Debt/Equity (Standalone)
|
1.34
|
1.24
|
1.15
|
1.09
Source: NTPC Investor Presentations (Q4 FY25, Q3 FY26), AR FY25 5-Year Summary, Q1 FY25 IP Slide 26. *9M FY26
Most investors see NTPC as a power generator. That framing misses the point. NTPC is a regulated equity compounder. It builds a power plant under Section 62 of the Electricity Act (cost-plus regulation).
The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) allows it to earn approximately 15.5% pre-tax return on the equity invested in that plant. The larger the equity base, the higher the profit.
This explains why standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) growth of 4-6% doesn’t tell the full story. On a standalone basis, Return on Net Worth (RONW) has remained stable between 11.8% and 13.2% over FY21-25, while book value per share has climbed from Rs 155 (March 2024) to Rs 176 (December 2025).
The growth is visible at the consolidated level, where subsidiaries and JVs have added a new dimension.
|
Consolidated
|
FY23
|
FY24
|
FY25
|
Dec-25
|
Regulated Equity (Rs Cr)
|
94,180
|
1,04,331
|
1,08,791
|
1,18,970
|
Group PAT (Rs Cr)
|
17,121
|
21,332
|
23,953
|
16,931*
|
Book Value/Share (Rs)
|
–
|
165.74
|
189.83
|
208.93
|
Standalone RONW (%)
|
12.85%
|
12.52%
|
12.61%
|
–
|
Debt/Equity (Standalone)
|
1.34
|
1.24
|
1.15
|
1.09
Source: NTPC Investor Presentations (Q4 FY25, Q3 FY26), AR FY25 5-Year Summary, Q1 FY25 IP Slide 26. *9M FY26
Two additional tailwinds are boosting profitability. Borrowing costs have dropped from 6.64% to 6.05% in nine months, translating into over Rs 1,500 crore in annual savings on a Rs 2.5 lakh crore debt base.
Improved receivables cycle: Reduced from 58 days (FY20) to 26 days (Dec 2025), lowering working capital needs.
Under the regulated framework, NTPC keeps a portion of these savings because the tariff is computed using a normative (not actual) borrowing cost.
Even as global narratives shift toward energy transition, NTPC is doubling down on coal.
16,520 MW of coal capacity is currently under construction. Another 6,500 MW is in the pipeline to be awarded over the next three years. Additionally, the Sinnar acquisition (1,350 MW plus 1,600 acres for future expansion) was signed in January 2026.