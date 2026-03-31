NTPC’s Rs 7 lakh crore bet: Coal, clean energy and compounding returns

Contrary to popular investor belief, coal is not going away anytime soon.

India’s largest power generator, NTPC Limited, is currently building 16,500 MW of new coal-fired capacity. At the same time, it is expanding into renewables (15,000 MW under construction), nuclear energy, battery storage, and green hydrogen. The company has committed nearly Rs 7 lakh crore in capital expenditure through 2032.

The result so far? Consolidated profit rose to Rs 23,953 crore in FY25, up 12% year-on-year and 40% from FY23. Growth, however, has moderated recently, with 9M FY26 profit rising just 5.45% YoY.

Source: www.trandingview.com

At an earnings multiple of 15x, the stock appears to be reasonably valued, especially with nearly 50% incremental capacity set to be commissioned in the near term, besides the incremental Rs 7 lakh crore capex commitment.