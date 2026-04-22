Natco Pharma: A high-margin business or a volatility trap at 10x earnings?

How does a company with a Rs 2,500 crore net cash balance, 30%+ EBITDA margins, and exposure to one of pharma’s biggest global trends still trade at just 10x earnings?

That is the paradox at the heart of Natco Pharma.

The valuation reflects a structural reality: Natco’s earnings are not linear.

The stock has been moving higher, not because the business has changed, but because the timing of the next earnings window is becoming clearer. The launch of semaglutide at patent expiry, along with new US generics like pomalidomide, has effectively pulled forward visibility on the next profit cycle.

Three questions can help answer whether this trend will continue:

What drives the margins, and can they hold?

What is the semaglutide opportunity worth in unit-economic terms?

Does the 10x multiple reflect a structural discount or a mispriced opportunity?

Let’s dive in.

A business built on windows, not volume

Unlike traditional pharmaceutical companies that scale through chronic therapies and volume growth, Natco operates on a different model: capturing value at peak commercial windows.

The company’s revenue base comprises three distinct segments.

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1. Formulations Segment (85% of 9MFY26 Revenue): This is NATCO’s largest segment that can be further split into domestic formulations (mainly oncology and speciality drugs) and International Formulations. Oncology remains the flagship therapeutic area.

Export formulations (9.3% of 9MFY26 Revenue): Natco’s biggest profit-maker is its US business, where it sells specialised drugs that face limited competition. These drugs brought in Rs 2,694.9 crore during the first nine months of FY26.

Domestic formulations (9.3% of 9MFY26 Revenue): provide a stable but lower-margin base.

2. API Segment (4.8% of 9MFY26 Revenue): NATCO develops and manufactures niche, complex Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). These are supplied both for captive use in their own formulations and to third-party customers globally. The company has built a portfolio of over 75 APIs, with deep expertise in difficult-to-synthesise molecules.

3. Crop Health Science and others (10.1 % of 9MFY26): NATCO’s Crop Health Sciences (3.2% of 9MFY26 Revenue) is its non-pharma business. It makes and sells crop protection products such as insecticides, herbicides, bio-stimulants, and pest control solutions. This is also the segment which is getting de-merged from the core pharma business. The remaining ‘others’ (6.9% of 9MFY26 Revenue) segment includes interest income on cash balances, fixed deposits, investments, export incentives and benefits.

Source: Source: http://www.screener.in / Natco Pharma – company filings

The result is a concentrated portfolio of high-value bets rather than a diversified earnings base: a structure that produces exceptional margins when execution aligns but compresses them sharply when it does not.

The December 2025 Quarter

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The company reported a revenue of Rs 705.4 crore (+8.3% YoY, -52% QoQ), net profit of Rs 151.3 crore (+14% YoY, -70% QoQ), and EBITDA margin of 30.7%.

This is not a red flag. It is the business model working exactly as designed, and that is precisely what makes Natco so difficult to value correctly. Earnings do not accumulate steadily.

They jump when a key drug launches, when a limited-competition window opens, or when a litigation settlement enables early market entry.

And then they normalise sharply.

That dynamic is the single most important factor in understanding why consensus models consistently struggle with this stock, and why the market assigns it a multiple that looks anomalous relative to peers.

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Source: Natco Pharma – Q3FY26 Investor presentation Source: Natco Pharma – Q3FY26 Investor presentation

Operating leverage: Real, but event-driven

Natco’s profitability, when aligned, is exceptional: EBITDA above 30%, low competition molecules, high pricing power, and minimal marketing spend combine to produce profitability that most Indian pharma companies cannot replicate.

Source: Source: http://www.screener.in / Natco Pharma Consolidated financials

But this is not scale-driven leverage like a CDMO or chronic therapy business.

It is timing-driven leverage.

Margins expand when exclusivity exists, and compress when it fades. This distinction is critical, and it explains why the market struggles to assign a steady valuation multiple.

The next catalyst: Semaglutide and the GLP-1 opportunity

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Management has guided FY26 revenue of Rs 4,200-4,300 crore and net profit of Rs 1,280-1,300 crore. But the real driver of incremental growth lies outside the core event-driven model.

Semaglutide is expected to anchor domestic expansion, with management indicating it will be a key contributor alongside new launches and partnerships.

The implication is structural. Natco’s historical edge has come from episodic, high-margin opportunities driven by limited competition. Semaglutide introduces a fundamentally different growth vector: scale over scarcity.

In India, the molecule is entering a crowded market immediately after patent expiry, with multiple players launching simultaneously and pricing expected to correct sharply.

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The opportunity is large. The global GLP-1 market exceeds $25 billion, and India offers a sizable patient base with rising demand. But the economics are less straightforward.

The GLP-1 market is a booming global industry for medications that mimic natural hormones to treat obesity and diabetes. It is currently one of the fastest-growing sectors in healthcare.

Unlike Natco’s traditional portfolio, where margins are protected by exclusivity, semaglutide operates in a high-volume, price-competitive environment.

The trade-off is explicit: revenue visibility improves, but margin quality is likely to compress.

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This raises the central question for the business. Semaglutide can either act as a stabilising base, smoothing earnings between high-value US launches, or signal a gradual shift toward a more conventional, volume-driven model. The former preserves Natco’s identity; the latter redefines it.

Beyond semaglutide, the pipeline remains consistent with the company’s core DNA, comprising niche oncology products, speciality generics, and first-to-file opportunities in regulated markets.

Source: Natco Pharma – Q3FY26 Investor presentations Source: Natco Pharma – Q3FY26 Investor presentations

These continue to offer outsized upside, but with the same constraint that has always defined Natco: returns are binary, and timing remains uncertain.

The longer bet: NCE and cell and gene therapy investments

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Beyond the generics pipeline, Natco is quietly building a portfolio of early-stage bets across xenotransplantation, oncology, CAR-T therapy, ophthalmology, and metabolic disease that most analysts treat as too speculative to model.

An Indian generics company with an in-house NCE in US FDA-approved Phase 2 oncology trials is not a routine accomplishment, and the market appears to be pricing it at close to zero.

Source: Natco Pharma – Q3FY26 Investor presentations

Source: Natco Pharma – Q3FY26 Investor presentations

Taken together, they represent something more interesting: a management team deliberately deploying a small fraction of its Rs 2,500 crore cash balance into high-variance, long-duration science that its generics business would never surface organically.

The downside is potentially capped, though one can never be certain. The upside of any single resolution is not.

The demerger: Separating two distinct risk profiles

Natco Pharma’s agrochemical demerger is less about scale and more about clarity. The segment contributes just ~1.5% of revenue, but carries a completely different risk-return profile. By separating it into Natco Crop Health Sciences (1:1 share swap in October 2026), management is isolating two fundamentally different businesses.

The rationale is straightforward: unlock value, improve operational focus, and enable independent capital allocation for each vertical. More importantly, it removes a cyclical, low-margin segment from the pharma P&L, allowing the core business to be evaluated on its true economics.

For investors, the impact is strategic. The pharma business becomes cleaner and easier to value, while the agrochemical arm must prove itself independently.

3 risks the market consistently underweights

Product concentration remains the most structural vulnerability. A small number of molecules account for a disproportionate share of annual earnings. When those molecules are within their exclusivity window, the profit and loss account looks exceptional. When they are not, it looks ordinary.

Regulatory exposure to the USFDA is a permanent feature of the export model rather than a periodic risk. Recent inspection observations at Natco’s manufacturing facilities serve as a reminder of this overhang. A single import alert has the capacity to eliminate an entire product’s earnings contribution at short notice.

Earnings timing risk: The real question is not if earnings arrive, but when. That depends on patent schedules, litigation outcomes, and regulatory decisions, none of which operate on a financial year calendar. It is this uncertainty, more than any fundamental weakness, that explains the stock’s current valuation.

Valuation: Underpriced, but with terms and conditions

At approximately 10x trailing earnings, Natco trades at a steep discount to large-cap Indian pharma peers, sitting at 20-30x. On that basis alone, it looks cheap.

But the discount is structural, not cyclical. It exists because markets rationally assign lower multiples to businesses with high earnings variance. Natco deserves a discount, not because the business is weak, but because the earnings are unpredictable.

The 10x multiple is not an oversight by the market. It is the market’s precise and considered answer to the question of what episodic earnings are worth.

The rerating case exists. It requires two things to happen simultaneously: pipeline execution on semaglutide and the next wave of speciality launches, and a demonstrated ability to smooth the earnings profile through geographic diversification and capital deployment. Neither is impossible. Neither is imminent.

Natco is deploying its Rs 2,500 crore cash and ~8% R&D to build a less binary, globally diversified earnings base, using its Adcock Ingram stake as a gateway to Africa and expanding into Latin America via Chile, but the key question remains whether this transition materialises before the next earnings window does.

In conclusion, Natco Pharma offers a genuinely compelling business case.

The 30%+ EBITDA margins are real. The Rs 2,500 crore balance sheet is real. The semaglutide opportunity is real. The scientific capability and litigation track record that underpin the business model are real and durable.

What is also real: the earnings lumpiness, the pipeline dependency, the regulatory overhang, and the fundamental impossibility of modelling this business with quarterly precision.

If semaglutide scales, if the next first-to-file opportunities resolve favourably, and if the geographic diversification begins to reduce earnings variance, Natco has a credible path to both earnings growth and multiple expansion.

If the timeline slips, the stock remains what it has always been: a high-margin operator in a low-visibility business, priced accordingly, waiting for its next window.

Note: We have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and http://www.tijorifinance.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

Rahul Rao has helped conduct financial literacy programmes for over 1,50,000 investors. He also worked at an AIF, focusing on small and mid-cap opportunities.

Disclosure: The writer or his dependents do not hold shares in the securities/stocks/bonds discussed in the article.

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