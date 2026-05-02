After a 4x rally and 92.5% EBITDA surge, what lies ahead for MTAR Technologies?

MTAR Technologies quietly builds some of the most complex components in India’s industrial ecosystem. It manufactures cryogenic engines for ISRO’s space programme. It supplies fuel cells that power Oracle’s AI data centres. It produces precision parts for Israeli defence companies, including Rafael and Elbit Systems.

It manufactures components where tolerances are measured in microns (1/1000th of a millimetre), regulatory approval takes seven to ten years, and being the incumbent supplier is effectively the same as being the only supplier.

For most of the past decade, this business remained largely overlooked. But that has changed.

The reason it’s suddenly impossible to ignore MTAR Technologies is not that business has changed. It is because three things the world now cares deeply about: clean energy, nuclear power, and defence manufacturing, are all ripening at the same time.

The order book has nearly tripled in twelve months. The stock touched a 52-week low of Rs 1,348 per share in August 2025 and was trading at Rs 4,824 per share by April 16, 2026 – a 4x rise.

Management has guided for a 50% revenue growth in FY27 and materially higher EBITDA margins by FY28. But are the valuations stretched?

Understanding what MTAR builds

To understand the opportunity, it’s essential to recognise what makes MTAR structurally different from most manufacturing companies.

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MTAR builds components where tolerances are measured in microns, one-thousandth of a millimetre. Its customers — NPCIL, ISRO, Bloom Energy, and global aerospace and defence firms — do not have the option of switching suppliers casually. Nuclear vendor approvals alone can take five to seven years, while aerospace relationships are built over years of trust before meaningful production begins.

Source: MTAR Ltd Q3FY26 Investor presentation Source: MTAR Ltd Q3FY26 Investor presentation

Put simply, MTAR does not compete on price at all. It competes on irreplaceability. That distinction is the foundation of everything that follows.

This creates a powerful moat. Once MTAR is embedded, switching suppliers is not just inconvenient; it is often impractical.

The partnership is running out of capacity

In the near term, however, the most significant growth driver is not nuclear nor defence, but Bloom Energy.

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Bloom Energy manufactures solid oxide fuel cell systems that provide distributed power generation without combustion. A solid oxide fuel cell works by splitting the fuel and oxygen at very high temperatures inside the cell, producing electricity along with only water and a little heat as by-products.

In a world where AI data centres are consuming electricity at a rate that traditional grid infrastructure cannot keep up with, Bloom’s technology has found itself at the centre of one of the most urgent infrastructure problems on the planet.

Oracle has signed an agreement to procure up to 2.8 gigawatts of Bloom’s fuel cell systems. Bloom also signed a major deal with AEP, driven by AI data centre demand. Backed by these tailwinds, management is expecting 30% annual growth through 2030.

MTAR sits at the core of this. It supplies hot box assemblies, the central operating units of Bloom’s fuel cell systems, and is Bloom’s exclusive electrolyser unit manufacturer.

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It currently supplies 40-60% of Bloom’s total hot box requirements. Bloom has invested directly in MTAR’s capacity expansion, creating a financial relationship that goes well beyond a standard purchase order.

The most telling insight into current conditions came from management itself: “It’s not about orders. It’s about how much you can produce.” MTAR’s facilities are running at full utilisation, and expansion is underway in phases to significantly increase output over the next two years.

Current capacity is 8,000 hot box units per year, running at full utilisation. MTAR is executing a three-phase expansion: 12,000 units by March 2026, 20,000 by December 2026, and 30,000 by FY28.

Total capex across all three phases is approximately Rs 90-100 crore. Every additional unit of capacity that comes online produces incremental revenue with very little additional fixed cost. These expansions are backed by demand and firm orders.

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In September 2025, MTAR secured an order worth Rs 386 crore from Bloom Energy. In April 2026, fresh orders worth Rs 35.6 crore arrived for data centre energy projects.

Fuel cells contributed Rs 398 crore, 70% of the company’s revenue, in the nine months to December 2025.

The constraint is not demand, but how fast the factory can grow.

The nuclear opportunity that is just beginning

MTAR has been a trusted supplier of critical nuclear reactor components to NPCIL for over four decades. Its flagship product, the Fuel Machining Head, is a highly complex precision assembly comprising over 600 individual components.

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These heads play a vital role in safely loading and unloading nuclear fuel bundles into the core of operating Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs). In addition, MTAR manufactures other essential equipment such as Bridge and Column assemblies, Coolant Channel assemblies, and water-lubricated bearings. For most of the last decade, this was steady, unglamorous revenue.

That is no longer the situation.

India currently has approximately 8,800 MW of nuclear capacity. At least 13 reactors are already at various stages of development, which, when commissioned, would add up to 21,880 MW by 2032.

But India has set a long-term target of 100 GW by 2047.

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For MTAR, this is not a pipeline that requires effort to win. The qualification barriers it has built over four decades mean it is the only practical option in many cases. Every new reactor announcement effectively translates into a future MTAR order before any tender is floated.

In Q3 FY26, MTAR received Rs 500 crore in nuclear orders in a single quarter. Management has guided Rs 150 crore in nuclear revenue for FY27, which they describe as “conservative”, with annual order additions projected at Rs 300-500 crore per year thereafter.

Additionally, MTAR contributed to roughly 70% of the prototype fast breeder reactors (PFBR) core, and each thorium reactor order could potentially bring Rs 1,500 crore in revenue as per management guidance.

The nuclear segment was steady for a decade. It is now entering the highest-order-flow period in MTAR’s history.

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The segment most investors have not priced in

Of the three growth vectors at MTAR, the aerospace and defence segment receives the least attention. That is likely to change.

MTAR’s international aerospace client list includes Rafael, Elbit Systems, IAI, GKN Aerospace, Thales, Thales Alenia Space, and Collins Aerospace. The strategic rationale behind these relationships is straightforward.

Global aerospace OEMs are actively seeking Indian manufacturing partners for cost competitiveness, proven technical capability, and supply chain diversification. MTAR has spent years earning the right to be on that list. Batch production has now commenced for GKN, Rafael, Elbit, and Thales. Long-term agreements are in place with IAI.

The segment contributed Rs 72.3 crore in the nine months to December 2025. But management’s three-year target is Rs 350-400 crore in annual aerospace revenue, with 30-40% annual growth guided over the next three to four years.

The critical transition here is the shift from first-article qualification to volume batch production. That shift is now underway. And once an aerospace OEM is in volume production with a supplier, it typically never goes back.

The financials

Q3 FY26 was MTAR’s strongest quarter on record. Revenue reached Rs 278 crore, up 59.3% year-on-year and 105% sequentially.

EBITDA surged 92.5% to Rs 64 crore, with margins expanding to 23% from 19.1% a year earlier.

Profit after tax grew 117.3% year-on-year to Rs 34.7 crore.

Source: MTAR Ltd Q3FY26 Investor presentation Source: MTAR Ltd Q3FY26 Investor presentation

The forward outlook, judging by the robust orderbook, is also encouraging. The order book as of December 31, 2025, stood at Rs 2,394.9 crore, with Rs 1,368.8 crore of fresh inflows in Q3 alone. Management expects the closing FY26 order book to reach Rs 2,800 crore.

For FY26, management has guided over Rs 900 crore in revenue at approximately 21% EBITDA margins. For FY27, the guidance is 50% revenue growth with further margin expansion. The target is 28% EBITDA margins by FY28.

The operating leverage case

MTAR’s cost base is predominantly fixed. When revenue is low or lumpy, these costs sit under absorbed, suppressing margins. When multiple segments fire simultaneously, the same fixed costs are spread across a much larger revenue base, producing a non-linear improvement in profitability, i.e., operating leverage.

The evidence is already in the numbers. Between Q2 FY26 and Q3 FY26, revenue doubled and EBITDA more than tripled.

From 8,000 to 30,000 fuel cell units, fixed infrastructure stays largely the same while volume grows fourfold. Nuclear execution revenues accelerate from FY27 onward over an already-scaled platform. Aerospace transitions from first articles to batch production with minimal incremental capital. Management’s 28% FY28 EBITDA margin target is credible precisely because the fixed cost base does not need to grow proportionately with revenue.

Risks worth noting

Customer concentration is the primary structural risk. Bloom Energy has at times contributed over 40% of total revenue. A disruption to Bloom’s business would have a direct and material impact on MTAR’s top line.

Working capital intensity remains elevated at approximately 260 days in Q3 FY26. Management has targeted a reduction to 200 to 210 days over the next fiscal year, but until then, cash conversion remains constrained.

Project timing risk is embedded in nuclear and aerospace, where billing is milestone-driven, and customer programme schedules can shift. Geopolitical exposure through Israeli customers, including Rafael, Elbit, and IAI, is a real, if difficult-to-quantify risk.

Valuations: what’s in the price?

At a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 16,232 crore against trailing EBITDA of roughly Rs 144 crore, MTAR trades at a price-to-EBITDA multiple of around 112 times. On trailing numbers alone, this is expensive.

But the rate of change in forward estimates is rapid. If FY27 delivers the guided 50% revenue growth and margins move toward 25%, the earnings profile looks significantly different.

Management expects to deliver 30,000 hot boxes in FY28. At approximately Rs 10 lakh per unit, that is Rs 3,000 crore in revenue from this contract alone, at EBITDA margins around 25%. Implied EV/EBITDA on FY28 Bloom-only EBITDA is approximately 21x. (EV – Enterprise Value (Market capitalisation + Debt – Cash). EV/EBITDA is a common valuation metric.)

The market is currently pricing roughly 21x FY28 EV/EBITDA on just one segment of this business. Nuclear, aerospace, defence, and the rest of the order book are sitting on top of that.

MTAR’s competitive position in all three core niches is protected by barriers that cannot be replicated in any reasonable timeframe. Customers cannot switch. Certifications cannot be acquired quickly. The moats are real and durable.

What the market is pricing in is the execution of three concurrent inflections:

Bloom’s volume growth flowing into MTAR’s capacity ramp, India’s nuclear programme entering its highest-ever order flow period, and MNC aerospace relationships transitioning from first articles to batch production. If all three materialise on schedule, the forward multiple compresses meaningfully. If anyone slips, it runs the other way.

The moat is deep, the order book is at a record, and the operating leverage is beginning to show up in the numbers. Order execution and timely ramp-up need to be closely monitored.

Note: We have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and http://www.tijorifinance.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

Rahul Rao has helped conduct financial literacy programmes for over 1,50,000 investors. He also worked at an AIF, focusing on small and mid-cap opportunities.

Disclosure: The writer or his dependents do not hold shares in the securities/stocks/bonds discussed in the article.

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