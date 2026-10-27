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KPI Green Energy: Is there more downside ahead or is it a buy-the-dip opportunity?

KPI Green Energy’s stock has plunged 25% after Q1 FY27 earnings, as falling PAT, rising debt and aggressive IPP expansion weigh on investor sentiment. With valuations at a five-year low and ambitious growth plans underway, can the renewable energy player turn its earnings pressure into a long-term opportunity?

This accelerated IPP expansion is causing a stir in KPI Green Energy’s earnings and is creating confusion for investors, pulling the stock price down. (unsplash image)This accelerated IPP expansion is causing a stir in KPI Green Energy’s earnings and is creating confusion for investors, pulling the stock price down. (Credit: Unsplash )
Written by: Puja Tayal
10 min readOct 27, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: Oct 27, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

KPI Green Energy stock hit a new 52-week low on September 16, 2026, falling 25% from its August 11 close following the company’s Q1 FY27 earnings release. Neither the El Niño summer nor the winds of a potential hurricane could lift investor sentiment. Revenue growth, improving EBITDA margins, the commissioning of utility-scale hybrid power projects, new order wins, international expansion, and acquisitions all took a back seat to one number: profit after tax (PAT), which declined 14% year-on-year to Rs 95 crore.

A brief 34% recovery in the second half of September failed to sustain momentum. The stock fell further in October, leaving investors wondering whether further downside lies ahead or whether the dip presents a buying opportunity.

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