KPI Green Energy: Is there more downside ahead or is it a buy-the-dip opportunity?

KPI Green Energy stock hit a new 52-week low on September 16, 2026, falling 25% from its August 11 close following the company’s Q1 FY27 earnings release. Neither the El Niño summer nor the winds of a potential hurricane could lift investor sentiment. Revenue growth, improving EBITDA margins, the commissioning of utility-scale hybrid power projects, new order wins, international expansion, and acquisitions all took a back seat to one number: profit after tax (PAT), which declined 14% year-on-year to Rs 95 crore.

A brief 34% recovery in the second half of September failed to sustain momentum. The stock fell further in October, leaving investors wondering whether further downside lies ahead or whether the dip presents a buying opportunity.

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KPI Green Energy is not alone. Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) also hit a new low on October 21 after quarterly PAT declined amid rising costs, higher interest expenses, and the integration of businesses with different margin profiles. These pressures are affecting engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors across the renewable energy sector. The challenges have been significant enough for KPI Green Energy to lower its FY27 guidance.

KPI Green Energy and Waaree Renewable Technologies 12-Month Share Price Momentum

Source: TradingView Source: TradingView

The two stocks have broadly moved in synchronisation over the past 12 months, except for two notable instances: the September 2026 correction and the December 31, 2025 rally. The latter followed a bulk deal in which Quyosh Energia increased its stake in KPI Green Energy. Promoter buying is a positive indicator as it shows its commitment to the business.

Clearing the air before we begin

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First, it is important to understand that KPI Green Energy is a micro-cap stock, with a market capitalisation of Rs 5,926 crore. Trading volumes can rise sharply around corporate announcements and earnings releases, making the stock susceptible to price swings. Investors should also distinguish KPI Green Energy from two similarly named listed companies: K P Energy and KP Green Engineering. All three belong to the KP Group, but they are listed separately on the stock exchange, with different business activities, risk profiles, and profit margins.

KP Group Companies

Source: KP Group Investor Day Presentation Source: KP Group Investor Day Presentation

K P Energy focuses on wind EPC and competes with players such as Suzlon Energy. KP Green Engineering provides engineering solutions for renewable energy, railways, power transmission, telecommunications, and infrastructure projects. KPI Green Energy is the largest of the three and focuses on solar and hybrid power projects, while expanding its presence in the independent power producer (IPP) segment. Because of this combination, it is difficult to find an apples-to-apples competitor for KPI Green Energy.

ACME Solar Holdings is an IPP competitor, while Waaree Renewable Technologies is a renewable EPC competitor. KPI Green Energy earns approximately 83% of its revenue from EPC and 17% from IPP. Both are different business models with different margins.

Under the EPC model, the company secures land, designs and builds power plants, and hands them over to clients such as Coal India, Tata Motors, Aditya Birla Renewable Energy, and Adani Green Energy. Here, monetisation is quick, capital intensity is low, but margins are also low; revenue depends on order books, and execution is vulnerable to inflation and project delays.

KPI Green Energy Business Model

Source: KPI Green Energy Q1 FY27 Investor Presentation Source: KPI Green Energy Q1 FY27 Investor Presentation

Under the IPP model, the company builds, owns, and operates utility-scale power plants and sells electricity to utilities and other customers under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). It is a high-margin business that gives annuity-like cash flow but requires significant upfront capital, which leads to higher debt.

This accelerated IPP expansion is causing a stir in KPI Green Energy’s earnings and is creating confusion for investors, pulling the stock price down.

Why did the stock fall 25% after Q1 FY27 earnings?

The broader macroeconomic environment has turned bearish for capital-intensive projects. Geopolitical tensions have contributed to inflationary pressures since April, increasing project execution costs. KPI’s major components — steel, cable, and diesel in cranes — have become expensive. Looking at September 2026 inflation numbers, KPI Green Energy’s second-quarter earnings might also look weak.

WPI Index September 2025-September 2026

Source: Press Information Bureau Source: Press Information Bureau

For the first time in three years, KPI Green Energy’s revenue growth slowed from 30-50% to 16% year-on-year in the first quarter of FY27. Management said the timing of the billing for utility-scale projects pushed the revenue to future quarters. Geopolitical uncertainty has also prompted management to adopt a more conservative outlook. The company lowered its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 30%-40%, from the earlier target of 40%-50%.

During the Q1 FY27 earnings call, outgoing CFO Salim Yahoo said geopolitical conditions were creating execution challenges. “We were expecting that would be getting resolved 6 months back only, but it is again and again resurfacing. That impact, geopolitical confirmation, is something which we cannot judge right now because of the way it went in the past year,” he said.

Amid high inflation, KPI Green Energy is accelerating its expansion into the capital-intensive IPP business. The company has already taken on substantial debt to finance IPP power plants. Although its IPP power generation capacity increased fourfold in Q1, depreciation and interest expenses increased significantly, leading to a 14% decline in PAT.

KPI Green Energy Q1 FY27 Income Statement

Source: KPI Green Energy Q1 FY27 Investor Presentation Source: KPI Green Energy Q1 FY27 Investor Presentation

Is there more downside for KPI Green Energy?

KPI Green Energy has commissioned 0.97 GWp of IPP capacity, while another 1.6 GWp remains under execution. It is also adding 507.9 MW of operational wind power capacity through the Rs 2,410 crore acquisition of Alfanar Energy and Netra Wind. Over the next two years, the company plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore-Rs 6,000 crore in IPP assets. Its target is to generate Rs 1,000 crore in IPP revenue by 2028.

The IPP business has an 85% EBITDA margin compared to 30-35% for the EPC business. Investors have been valuing the company on PAT margin and not EBITDA margin. Even if the IPP EBITDA comes in at Rs 850 crore, high interest and depreciation costs could reduce PAT margin.

The company has already lowered its PAT margin guidance from the earlier range of 16%-18%. Management did not disclose the precise debt level, noting that the balance sheet is reported half-yearly. However, Salim Yahoo indicated that debt was slightly above twice the company’s equity and could rise to three times equity as IPP expansion progresses.

The earnings call also revealed uncertainty among individual shareholders and analysts on what to expect from capital-intensive IPP, which is different from KPI’s original CPP model.

With inflation rising to double digits in September, RBI announcing a 0.25% rate hike, and the revenue mix gradually shifting towards IPP, KPI Green Energy’s PAT margins and balance sheet could take time to stabilise. Until then, the stock could remain near its 52-week low or fall further. That said, short-term share price movements are inherently difficult to predict.

What should shareholders know about the IPP model?

To understand KPI Green Energy’s IPP ambitions and their potential long-term implications, it helps to examine ACME Solar Holdings’ income statement and balance sheet.

The initial years witnessed negative revenue growth as it took newly built power plants to stabilise. The company also saw a lower PAT margin in the early years because of high interest and depreciation. However, PAT improved significantly from 2024 as depreciation halved.

ACME Solar Holdings’s Income Statement and Balance Sheet

Particulars 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue 1,692 1,488 1,295 1,319 1,405 2,023 YoY Growth -4.81% -12.05% -12.97% 1.88% 6.51% 44.00% Operating Profit Margin 92% 83% 91% 83% 88% 88% Interest 1,151 996 809 767 759 1,123 Depreciation 622 546 485 308 287 468 PAT 15 62 -3 698 251 498 PAT Margin 0.9% 4.2% -0.2% 52.9% 17.9% 24.6% Plant Machinery 10,330 7,674 8,596 8,372 13,940 17,336 Long Term Borrowings 8,226 6,951 8,099 7,696 9,857 16,740

Source: screener.in

Its debt did not see a major decline except in 2022. The company accelerated expansion in 2026, and revenue grew alongside debt. However, its share price also surged 122% between January 23 and September 22, 2026, as its asset value grew.

KPI Green Energy and ACME Solar Holdings Share Price Momentum From Oct 2025 to Oct 2026

Source: TradingView Source: TradingView

Can the stock price recover in the short term?

KPI Green Energy’s short-term outlook seems weak amidst the IPP transition. Its price-to-equity (P/E) valuation of 13x is at a five-year low, and below WRTL’s 16x and ACME Solar’s 45.8x. While the valuation appears attractive, the stock is not yet out of headwinds.

If the short-term fundamentals are strained, why did the share price rebound 34% in the second half of September 2026? This jump came as the new CFO Kapil Kriplani addressed governance and other issues shareholders had raised. Shareholders were worried about 45% of promoter shares being pledged as debt collateral. The company talked to the lender and will get the pledge removed by March 2027. Shareholders also questioned the 2% royalty on revenue paid to chairman Dr Faruk G Patel. Management addressed this concern by introducing a cap on royalty payments. A new auditor and board of directors were appointed to ensure accelerated expansion is compliant and sustainable.

Long-term growth prospects

While the short-term outlook is volatile, the long-term growth prospects seem bright as the company is expanding in the power trading business and has secured a license for the same. Moreover, it is expanding into battery energy storage systems (BESS), which is necessary for renewable energy plants to offer round-the-clock electricity. Data centers also present EPC and IPP opportunities, but it is too early to consider for shareholders, as nothing has materialized so far.

The next few years could see the execution of KPI 3.0, where the company looks to scale its IPP and EPC capacity to 10 GWp each by 2032 from 2.57 GWp and 4.37 GWp at present. The BESS could be the next growth accelerator, but it is too early to say anything about it right now.

KPI 3.0 FY32 Targets

Source: KP Group Investor Day Presentation Source: KP Group Investor Day Presentation

In the last five years, KPI Green Energy grew its revenue and PAT at a compounded annual growth rate of 92% and 104%, respectively. This showcases the company’s execution discipline and ability to give returns to shareholders in good times, with 1,000% plus share price rally in 2022-2023. It now has to sustain volatile markets and be ready for growth when the market recovers. Investors should watch out for balance sheet debt and cash margins alongside revenue growth, as that will drive recovery in the share price in the long term.