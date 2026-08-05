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Kissht’s rapid rise: Can its business justify the valuation?

Kissht is up 86% in three months since listing. A 61% growth rate, 5% RoAA and a 2.1% GNPA, but credit costs remain above 8%. At 2.4x book, what exactly are investors paying for?

Kissht stock analysisKissht's proposition is simple: speed. Once customers download the app and complete digital KYC, loans are typically credited to their bank accounts within five to ten minutes. (File photo)
Written by: Rahul Rao
10 min readAug 5, 2026 06:58 AM IST First published on: Aug 5, 2026 at 06:58 AM IST

Kissht lends personal loans to young borrowers through a mobile app, charging interest rates of around 30%. In FY26, it reported a profit of Rs 281 crore, an unusual achievement in India’s digital lending industry, where many fintech lenders have struggled to build sustainable businesses.

Investors have rewarded that performance. Shares of parent OnEMI Technology Solutions have risen 86% since listing in May 2026, trading at Rs 318 per share by late July.

Kissht share price since listing

Kissht stock analysis

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