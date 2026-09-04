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Jubilant Pharmova: Can Spokane and radiopharma unlock the next growth phase?

US sterile injectables, PET radiopharma and CRDMO are reshaping Jubilant Pharmova’s earnings profile. The key question is whether the company can scale its new capacity fast enough to generate returns that justify the significant investment.

Jubilant Pharmova stockUnderneath the near-term earnings pressure, Jubilant is investing in capacity that could materially reshape its earnings profile over the next three years. (File photo)
Written by: Rahul Rao
11 min readSep 4, 2026 07:30 AM IST First published on: Sep 4, 2026 at 07:30 AM IST

Jubilant Pharmova’s portfolio spans radiopharma, allergy immunotherapy, sterile injectable CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization), CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization), generics and proprietary drugs, with operations across India, North America, and Europe. The company broadly organises these businesses into three segments: specialty pharmaceuticals, CDMO, and research and novel drugs.

However, each business is at a different stage of its growth cycle.

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Radiopharma provides scale and differentiation, while allergy immunotherapy remains a high-margin and relatively stable franchise. Generics are recovering, and the CRDMO business is gradually moving toward higher-value research services.

Two businesses, however, stand out for their potential to drive the next leg of meaningful growth: US sterile injectables CDMO and radiopharma.

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