GE Shipping at mid-cycle: What goes right, what can go wrong

GE Shipping holds nearly Rs 7,000 crore in cash, trades at a 14% discount to NAV, and has an offshore catalyst building for FY27. The stock has rerated, but the case hasn't closed.

Written by: Rahul Rao
9 min readFeb 18, 2026 06:30 AM IST
GE Shipping owns 40 vessels with a total capacity of about 3.2 million deadweight tonnes (DWT). (File Photo)GE Shipping owns 40 vessels with a total capacity of about 3.2 million deadweight tonnes (DWT). (File Photo)
Imagine a house worth Rs 1 crore.

Not the owner’s guess, but the builder’s estimate, based on today’s prices for every brick, pipe, and tile.

Someone offers to sell it to you for Rs 85 lakh. Do you take the deal?

That is roughly what GE Shipping looks like today.

The company’s investor presentation, published on February 2, puts consolidated Net Asset Value (NAV) at Rs 1,542-1,590/share. At a market price of Rs 1,340 on February 12, the stock trades at roughly 0.86x NAV.

In other words, the market is valuing GE Shipping at a 14-16% discount to what its assets are worth if every ship and rig were sold at current market prices. Six months ago, that discount was closer to 30-33%. But a gap still exists.

The real question is: will that gap close further, and how quickly?

Source: www.tradingview.com Source: http://www.tradingview.com

GE Shipping operates two businesses under one stock ticker.

1. Shipping: The cyclical engine

GE Shipping owns 40 vessels with a total capacity of about 3.2 million deadweight tonnes (DWT): crude tankers, product carriers, gas carriers, and dry bulk ships. This is largely a spot-market business. Ships earn voyage by voyage. When freight rates rise, profits jump. When rates fall, profits fall just as fast. But asset values follow with a lag.

The management has a clear strategy: buy ships when no one wants them, sell when everyone does, and never borrow heavily at the top of the cycle.

In FY18 and FY19, the company levered up to $361 million of net debt to buy vessels at near-cycle-bottom prices. As shipping rates surged through 2021, the company deleveraged. Today, the balance sheet shows zero net debt and over $500 million in net cash.

2. Greatship: The offshore side most investors miss

The second business is Greatship (India) Ltd, the offshore division. It operates 4 jack-up drilling rigs (oil exploration) and 19 support vessels.

This is a time-charter business, with contracts lasting months to years. Revenue is steadier. Greatship is also a net cash company.

While the two businesses are at different points in their cycles, the NAV discount applies to both.

Fig 2: Source: GE Shipping Analyst Presentation, February 2, 2026, Slide 5 Source: GE Shipping Analyst Presentation, February 2, 2026

What the company says its assets are worth

The most important number in this story comes from GE Shipping’s February 2026 investor presentation, which reports consolidated NAV of Rs 1,542-1,590 per share.

Standalone NAV (shipping only, excluding Greatship) stands at Rs 1,233 per share.

Management publishes a historical chart showing the stock price as a ratio of consolidated NAV. At the January 29 closing price of Rs 1,187, the stock traded at 0.76x. At the current price of Rs 1,340, it has moved up to 0.85-0.87x.

Source: GE Shipping Analyst Presentation, February 2, 2026, Slide 12 Source: GE Shipping Analyst Presentation, February 2, 2026

NAV growth

NAV has compounded at 25% per year over five years, rising from Rs 538 per share in FY21 to Rs 1,566 per share by Q3 FY26 (consolidated). This growth did not come simply from ships getting more expensive.

Between December 2024 and December 2025, fleet values fell by Rs 44 per share and dividends of Rs 28 per share were paid out. NAV still increased because the business generated cash profit that more than covered both.

The cash drag

One reason why the discount persists is cash.

GE Shipping holds Rs 6,919 crore in net cash (roughly $574 million). That cash earns about 3% in dollar terms.

On the January 30 earnings call, CFO G. Shivakumar said: “Cash is a drag on the returns… we hope this cash will go from earning 3% in dollars to earning to a ship which earns more than 10% in dollars.”

Management is waiting for the next shipping downturn to deploy capital. With a capex potential of $1.3 billion at a net debt/equity of 0.5x, buying vessels at distressed prices adds significant value. Until then, the cash sits as dry powder. It is not earning much, but it adds comfort to the balance sheet until opportunities show up.

Metric

Standalone

Consolidated

NAV per share (Rs)

1,233

1,542 to 1,590

NAV CAGR since FY21

21%

25%

Price/Consol. NAV at Rs 1,187/share (Jan 29, 2026)

N/A

0.76x

Price/Consol. NAV at Rs 1,340/share (Feb 12, 2026)

N/A

~0.85 to 0.87x

Net Cash

Rs 5,176 Cr

Rs 6,919 Cr

Sources: GE Shipping Analyst Presentation, Feb 2, 2026

Why Q3 numbers accelerated

Three factors came together in Q3:

OPEC raised production: more crude moving means more voyages.

Tighter Russia sanctions pushed Indian refineries toward longer-haul barrels from the Middle East and Americas, adding earning days per voyage.

Greatship’s offshore contracts repriced upward as cheap legacy deals rolled off.

On a nine-month basis, numbers look softer only because FY25 was a peak year.

Will the momentum sustain?

According to the management: Partially, but not fully.

The OPEC production boost is already priced in and could reverse as OPEC starts cutting again. This tailwind is the least reliable of the three. In fact, following meetings in November 2025 and January 2026, OPEC+ officially paused all further production increases for January, February, and March 2026.

The Russia rerouting is more structural. Sanctions are unlikely to ease soon, and Indian refiners have already begun diversifying supply chains. The longer-haul demand should persist through FY27.

Greatship’s repricing is the most durable driver. Around 80% of offshore vessels are already locked in for FY27 at higher rates. The rigs have coverage into FY28. Saudi Aramco’s recall of 9 jack-ups through 2026 further tightens the market.

Based on the above, the takeaway is that the shipping spike may moderate, but the offshore earnings look real.

What Greatship may earn more

While the shipping division gets most of the attention, Greatship (offshore drilling rigs) may be where the next earnings surprise comes from.

The offshore sector spent 2015 to 2022 in a deep slump. Saudi Aramco cut rig contracts, oil companies slashed exploration budgets, and new vessel orders stopped. Rates fell to very low levels for years. Since 2022, they have roughly doubled from those levels. They have held at those higher levels without falling back.

The repricing story

Here is how time-charter businesses work: a vessel signs a 1-3 year contract at the prevailing market rate. When a contract expires, it resets at the prevailing market rate. If rates have moved up, the next contract earns more. GE Shipping confirmed on the January 30 call that around 80% of its offshore vessels are covered for FY27 at today’s (higher) rates. Most of the rigs also have coverage into FY28.

The contract for one rig, the Greatdrill Chetna, expires in February 2026. Management said they were in active discussions. This contract is a near-term uncertainty but also a chance to lock in a higher rate for the next cycle.

Saudi Aramco is coming back

In January 2024, Saudi Aramco suspended contracts for 30-35 jack-up rigs as it scaled back expansion plans. By early 2026, it reversed course and began recalling 9 rigs through Calendar 2026.

Global jack-up utilisation currently sits at 84-85%, against a historical peak of around 90%. Contracting another 15-20 rigs will push utilisation to 90%, a level where day-rates can surge as high as $90,000. Greatship’s is counting on this so Greatdrill Chetna can get locked-in at higher-than-normal rates.

Three risks

After rising 68% from its 52-week low, the trade is no longer a “no-brainer”. Here are three risks at these levels:

1. Freight volatility: Tanker rates can drop quickly if OPEC reverses production hikes (It already is), Russian oil trade flows normalise, or Chinese demand weakens. Current high earnings are strong but not guaranteed.

2. Fairer valuation: At 0.85-0.87x NAV, the stock is closer to replacement cost. While a discount remains, it is no longer at the historical “floor” of 0.5x and is moving toward the cycle-peak of 1.0x.

3. Persistent cash drag: Holding Rs 6,919 crore in net cash, yielding only 3% in dollar terms, weighs on returns. Management is waiting for a downturn to deploy this “dry powder,” but the timing remains a major variable.

Not cheap, not expensive

GE Shipping is a well-run company trading at a mid-cycle price. The EV/EBITDA multiple reflects the same. Six months ago, it was a clear value trade.

Source : www.screener.in Source : http://www.screener.in

Today, it requires a view on the shipping cycle and on whether Greatship’s FY27 repricing delivers upside. Time will tell decide this story plays out.

Note: We have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and http://www.tijorifinance.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

Rahul Rao has helped conduct financial literacy programmes for over 1,50,000 investors. He also worked at an AIF, focusing on small and mid-cap opportunities.

Disclosure: The writer or his dependents do not hold shares in the securities/stocks/bonds discussed in the article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
