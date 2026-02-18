GE Shipping at mid-cycle: What goes right, what can go wrong

Imagine a house worth Rs 1 crore.

Not the owner’s guess, but the builder’s estimate, based on today’s prices for every brick, pipe, and tile.

Someone offers to sell it to you for Rs 85 lakh. Do you take the deal?

That is roughly what GE Shipping looks like today.

The company’s investor presentation, published on February 2, puts consolidated Net Asset Value (NAV) at Rs 1,542-1,590/share. At a market price of Rs 1,340 on February 12, the stock trades at roughly 0.86x NAV.

In other words, the market is valuing GE Shipping at a 14-16% discount to what its assets are worth if every ship and rig were sold at current market prices. Six months ago, that discount was closer to 30-33%. But a gap still exists.