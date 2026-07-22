Concord Biotech: A bad year or a bigger opportunity?

Organ transplant patients depend on immunosuppressant drugs such as Tacrolimus, Mycophenolate and Cyclosporine to prevent their immune systems from rejecting the transplanted organ. Missing these medicines for too long can lead to organ rejection.

A significant share of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used in these drugs is produced through fermentation — a process in which microorganisms are cultivated in large steel tanks under precisely controlled conditions.

Concord Biotech Limited is a global leader in fermentation-based immunosuppressant APIs and the only supplier with a complete fermentation-based portfolio across these molecules.

Yet FY26 was Concord’s toughest year as a listed company. Revenue fell 12% to around Rs 1,055 crore, while net profit declined 30% to about Rs 259 crore. The stock, which touched Rs 1,980 over the past year, now trades at around Rs 1,283, giving the company a market capitalisation of roughly Rs 13,500 crore.

The question for investors is whether this marks a structural decline in the business or a temporary setback for a high-quality compounder?

Concord Biotech: 1-Year Stock Price Movement

Source: http://www.tradingview.com

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Before assessing whether Concord Biotech is an investable thesis, it is important to understand what the company actually does. Its moat is invisible unless we understand how these medicines are made.

Two ways to make a medicine

Medicines are primarily produced through two methods: chemical synthesis and biotech manufacturing.

Chemical synthesis involves precise reactions in stainless steel reactors to create reproducible, atom-for-atom identical molecules like Aspirin.

Biotech manufacturing uses engineered living organisms to produce complex proteins. Because these outputs depend on specific cellular conditions, they result in ‘biosimilars’ rather than identical generics.

Concord Biotech specialises in fermentation, a biotech route where microorganisms in controlled tanks produce high-value molecules as metabolic byproducts. Unlike innovators focused on new drugs, Concord’s moat is its deep expertise as a specialist API manufacturer.

As pharma shifts toward complex biological manufacturing, Concord stands well-positioned in a niche it has mastered for over 25 years.

How Concord Biotech Ltd makes money

Concord is a 25-year-old Indian biopharma company and fermentation powerhouse, operating India’s largest bioreactor fleet in Gujarat, that supplies fermentation-based APIs across immunosuppressants, oncology, anti-infectives, and critical care to drugmakers worldwide.

How Concord makes its money

The revenue split is straightforward and revealing:

API business constitutes 79% of revenue. The core franchise: fermentation and semi-synthetic active ingredients sold to pharma companies globally. Formulation business constitutes 21% of revenue. Finished dosage forms, moving Concord up the value chain from ingredient to end-product. By geography: Domestic 53%, exports 47%, a balanced book that is neither over-reliant on India nor over-exposed to any single export market.

There is a third engine that does not yet show up cleanly in the numbers: CDMO.

Concord draws a careful line here. Contract manufacturing of its own IP products remains within the base business; only work in which the IP belongs to a third-party innovator counts as CDMO.

CDMO is only 1-4% of revenue in FY26. Tiny today, but as we will see, the reason it is about to matter has less to do with Concord and more to do with how the world has started thinking about supply chains.

Room to grow: Why a half-empty factory is good news

Concord’s plants are running well below capacity: 77% at Unit 1, 53% at Unit 3, and just 30% at Unit 2.

On the surface, that reads like a problem. Read it correctly, and it is the single most attractive feature of the entire business.

Here’s why: Concord has already spent the money. The bioreactors are built. The depreciation has already started flowing through the profit and loss account. The fixed operating costs, staff, utilities, maintenance, and effluent treatment exist whether the tanks run at 30% or 90%. In a business like this, the entire cost base is locked in long before the revenue shows up. The investment question therefore shifts from “How much more capex is required?” to “How quickly can existing assets be utilised?”

Source: Q4 FY26 concall

Unit IV, the new injectables facility, illustrates this dynamic best. Today it absorbs roughly Rs 38-39 crore of annual fixed costs while contributing little revenue. Yet the capex is already sunk, depreciation has begun, and those operating expenses are already embedded in the accounts. As production ramps up, Concord does not need to recreate this cost base; it simply begins spreading it across far higher output. That is the essence of operating leverage and the reason management believes the existing asset base can ultimately support around Rs 3,000 crore of revenue with only routine maintenance capex, making utilisation, rather than fresh investment, the key variable to watch.

The moat you cannot see on a balance sheet

Chemical manufacturing is like building with plastic blocks: predictable and easily replicated. Fermentation is like managing millions of living organisms that must remain healthy, perfectly fed, and free of contamination. That complexity is the moat.

Capital intensity: Large-scale fermentation requires 10,000-100,000+ litre bioreactors with precise control of oxygen, temperature, and agitation, making entry difficult for conventional chemical manufacturers.

Downstream complexity: Producing APIs at 99%+ purity requires advanced centrifuges, filtration systems, chromatography, and lyophilisation, making capacity expansion a multi-year, capital-intensive process.

Fragile economics: Fermentation is continuous and utility-intensive. Even brief power outages can destroy an entire batch, while environmental compliance and effluent treatment remain significant ongoing costs.

Biological IP: The true moat is proprietary microbial strains and process know-how developed over years. Small changes in media or operating conditions can drastically reduce yields, while new entrants often depend on incumbents for key starting materials. Concord avoids this through end-to-end integration spanning R&D, key starting materials, APIs, and formulations.

Proof the moat is real: Global market share

A moat is only worth something if it shows up in market position. Concord holds dominant global volume share in a cluster of ultra-high-value molecules:

Key immunosuppressants and anti-infective products

Notice what these drugs have in common. They are not commodity generics fighting on price. They are life-long, non-substitutable medicines that a transplant patient cannot stop taking, which means the demand behind them does not evaporate in a downturn. That is why, even in Concord’s worst year as a listed company, the underlying economics barely flinched, and it is exactly what we see when we open the FY26 accounts.

What went wrong in FY26

In FY26, revenue and profit were down 12% and 30%, respectively. But the cause matters far more than the number, and the accounts tell you which kind of bad year this was.

Quarterly revenue breakup for FY26

Source: http://www.screener.in

Look at the margins. Prices were flat to stable, no customers were lost, and gross margin actually improved to 76.7% from 74.5% year-on-year. That combination is diagnostic. If this were demand destruction or a competitor undercutting on price, gross margins would have fallen, they always do. Instead, they rose. What actually happened was that customers deferred procurement decisions amid tariff and geopolitical uncertainty, so shipments slipped out of the year. The product economics never broke; the timing did.

The one permanent change is the depreciation step-up: from Rs 54 crore in FY25 to Rs 75 crore in FY26, a 38% jump.

This is the flip side of the operating-leverage story above. Unit IV and the softgel facility are now on the books, so their depreciation is being charged in full while their revenue has barely begun. That is why reported profit can stay below the FY25 peak even as sales recover, and it is the one number an investor should keep honestly in view. The same fixed costs that depress today’s profit are precisely what make tomorrow’s incremental sales so profitable.

Why now? The quiet shift from cost to resilience

There is a deeper reason the next few years could matter more than Concord’s own execution, and it has nothing to do with the company. It is a change in how the world’s pharmaceutical companies think about their supply chains.

For 20 years, pharmaceutical procurement optimised for a single thing: cost. That one objective is why so much of the world’s API supply migrated to China, which could make molecules more cheaply than any other country. Second sources, geographic diversification, and resilience were treated as expensive luxuries. Then Covid, and then a wave of US tariffs and geopolitical friction, quietly rewrote the rulebook. A supply chain that saves a few percent on cost but can be switched off by a port closure or a policy change is no longer seen as cheap. It is seen as fragile.

That is a completely different procurement philosophy, and it changes what a supplier like Concord is worth without Concord changing at all. Its USFDA and EU-GMP approvals across multiple facilities were always an asset. But in a cost-first world they were a nice-to-have; in a resilience-first world they make Concord exactly the kind of qualified, non-Chinese second source that global innovators now actively want on their approved vendor lists.

Reading FY27 and FY28: Where the leverage shows up

Hold those two ideas together — operating leverage and the shift toward supply-chain resilience — and the recovery becomes a sequence you can reason about rather than a list of promises.

The near-term drivers are straightforward. Concord ended FY26 with around Rs 86 crore of excess inventory already produced but awaiting customer shipments. As procurement normalises, this converts into revenue with virtually no additional manufacturing cost.

Add two products, Nystatin and Fusidic Acid, which utilise existing capacity rather than requiring new investment, and the company is monetising assets it already owns.

The larger catalysts, Unit IV and direct US sales through Stellon, are operating-leverage stories. Management’s FY28 guidance of Rs 1,450-1,550 crore revenue with 40%+ EBITDA margins should therefore be viewed less as an aspirational target and more as the natural outcome of higher utilisation on an already-built manufacturing base. The timing may vary, but the economics are driven by arithmetic rather than optimism.

Valuation

At a market capitalisation of ~Rs 13,500 crore, Concord does not screen as cheap on trailing numbers. But FY26 was a transition year marked by inventory build-up, underutilised capacity, and margin compression.

The relevant question is not whether today’s multiple looks expensive, but whether Concord deserves to trade like a high-quality compounder once earnings normalise.

That depends on five characteristics:

Recession-resistant demand: Immunosuppressants are lifelong therapies, making demand highly non-cyclical.

Immunosuppressants are lifelong therapies, making demand highly non-cyclical. A niche global franchise: Leadership in Tacrolimus, Cyclosporine, and Mycophenolate, with the world’s only complete fermentation-based portfolio.

Leadership in Tacrolimus, Cyclosporine, and Mycophenolate, with the world’s only complete fermentation-based portfolio. High operating leverage: Gross margins above 75%, significant idle capacity, and limited incremental capex create strong earnings scalability.

Gross margins above 75%, significant idle capacity, and limited incremental capex create strong earnings scalability. Long growth runway: Existing facilities can support revenue far above current levels, with CDMO adding another growth vector.

Existing facilities can support revenue far above current levels, with CDMO adding another growth vector. A compounding moat: Proprietary strains and decades of fermentation know-how become more valuable with every production cycle.

EV/EBITDA movement over 1 year

Source: http://www.screener.in

Disclaimer: What follows is an illustrative if-then framework using trailing numbers. It is not a target price and not a recommendation and not a prediction. It is an if-then exercise to help readers think about how the market might value these two businesses once they trade independently.

The better valuation lens is EV/EBITDA, which neutralises temporary earnings distortions. Specialty pharma companies with durable moats typically trade at 20-25x forward EV/EBITDA.

If Concord achieves management’s FY28 target of Rs 1,450-1,550 crore revenue and restores 40%+ EBITDA margins, EBITDA could approach Rs 600 crore. Applying a 22-25x EV/EBITDA multiple implies an enterprise value of roughly Rs 13,000-15,000 crore at the low end and materially higher if growth beyond FY28 is capitalised.

The investment case therefore rests less on multiple expansion and more on earnings normalisation. If utilisation improves and operating leverage plays out, EBITDA can compound much faster than revenue. The valuation follows from execution, not optimism.

Risks

The investment case rests on execution. Three growth drivers remain unproven at scale: Unit IV, the CDMO business, and direct US sales via Stellon. If they don’t gain traction, the operating leverage thesis weakens.

The core business, though, is unusually high quality: a global leader in a niche fermentation market with recession-resistant demand, deep process know-how, improving customer diversification, and a moat built on decades of biological expertise rather than patents. FY26 was a transition year, not the beginning of a structural decline. The capital is already spent; the task now is simply filling the assets in place.

Most important is what Concord has chosen not to be. It is not a high-risk innovator chasing the next blockbuster, but a maker of complex fermentation molecules that global pharma relies on year after year. Less glamorous, but far more predictable and durable.

Note: We have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and http://www.tijorifinance.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

Rahul Rao has helped conduct financial literacy programmes for over 1,50,000 investors. He has also worked at an AIF, focusing on small and mid-cap opportunities.

Disclosure: The writer or his dependents do not hold shares in the securities/stocks/bonds discussed in the article.

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