Cohance Lifesciences: Can a recovery justify its valuation?

Cohance Lifesciences business numbers have been hard to stomach.

FY26 revenue fell 13% and adjusted EBITDA nearly halved. Q1 FY27 revenue fell 23%, adjusted EBITDA margin dropped to 2.2%, and the company reported a net loss of Rs 45 crore. At around Rs 479 per share, Cohance’s market capitalisation is approximately Rs 17,000 crore, and the trailing P/E is about 159x.

Even more unusual is the fact that the stock is up almost 80% from its March 2026 lows of Rs 268, even as earnings kept falling. Yet it still trades below Rs 495, the price Advent International paid Suven’s shareholders in its 2023 open offer.

Cohance Lifesciences: 1-Year Stock Price Movement

Source: TradingView

The question, therefore, isn’t whether Cohance has bottomed. It’s whether new orders can fill its existing plants quickly enough to justify today’s valuation.

Three engines on one platform

The easiest way to understand Cohance is to start with how it was put together.

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In 2023, private equity firm Advent International bought control of Suven Pharmaceuticals, a Hyderabad-based contract manufacturer with a long record of supplying intermediates for innovator drugs.

Advent then merged it with Cohance, its own API and CDMO business, and added three acquisitions: Sapala Organics for oligonucleotide chemistry, NJ Bio in the US for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and most recently a controlling stake in ADC platform company Aruka Bio.

The result is a company with three reporting segments that behave very differently.

Pharma CDMO makes custom intermediates and APIs for patented drugs owned by innovator pharma companies. This is the highest quality part of the business. API+ sells complex generic APIs and some formulations to generic drugmakers. Specialty Chemicals supplies agrochemical intermediates and performance materials such as OLED chemicals.

Source: Author illustrations

This distinction matters because the investment case is not really about the API business, which is large but steady. It is about whether the Pharma CDMO engine returns to growth, and whether the new modalities layered on top of it start earning money.

The segment numbers show where the pain has been concentrated.

Source: Q1 FY27 Investors Presentation

Pharma CDMO grew 18% in FY25. In FY26 it fell, and in Q1 FY27 it was down almost 39%. API+ has held up comparatively well, which is why it now makes up 62% of revenue, up from 48% for the full year.

What went wrong: two molecules and a destocking cycle

Most of the damage traces back to a small number of products.

Management says destocking on two large commercial molecules had considerable impact on FY26. Customers that had built up inventory simply stopped ordering until they ran it down. On top of that, a US FDA Official Action Indicated classification at the Nacharam formulations unit forced a temporary shutdown that cost about Rs 61 crore. NJ Bio’s shipments were pushed back two to three quarters as US biotech funding tightened and new agrochemical product approvals were delayed.

This is the nature of commercial CDMO revenue. It is lumpy because it depends on a customer’s inventory cycle, not just on end-demand for the drug. And when a few molecules make up a large share of revenue, a single destocking cycle can move the whole P&L.

Leadership changed through this period too. Managing Director V. Prasada Raju resigned in October 2025, FY26 guidance was cut in November, and Umang Vohra joined as Group CEO in May 2026.

The good news is that destocking is, by definition, temporary. If the drugs are still selling, the customer has to reorder eventually. The question is how much comes back, and when.

The Phase III pipeline could be the leading indicator

This is where Cohance’s late-stage pipeline becomes particularly interesting.

Cohance supplies intermediates for 10 molecules in Phase III trials, up from 9 in February 2026. Management expects more than half of them to be eventually approved. It also has more than 140 active Pharma CDMO projects and supplies 18 commercial patented molecules, up from 16 two quarters ago.

Source: Q1 FY27 Investors Presentation

Four molecules are already moving down the funnel. Two have launched and entered commercial supply, with six intermediates scheduled for delivery across Q2 and Q3 FY27. A third has received US FDA approval, and a fourth is awaiting a clinical data readout. Management expects the remaining two to reach commercial supply within 12 to 15 months.

That matters because a Phase III molecule is much closer to commercial revenue than an early-stage project. If it is approved, the supplier that has already validated the process is usually the one that scales with it.

The 10 Phase III molecules are therefore the number to watch. If the count holds or rises while commercial molecules keep climbing, it would show that new products are replacing the ones that caused the FY26 decline.

‘Innovation plus one’ may be the missing link

The most interesting idea on the Q1 call was Vohra’s description of the strategy as an “innovation plus one” approach.

The logic is straightforward. Innovator pharma companies that rely on a single supplier for a critical intermediate, often in China, increasingly want a second qualified source. Cohance wants to be that second source, and then use the relationship to move into more of the customer’s pipeline.

Management says late-stage RFQs (requests for quotation) for Phase III and commercial molecules have risen, driven by geopolitical diversification and US supply-chain de-risking. RFQ inflows have roughly doubled.

The catch is conversion. Customers usually already have one or two qualified suppliers, so winning the business takes longer. Management has put RFQ conversion at around 20%.

Lifecycle of CDMO Project

Source: Author illustrations

The economics improve sharply at the end of that chain. Management says reload conversion, meaning repeat orders on molecules it already supplies, is above 90%. The hard part is getting into the chain in the first place.

Early evidence that the recovery is starting

There are a few concrete signs that the bottom may be in.

For one of the two commercial molecules that destocked last year, Cohance has received a restocking order, which management says gives visibility into Q4 FY27 and FY28.

Sapala, the oligonucleotide business, grew revenue 2.5x in Q1 to Rs 27 crore with what management called a strong margin, and its FY27 order book is described as confirmed. API+ secured two European CEP approvals and two Korean DMFs in Q1, has seven new API filings planned for FY27, and expects around ten formulation launches this year.

These are not yet large enough to move consolidated numbers. But they are the kind of signals that usually show up a few quarters before revenue does.

Management’s guidance is for sequential improvement in Q2 FY27 and a return to year-on-year growth in the second half.

FY26 operating deleverage

The financial progression is where the cost of the downturn becomes clear.

Summarised Profit & Loss statement

Source: Q4 FY26 Investors Presentation

Revenue fell 12.9%, but adjusted EBITDA fell 45.8%, and PAT fell 63%. This is operating leverage working in reverse. Cohance’s costs, from 640 scientists to plants across several sites, did not fall with volumes, so every rupee of lost revenue came almost straight off the EBITDA line.

That pressure deepened further in Q1 FY27.

Cohance Lifesciences: Quarterly P&L movement

Source: Q1 FY27 Investors Presentation

The important detail is the gap between standalone and consolidated numbers. The standalone business, essentially Suven and Cohance’s India operations, still earned a 9.2% adjusted EBITDA margin in Q1. The consolidated margin was 2.2%. Most of the difference is NJ Bio, which generated Rs 35 crore in revenue but an adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs 33 crore in the quarter.

Management expects FY27 margins to end up closer to the previous year’s margin percentage, around 21%, with improvement accelerating from FY28. That is a demanding target given where Q1 landed. If FY27 revenue is merely flat at Rs 2,268 crore, the remaining nine months would need revenue about 7% higher than the same period last year and an adjusted EBITDA margin of roughly 25%.

The more important question is whether that recovery can happen without a big jump in volumes. If it can’t, FY27 could look much more like FY26 than management currently expects.

China+1 is a catalyst

Supply-chain concentration in China has become a strategic risk, with the US BIOSECURE Act, signed into law in December 2025, turning part of that concern into policy. The June 2026 addition of WuXi AppTec to the US Department of Defense’s 1260H list adds to the pressure on pharma supply chains.

For Cohance, this is visible in two places. Late-stage RFQs have risen on US supply-chain de-risking, and its ADC payloads are being pitched directly as alternatives to Chinese suppliers.

But the opportunity has a limit. In small molecules, customers usually add a second source rather than switch entirely, and qualifying a new supplier for a commercial drug takes time. China+1 can expand the RFQ pipeline quickly. It converts into revenue slowly.

The opportunity, therefore, isn’t just replacing Chinese supply. It is turning second-source wins into long-term positions in the molecule’s lifecycle.

Valuation

This is where the Cohance thesis becomes difficult to judge.

Management’s earlier target was $1billion in revenue by FY30 with mid-30s EBITDA margins. That would be nearly four times FY26 revenue. On the Q1 call, Vohra said he was “almost feeling like the target is an aspiration,” and promised an updated plan by December. Investors should treat FY30 targets as under review.

EV/EBITDA 1-year movement

Source: http://www.screener.in

At a market capitalisation of roughly Rs 17,000 crore and net cash of about Rs 250 crore, Cohance’s enterprise value is around Rs 17,250 crore. That is about 50x trailing EBITDA.

Peer Valuation (EV/EBTDA)

Source: http://www.screener.in

On trailing numbers, Cohance looks as expensive as Divi’s Laboratories, but trailing multiples are misleading at the bottom of a cycle, because the denominator is depressed.

A better way to frame it is to ask what the market is assuming. If EBITDA returns to roughly Rs 797 crore Cohance earned in FY25, the stock trades at about 21.6x that level, and that is not demanding for a CDMO with innovator relationships and a Phase III pipeline.

But getting back to FY25 EBITDA is not a small ask. It means recovering lost destocking volumes, making NJ Bio break even, and pushing consolidated margins back above 30%, all at once.

The investment debate therefore rests less on whether Cohance can recover and more on how long it takes. The market is effectively paying for FY28 earnings today.

Risks and bottom line

Cohance is a recovery story, not a growth story yet. Revenue fell from Rs 2,608 crore in FY25 to Rs 2,268 crore in FY26, adjusted EBITDA margin fell from about 34% to 21%, and Q1 FY27 margin was just 2.2%. Management has called Q1 the low point and has guided for sequential improvement from Q2 and growth in H2 FY27.

The pipeline is the key test. Ten Phase III molecules, 18 commercial molecules, a restocking order on one destocked molecule, and two new commercial supplies are encouraging. Slow RFQ conversion, further destocking, patent expiries, and customer concentration remain key execution risks.

Regulatory and governance risks are real. The Nacharam unit received an OAI classification in October 2025, and Pashamylaram received a Form 483 with five observations in August 2026, none related to data integrity. Almost all of the promoter’s shareholding is pledged, and the company has seen significant leadership turnover in a short period.

The new modalities are optionality, not earnings. NJ Bio lost Rs 33 crore at the EBITDA level in Q1 on Rs 35 crore of revenue, while Sapala is growing fast but from a small base.

Valuation already prices a recovery. At about 170x trailing earnings and roughly 51-57x trailing EBITDA, the stock looks expensive today, but only about 21x FY25 EBITDA.

The equation is simple: Restocking + Phase III launches → Utilisation → Margin recovery → Valuation support. If the recovery arrives in H2 FY27 as guided, the stock is cheaper than it looks. If it slips into FY28 and beyond, investors could wait a long time for the earnings to catch up.

Note: We have relied on data from http://www.screener.in and http://www.tijorifinance.com throughout this article. Market price and market capitalisation data are from Thurro. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

Rahul Rao has helped conduct financial literacy programmes for over 1,50,000 investors. He has also worked at an AIF, focusing on small and mid-cap opportunities.

Disclosure: The writer or his dependents do not hold shares in the securities/stocks/bonds discussed in the article.

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