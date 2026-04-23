Campus Activewear: Rs 588 crore quarter, strong margins — Is the opportunity still open?

Campus Activewear’s latest numbers leave little room for doubt on execution.

In Q3FY26, the company reported revenue of Rs 588 crore, up 14% year-on-year, while profit after tax (PAT) rose to nearly Rs 64 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins improved to 19.5%, while average selling prices rose to Rs 711, pointing to a clear shift towards higher-value products. Volumes remained strong as well, with sales crossing 8 million pairs in the quarter.

This is the kind of quarter investors usually reward. Growth is visible, margins are improving, and the company is doing more than just selling more shoes. It is selling better shoes at better prices, with a rising share of direct-to-consumer channels now contributing over 50% of revenue.

And yet, the question is not whether Campus is performing. The question is whether this phase of performance is durable.

Figure 1: Stock Price Movement of Campus Activewear. (Source: Screener.in) Figure 1: Stock Price Movement of Campus Activewear. (Source: Screener.in)

Business model and growth engine: how Campus makes money

To understand Campus Activewear, it helps to move beyond the brand and look at the machine underneath.

At the core is a simple idea.

Sell fashionable sports and athleisure footwear at accessible price points, and keep refreshing the catalogue fast enough to stay relevant. That is why the company launched over 45 new designs in just one quarter and maintains hundreds of active styles at any given time.

But design alone does not build a business like this. Execution does.

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Campus controls a large part of its manufacturing process. Final assembly is done in-house, and a portion of inputs, such as soles and uppers, are either produced internally or sourced through a tightly controlled vendor network.

This reduces dependence on external suppliers and allows faster turnaround times. The company claims a manufacturing lead time of 80 to 100 days, which is faster than typical industry cycles.

That speed matters more than it sounds. In a category like sneakers, demand shifts quickly. Styles go in and out of trend. The ability to design, produce, and replenish within a shorter cycle means Campus can respond to demand rather than predict it months in advance.

Then comes distribution, which is where scale shows up. Campus products are sold through more than 29,000 retail touchpoints across the country, supported by a wide distributor network. At the same time, the company has been steadily increasing its direct-to-consumer presence, both online and offline.

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This shift is important. Traditional distribution drives volume, but direct channels improve realisation and brand control. In the latest quarter, over half of the revenue came from direct-to-consumer channels, with online alone contributing more than 40 percent.

Put together, the model works like a flywheel.

Design feeds new products → Manufacturing ensures speed and cost control → Distribution provides reach → Direct channels improve margins and brand recall.

When all four move together, the result is what the latest numbers show. Higher volumes, better pricing, and expanding margins.

The catch is that this system leaves very little room for error.

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A slowdown in new designs can impact demand. Delays in manufacturing can affect inventory cycles. Aggressive online competition can push discounts higher.

And because the company is now pushing into premium categories like sneakers and even experimenting with apparel, the dependency on execution is only increasing.

For now, Campus has built a strong operating engine. The next phase is about whether this engine can run consistently, not just fast.

What is driving this phase of growth

Campus Activewear’s recent performance is not coming from a single lever. It is the result of multiple shifts happening together, and importantly, reinforcing each other.

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Start with pricing.

The average selling price moved up to Rs 711, a roughly 5% increase over last year. This is not coming from price hikes in the traditional sense. It is coming from the mix. The company is selling more premium products, especially sneakers, which now sit at a meaningfully higher price band. Management indicated that the sneaker portfolio has been doubling in volume over the past year, with ASPs in that category closer to Rs 900 and above.

This matters because it changes the quality of growth. Higher ASPs mean revenue can grow without a proportional increase in volumes, and margins tend to improve as fixed costs get absorbed better.

The second driver is channels.

Campus has steadily shifted towards direct-to-consumer, which now contributes more than half of its revenue. Within this, online has become a key engine, growing faster than traditional distribution. In the latest quarter, online growth was close to 18 percent, compared to around 9 percent in general trade.

This shift is doing two things at once. It is improving realisations because intermediaries are reduced, and it is giving the company better control over pricing, inventory, and consumer data. Over time, this tends to create a more resilient business model, provided discounting does not become aggressive.

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The third piece is execution on distribution.

The company has expanded its retail footprint, but more importantly, it is changing how that network operates. There is a clearer focus on region-specific strategies, tighter inventory tracking, and a move towards replenishment-led selling rather than a one-time push.

This reduces the risk of channel stuffing and makes growth more sustainable.

Then comes brand and marketing. Advertising spend in the quarter was about Rs 65 crore, supported by large campaigns and celebrity-led positioning. This is an attempt to reposition Campus from a value brand to a more aspirational one, especially in categories like women’s footwear and sneakers.

Finally, there is a broader tailwind.

Festive demand was strong, and GST rationalisation helped improve affordability at the consumer level, supporting volumes during the quarter.

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Put together, the current growth phase is not accidental. It is a combination of better products, better pricing, better channels, and a stronger brand push.

The real question is whether all of these can continue to move in the same direction, or whether some of these tailwinds start to fade once the cycle normalises.

Margins, mix, and where execution starts to matter

Campus Activewear’s latest quarter looks strong on profitability. EBITDA came in at Rs 115.8 crore with margins at 19.5%, up from 16.5% a year ago. PAT stood at Rs 63.7 crore, with margins improving to 10.7%.

Now this looks like clean operating leverage. But the drivers behind this improvement are layered.

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Start with a mix.

Gross margins moved up to 53.1 percent from 51.2 percent last year. At the same time, average selling prices increased to Rs 711, up about 5 percent year-on-year.

This tells you that margin expansion is not just about cost control. It is coming from selling better products at better prices. That is a positive signal, but it also means margins are now tied to maintaining this premium mix.

Then comes operating leverage.

Revenue grew to Rs 588 crore in the quarter, but costs did not rise at the same pace, especially fixed costs. This is typical of a strong seasonal quarter. Q3 tends to benefit from festive demand, which drives higher volumes and improves cost absorption.

This is important context. A 19.5% EBITDA margin in Q3 does not automatically translate into a full-year number.

There is also an accounting layer.

Management highlighted that changes in how platforms like Flipkart and Myntra account for commissions reduced both reported revenue and costs. This can improve margin optics without changing underlying profitability in a meaningful way.

Marketing spend adds another dimension.

That tells you two things. First, the company is investing aggressively in brand building. Second, current margins are being supported by scale, not by cutting spend.

When you put this together, margin expansion in this quarter comes from:

Mix improvement

Seasonal operating leverage

Stable but elevated marketing spend

Some impact of accounting changes

Which is where execution risks begin to matter.

If sneaker demand slows, the ASP can come under pressure.

If volumes normalise after the festive quarter, operating leverage weakens.

If online platforms change fee structures again, reported margins can shift.

And then there is inventory. The company sold about 8.3 million pairs in the quarter. Sustaining this scale requires tight control of design cycles and replenishment. Any mismatch between supply and demand can quickly show up as working capital pressure.

Add to this rising competition and the early-stage push into apparel, and the margin story starts to look less straightforward than the headline numbers suggest.

The takeaway is simple. Margins are improving, but they are not yet settled. They are still being shaped by mix, seasonality, and execution.

Which is exactly why the next few quarters matter more than this one.

Valuation and the real question on opportunity

Campus Activewear is no longer being valued as a simple footwear company. The market is assigning it a premium that reflects expectations of sustained growth, improving margins, and a successful shift towards a more brand-led, direct-to-consumer business.

At current levels, the stock is trading at elevated earnings multiples for its category. That premium rests on a few clear assumptions: that it will continue to push ASPs higher, that online and direct channels will keep improving realisations, and those margins, even if they fluctuate quarter to quarter, will trend higher over time.

None of these assumptions is unreasonable. In fact, the latest numbers support them. But the gap between a good business and a good investment often lies in what is already priced in.

At this stage, the market is not waiting to see if Campus can grow. It is already assuming that it will. What it is really testing is consistency. Can the company deliver the same mix of growth and margins beyond the festive quarter? Can it manage inventory tightly as product cycles shorten? Can it hold pricing power even as competition intensifies across both online and offline channels?

This is where the margin for error starts to shrink.

If Campus continues to execute well, earnings can grow into the valuation. The premium can sustain itself, and the stock can gradually move higher as the business scales. But if growth moderates, or if margins move back towards normalised levels, the market is unlikely to be as forgiving. In that scenario, the multiple itself can compress even if the business remains fundamentally sound.

That is why the opportunity today feels narrower than it did a few years ago.

Campus Activewear is not a discovery story anymore. It is a proof story.

The next phase will not be about showing that the model works. It will be about showing that it works repeatedly, across cycles, without relying on favourable quarters or temporary tailwinds.

And until that consistency becomes visible, the question remains open.

Note: This article relies on data from annual and industry reports. We have used our assumptions for forecasting.

Parth Parikh has over a decade of experience in finance and research and currently heads the growth and content vertical at Finsire. He holds an FRM Charter and an MBA in Finance from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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