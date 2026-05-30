From scooter frames to satellite parts: Belrise’s quiet push into the global aerospace supply chain

There is a factory in Aurangabad that, until a year ago, almost no stock-market investor had heard of.

Belrise Industries (formerly Badve Engineering) is one of the top three suppliers of two-wheeler metal components in India, with roughly a 24 per cent share. It makes the metal skeleton of your scooter: the chassis, exhaust system, suspension, steering column, and body panels.

It’s the kind of unglamorous, behind-the-scenes manufacturer that turns up in supplier audits far more often than in market commentary.

And yet, over the past few months, this two-wheeler parts company has done something genuinely surprising. It has quietly bought its way into the supply chains of the world’s largest aircraft maker, a leading combat-aircraft programme, a French aero-engine maker, and a satellite programme.

The stock market has noticed. In May 2025, Belrise listed at Rs 90 and now trades around Rs 218 per share, up roughly 122 per cent in a year and close to its all-time high. Profit after tax (PAT) jumped 41 per cent in FY26, and net debt has fallen to almost nothing.

At about 39 times trailing earnings, the market is clearly paying up. The question is what for. Three threads run through this story:

1. The aerospace and defence pivot: a clutch of cheap European acquisitions that hand Belrise customers and certifications at a fraction of the cost and time vs the organic route.

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2. The core auto engine that funds it all: content per vehicle nearly doubling, and an ambition to double the four-wheeler and commercial-vehicle business.

3. The profit jump itself, a big chunk of which came from paying down debt with IPO money vs operational growth, and what that means for the valuation now.

But let us start with the part nobody saw coming.

The aerospace bet, bought off the shelf

In the third quarter of FY26, Belrise acquired SDM, a small French maker of high-precision machined parts for aerostructures and robotics, for about EUR 0.35 million, roughly 0.1 times sales.

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In March 2026, it followed up with a far bigger deal: Chester Hall Precision Engineering, a UK specialist in aero-engine and aerostructure components, for GBP 13.2 million.

Chester Hall Precision Acquisition details

Source: Q4FY26 Investor presentation Source: Q4FY26 Investor presentation

Chester Hall is the interesting one. It’s a single-source supplier of thrust-reverser and nacelle components for one of the world’s highest-selling aircraft engines and makes satellite parts.

It earned around GBP 18.5 million of revenue in calendar 2025 at a return on capital above 20 per cent, and Belrise paid roughly six times operating profit.

Why does a scooter-parts maker want to play here at all? Because aerospace is a business of irreplaceability, not price. By management’s own account, getting qualified as a supplier can take up to 24 months per process (usually longer), and once you are in, you tend to stay in.

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Belrise’s answer to long qualification timelines is to buy companies that already hold the certifications and the customers, then shift the work to India over time.

Alongside the acquisitions, Belrise has signed a collaboration with Israel’s Plasan Sasa to bring an autonomous defence-mobility platform to India, taking it to six aerospace and defence OEM relationships in a short span. Management wants this segment to eventually contribute more than 10 per cent of revenue.

Here is the honest part. Today, none of this makes money. The aerospace subsidiary posted a one-time operating loss of about Rs 9.5 crore in the March quarter, and management expects it to turn EBITDA-positive only in FY27.

So this is optionality: a cheap call option on a real shift, with global aircraft and engine makers publicly pushing to localise manufacturing in India. The bet is sensible and the price small. But it belongs in the ‘not yet meaningful in the numbers’ column.

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So what is paying the bills while the aerospace dream takes shape?

The core that pays for the dream

The answer is the two-wheeler franchise, still about 82 per cent of manufacturing revenue. This is a slow-growing end market. The domestic two-wheeler industry has compounded at barely over 1 per cent a year for a decade, so Belrise’s growth has to come from selling more per vehicle, not from the market expanding.

Content per two-wheeler has risen from about Rs 12,000 to roughly Rs 20,000 in around 18 months, a 60-65 per cent jump, with about 80 per cent of that increase coming from proprietary products such as steering columns, suspensions, braking systems, and filters, all of which Belrise designs and owns the intellectual property for.

Management says these IP-owned parts carry ‘slightly higher’ EBITDA margins than the rest of the portfolio, though the company does not disclose segment-level margins, so that uplift is something investors have to take partly on faith.

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The faster-growing, smaller story is four-wheelers and commercial vehicles, where Belrise is still tiny and therefore has room to compound. In FY26 the four-wheeler segment grew 31 per cent and the commercial-vehicle segment grew 35 per cent, and management wants to grow this combined business 40-45 per cent in FY27.

Source: Belrise Q4 FY26 Investor Presentation, Slide 9. Source: Belrise Q4 FY26 Investor Presentation, Slide 9.

Two pieces of corporate plumbing support/supported this.

First, the FY25 acquisition of H-One India brought high-tensile steel capability (up to 1,100 megapascals, against an industry norm nearer 600) and a new Japanese four-wheeler customer. Since this unit was running at “under 40% utilisation” as of Q1FY26, revenue had the potential to roughly double with little fresh capital.

Second, Belrise is merging two promoter-owned companies, Badve Autocomps and Eximius Infra Tech, into the listed entity. The merger is being done at about 8.3 times earnings, against the roughly 31 times the listed Belrise traded at the time of the merger, making it earnings-accretive from day one.

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It lifts the group’s 2W ‘plastic’ market share toward 25 per cent and cuts related-party transactions by around Rs 1,150 crore. Promoter holding rises modestly to about 67.9 per cent. This is the opposite of the promoter-dispute overhang that haunts some peers. The structure is being simplified, not fought over.

Where the profit growth actually came from

Reported profit after tax rose 41 per cent in FY26, from Rs 355 crore to Rs 497 crore, an increase of Rs 141 crore.

The single biggest contributor was the operating business itself.

EBITDA, the profit the company earns from making and selling parts, rose by Rs 133 crore, the largest single block in the bridge. The finance-cost reduction from deleveraging added Rs 76 crore, and higher other income (largely interest earned on the IPO cash sitting on the balance sheet) chipped in another Rs 48 crore.

So the deleveraging helped, but it was not the whole engine. Operating profit did more of the lifting than the debt payoff did.

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What the bridge also makes plain is the drag on the other side. A higher tax bill took away Rs 79 crore, as the effective tax rate normalised upward to roughly 25 per cent from about 20 per cent the year before. Higher depreciation removed another Rs 31 crore, and a small exceptional item (a one-time charge from the new labour code) took Rs 5 crore.

Those three offsets together absorbed a large slice of the gains, which is why the net increase landed at Rs 141 crore rather than something larger.

Source: Belrise Industries reported financial – FY26 | Illustration : Author. Source: Belrise Industries reported financial – FY26 | Illustration : Author.

From here, with finance costs already low and ‘other income’ unlikely to keep climbing at this pace, the burden shifts back to where it should be: revenue, mix, and operating leverage. Management is guiding for mid-teens revenue growth and broadly stable margins, with return on capital it hopes to push from the mid-teens toward the high-teens as newer, higher-return plants fill up.

The 40x question: Are valuations justified?

At about Rs 218 a share, Belrise is valued at roughly Rs 19,400 crore, or close to 39 times trailing earnings and about 3.7 times book.

For context, that is on the lower-to-middle end of its peer group: Bharat Forge trades near 63 times (price to earnings), Sona BLW near 56 times, Uno Minda above 53 times, Endurance Technologies near 39.8 times, and the giant Samvardhana Motherson around 36 times.

Is the discount to the racier peers justified? Partly, yes.

Belrise earns a roughly 12 per cent EBITDA margin, well below high-margin forging and driveline names like Sona BLW. Its profit growth has leaned partly on deleveraging and mostly on operating muscle and it sits in the two-wheelers segment. A lower multiple than a 28 per cent-margin EV-driveline supplier might be fair.

The bull case is that the multiple is looking forward, not back. If Belrise compounds revenue in the mid-teens, fills up H-One and the new plants, executes the four-wheeler doubling, and the aerospace bet starts contributing even modestly, earnings can grow into the price.

The promoter merger adds earnings cheaply, and return on capital is inching up.

The live wildcard is fresh capital. On May 24, 2026, the board approved raising up to Rs 2,000 crore through a qualified institutions placement. Management calls it only an enabling resolution and has not said what the money is for.

Given the pattern of cheap, bolt-on deals, more acquisitions (quite possibly in aerospace) look likely. That could accelerate the story or dilute existing holders if the capital is raised before it can be deployed productively.

What’s the catch? The risk?

Two-wheelers are a single-segment concentration. Margins are thin and exposed to steel, fuel, and freight, even with back-to-back pricing that passes most input costs through with a lag.

The aerospace business is loss-making and unproven at scale. And after a 122 per cent run, a lot of optimism is already priced in; CRISIL, for its part, expects the financial profile to stay strong with gearing below 0.5 times over the medium term.

What we need to see over the next few quarters is straightforward:

Margins holding near 12 per cent as the one-time cost pressures fade, the four-wheeler and commercial-vehicle business growing at the promised 40-45 per cent, the aerospace operations turning profitable in FY27, and any QIP money earning more than the company’s current return on capital. Get those, and a high-teens-growth manufacturer with a free option on aerospace looks like it has earned its multiple. Miss them, and 40 times is a lot to pay for a 12 per cent-margin parts maker.

Note: We have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and http://www.tijorifinance.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

Rahul Rao has helped conduct financial literacy programmes for over 1,50,000 investors. He has also worked at an AIF, focusing on small and mid-cap opportunities.

Disclosure: The writer or his dependents do not hold shares in the securities/stocks/bonds discussed in the article.

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