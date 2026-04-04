From lab project to market leader: Can Ather Energy justify a 9x revenue multiple?

Founded in 2013 by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy began as a robotics lab project at IIT Madras. The project involved disassembling a budget electric scooter to understand its flaws.

More than a decade later, the company holds a market share of 18% in the electric two-wheeler segment and is constructing a factory that will more than triple its manufacturing capacity.

Revenue, volumes, and gross margins have moved sharply upward across the last four quarters, and losses are narrowing at a pace that has surprised cautious observers.

Since its IPO in May 2025 at Rs 321 per share, the stock has surged to Rs 795 as of March 2026, a 148% gain in under a year.

But what is driving this shift? Is it structural? Or is Ather riding a buoyant EV cycle that could turn without warning?

Ather’s business architecture

Ather’s revenue engine rests on three interlocking components: vehicle sales, charging infrastructure (Ather grid), and a software subscription layer (Ather Stack).

Source: Ather Energy Ltd Product Mind-map Source: Ather Energy Ltd Product Mind-map

Ather Energy operates as a closed-loop ecosystem where hardware, infrastructure, and software reinforce each other to drive both scale and high-margin profit. Here’s how: Firstly, vehicles, such as the 450 and Rizta series, act as the physical entry point. By scaling to 200k+ annual units, Ather has built an installed base of users necessary for the rest of the ecosystem to thrive.

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Then comes AtherGrid (The Utility). A network of 4,300+ charging points removes range anxiety, which is the biggest barrier to buying the vehicle. It creates a moat by locking users into Ather’s proprietary infrastructure while generating independent charging revenue.

And finally, the AtherStack (The Profit Engine). This is where the real money is made. With a 91% attach rate and a 53% EBITDA margin, this software layer converts a one-time scooter purchase into a high-margin, recurring subscription model.

Quarterly performance: The numbers behind the narrative

To understand how Ather’s strategy is translating into financial reality, a look at the last five quarters is essential. The data reveals a company that has fundamentally altered its cost structure and revenue mix.

Source : Screener.in and Vahan data Source : Screener.in and Vahan data

Over the last five quarters, the gap between revenue growth and expense growth has widened, with total income up 53% year-on-year in Q3 FY2026, compared with a 26.8% rise in expenses.

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This is a classic operating leverage play as fixed costs get absorbed over a larger scale. This change is largely driven by The Rizta. Wholesale volumes climbed from 42,956 units in Q3 FY2025 to 67,851 a year later, while the product mix shift pushed adjusted gross margins from 18% to 25%.

Notably, the Rizta now accounts for 76% of dispatches, yet margins have expanded rather than compressed, which is surprising given that Rizta is priced lower than the 450 series.

Meanwhile, net losses narrowed by 57% YoY, supported by a 58% increase in volumes and a 700-basis-point margin expansion.

Growth triggers: The EL platform and Factory 3.0

For nearly a decade, Ather’s lineup relied on a single platform built for performance rather than the high-volume commuter market. That changed in 2025 when the company unveiled the EL platform.

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The EL platform uses lithium iron phosphate batteries and rare-earth-free motors, with cells sourced domestically from Amara Raja. CEO Tarun Mehta has called Indian sourcing a “strategic imperative”, though full localisation remains a few years away.

Simultaneously, Factory 3.0, partly funded through IPO proceeds, will expand annual production capacity from 4,20,000 units to 14,20,000 units across phases, a 3.5x increase. Production is expected to begin in H2 2026.

The factory will also build the Zenith platform, a dedicated electric motorcycle architecture aimed at the 125-300cc bike segment, a market of roughly 15 million units annually.

Source: Ather Energy Ltd – Q3 Investor conference call Source: Ather Energy Ltd – Q3 Investor conference call

Competition and risk

India’s electric two-wheeler market is rapidly consolidating.

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In February 2026, TVS Motor led with 31,600 units and a 28% share, Bajaj Auto followed with 25,323 Chetaks and a 23% share, and Ather held third position with 20,581 units and 18% share.

The decline of Ola Electric, down to a 4% share from 24% a year earlier, has reshaped competitive dynamics, benefiting competitors like Ather.

Source: VAHAN data for Jan-Feb 2026 Source: VAHAN data for Jan-Feb 2026

That’s why for Ather, the more durable threat comes from TVS, Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp. These are profitable companies with dealer networks of 4,000-8,000 touchpoints, manufacturing scale, and the ability to fund EV losses from ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) cash flows.

CY2025 volumes for TVS were 298,867 units and Bajaj 269,836. Ather hasn’t matched either. Complicating matters further is Hero MotoCorp, Ather’s largest shareholder with a 38% shareholding.

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Hero MotoCorp is simultaneously scaling its Vida brand, which sold 12,512 units in February 2026.

As for operating risks, battery imports from China and South Korea add supply chain and currency risk.

Valuations

At a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 28,600 crore and trailing revenue of nearly Rs 3,173 crore, Ather trades at roughly 9x Price-to-Sales.

Despite that, the stock has more than doubled from its May 2025 IPO price of Rs 321/share to an all-time high of Rs 795/share on March 20, 2026.

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TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto are valued on proven earnings, while Ather’s premium reflects a forward-looking bet. The gap is less about incumbents’ inability to replicate and more about Ather’s software-first EV architecture, built without legacy ICE constraints.

Ather’s premium effectively prices in three assumptions: that AtherStack evolves into a meaningful recurring revenue stream, Factory 3.0 improves unit economics toward breakeven, and the Zenith platform expands its addressable market beyond premium scooters.

If those conditions materialise on schedule, the forward multiple compresses to something considerably more defensible, but if any one of them slips by two or three quarters, the compression will run the other way.

The software margin is real. The engineering credentials are genuine. The market position is hard-won. The execution risk is significant. That is pretty much what the Ather Energy investment thesis is all about.

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Note: We have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and http://www.tijorifinance.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

Rahul Rao has helped conduct financial literacy programmes for over 1,50,000 investors. He also worked at an AIF, focusing on small and mid-cap opportunities.

Disclosure: The writer or his dependents do not hold shares in the securities/stocks/bonds discussed in the article.

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