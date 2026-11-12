Aether Industries: From specialty chemicals to global contract manufacturing. Is the next leg already priced in?

Crude oil from many oilfields is waxy. Left to cool in a pipeline, it starts to thicken and can stop flowing altogether.

The fix is a class of chemicals called pour point depressants (additives that keep crude flowing at lower temperatures). Since 2025, Baker Hughes, one of the world’s largest oilfield services companies, procured some of these additives exclusively from Aether Industries.

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A year ago, oil and gas accounted for less than a fifth of Aether’s revenue. In Q2 FY27 it became the company’s largest end market at 33.4% of revenue, up from 18.8% a year earlier.

That shift captures what is happening at Aether. A company the market once saw as a pharma and agro intermediate supplier is turning into something else: a contract manufacturer that global chemical majors trust with molecules that are critical to their business.

Aether Industries 1-year stock price movement

Source: TradingView Source: TradingView

The stock has more than doubled from its 52-week low of Rs 723 to around Rs 1,541, as earnings recovered from the FY24 slump and new contracts kept arriving.

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The question is no longer whether Aether can win global customers. It clearly can. The question is whether the next three years of contracts can grow fast enough to justify a valuation that already assumes they will.

Let’s dive in.

Understanding the business

Aether was founded in Surat in 2013 by Ashwin Desai and family, spent its first years developing chemical processes, and only began generating revenue in FY18. It was listed in June 2022.

That origin explains the culture. Aether sees itself as an R&D company that manufactures, not a manufacturer that does some R&D. It spent 7.3% of FY26 revenue on R&D, a high figure for an Indian chemical company, and has kept that ratio above 6% every year since FY22.

The company makes advanced intermediates and specialty chemicals (molecules that go into a finished drug, crop protection product, coating or oilfield fluid). But what’s most interesting is not what it makes but how it gets paid for it.

Three ways Aether makes money

Aether reports revenue under three business models:

Source: Q2 FY27 Investor Presentation Source: Q2 FY27 Investor Presentation

The path from CRAMS to CEM is the core of the thesis. A customer that has spent years qualifying Aether’s process for a molecule rarely switches supplier, because doing so means requalifying from scratch. CEM revenue is therefore stickier than LSM revenue, where Aether competes on price against other makers, including Chinese ones.

CRAMS and CEM together were 66% of Q2 FY27 revenue. Management guides that they should hit 70% within two years.

Who buys from Aether

Source: Q2 FY27 Investor Presentation. Source: Q2 FY27 Investor Presentation.

Pharma’s share fell mostly because oil and gas grew so fast, not because pharma collapsed. Still, management expects pharma and agro to grow slower than oil and gas and material science in the near term.

Geographically, 57.6% of H1 FY27 revenue was domestic and 42.4% exports.

R&D-driven growth engines

Aether invests approximately 7% of its revenue in R&D, reflecting its focus on developing proprietary processes and complex chemical molecules. The company is also setting up a new R&D block that is expected to triple its research capacity. These investments are beginning to translate into commercial opportunities, creating the foundation for Aether’s next phase of growth.

R&D spends over years

Source: Q2 FY27 Investor Presentation. Source: Q2 FY27 Investor Presentation.

Over the next three years, this growth is expected to be driven by four key engines, each anchored by a global customer relationship and progressing from development and qualification towards commercial-scale manufacturing.

Baker Hughes: From six products to a $100-million ambition

In June 2024, Aether’s subsidiary signed a strategic supply agreement with Baker Hughes to manufacture six oilfield chemicals in India for the first time. The initial term is five years, with options to extend.

An amendment in January 2025 fixed volumes and pricing for the first two products and kicked off commercial production at Site 4, a plant built around this contract. Those products, mainly pour point depressants, are what drove oil and gas to a third of revenue.

On the Q2 FY27 call, management said new oilfield chemicals for Baker Hughes have now been commercialised, addressing a global market of about $2–2.5 billion. Combined with the existing business, management sizes the total Baker Hughes opportunity at Rs 750–800 crore, with an aspiration of over $100 million (around Rs 1,000 crore) in the near future.

For context, that ambition alone is close to Aether’s entire FY26 revenue of Rs 1,160 crore.

Material science: Milliken

In June 2025, Aether signed a 10-year exclusive contract manufacturing agreement with Milliken’s Indian subsidiary. Under the agreement, Site 3+ is dedicated to manufacturing a strategic product for Milliken throughout the contract term, making Aether its sole manufacturing partner for this product.

Semiconductors: First shipments out the door

Aether made its first commercial semiconductor shipments in Q2 FY27. The product is a building block for silane coupling agents (chemicals that bond materials together in circuit boards and electronic packaging).

That detail matters. Unlike ultra-high-purity chip-fab chemicals, this product does not need parts-per-billion impurity control, which shortens qualification. A dedicated block at manufacturing site 5 starts commercial production in Q4 FY27.

Management guides for 300–400 tonnes a year at $45–50 per kg, or about Rs 300–400 crore of revenue at maturity around FY29.

Agrochemicals: A blockbuster molecule

Aether has signed a new exclusive manufacturing contract with a global agrochemical innovator for a new chemical entity (a newly launched, patented molecule) that management expects to become a blockbuster.

Production starts in Site 5’s fourth block in Q4 FY27 at 200–250 tonnes a year, ramping to about 600 tonnes.

Sitting alongside this is the Dow programme, announced in July 2026. Dow chose Aether as its exclusive research partner to develop silicone and silane manufacturing technology in India. The near-term goal is a pilot unit; the long-term prize is a full-scale plant of “multi-tens-of-kiloton” capacity. Management calls it a long-term platform bet, so investors should not expect revenue from it soon.

Source: Company filings, Q2 FY27 earnings call Source: Company filings, Q2 FY27 earnings call

Magnum: Where it all comes together

All four engines converge at Site 5, the Magnum site, planned with 16 production blocks. Phase 1’s first two blocks began commercial production in Q1 FY27 with a pharma LSM product. The next two are being fitted out for the semiconductor and agro contracts.

The striking claim from the Q2 call: management has line of sight on 14 of the 16 blocks, 2 for LSM and 12 for CEM contracts, over the next two to three years. It is already planning for an adjacent plot.

If that holds, Magnum is not a speculative capacity bet. It is capacity being built against contracts in hand or in advanced discussion.

The numbers: A stumble, then a step-up

To understand why the market has re-rated Aether, you first need to see FY24.

In November 2023, a tank explosion and fire at its Surat plant killed seven workers and injured 24. The Gujarat Pollution Control Board halted production at the affected site and levied Rs 50 lakh in interim damages. Revenue for FY24 fell 8% to Rs 598 crore. Operating margin dropped from 29% to 22%, and profit fell by over a third. Investors who bought the 2022 IPO story of a fast-compounding R&D chemical company suddenly had a shrinking one.

The recovery since has been sharp.

Source: Screener.in (consolidated) Source: Screener.in (consolidated)

Revenue grew 41% in FY25 and 38% in FY26. EBITDA margin moved above 30%. Profit nearly tripled from the FY24 low.

Q2 FY27 an inflection point?

Source: Q2 FY27 Investor Presentation. Source: Q2 FY27 Investor Presentation.

Revenue grew for the second straight quarter, and EBITDA grew faster than revenue. For H1 FY27, revenue was Rs 673.8 crore (up 27%) and PAT was Rs 130.7 crore (up 29%).

The more telling number is gross margin. Raw materials were Rs 167.2 crore in Q2, implying a gross margin of about 51.8%, up from 49.8% in Q1. That is what a rising share of CEM and CRAMS should do: exclusive contracts carry better pricing than products sold in the open market.

The chief financial officer said on the call that EBITDA margins should exceed the 30% guidance as the mix shifts, but management is staying conservative given geopolitical and pricing risks.

The Balance Sheet Is Working Harder

Growth is now partly debt-funded. Borrowings rose from Rs 458 crore in March 2026 to Rs 675 crore by September 2026. Capital work in progress (plants under construction) stood at about Rs 705 crore.

Working capital is also heavy. The cycle stood at around 165 days, three days higher than in March, as Aether built safety stock for the Milliken contract and new Magnum products. Operating cash flow in H1 FY27 was just Rs 33 crore, against Rs 243 crore spent on investments.

Net debt of about Rs 670 crore is modest against equity of Rs 2,594 crore. But it marks a change: after funding earlier expansion largely through its IPO and a follow-on equity raise, Aether is now leaning on debt to build.

What has to go right

Management expects net-block asset turnover of 1.5–1.75x, supported by CRAMS and CEM growth. At an EBITDA margin of ~30% and PAT margin of 19–20%, this implies potential revenue of Rs 1,800–1,950 crore by FY28, against FY26 revenue of Rs 1,160 crore.

Achieving this depends on four factors:

Timely Magnum commissioning. The semiconductor and agrochemical blocks are scheduled to start from Q4 FY27. Of the ~Rs 700 crore CWIP, management expects ~Rs 400 crore to be capitalised by FY27-end. A two-to-three-quarter delay could push back two growth engines simultaneously. Baker Hughes volume ramp-up. Oil and gas already contribute a third of revenue. Reaching the Rs 750–1,000 crore opportunity depends on scaling newly commercialised products within a $2–2.5 billion addressable market. CRAMS-to-CEM conversion. Over 65 projects are in R&D and pilot stages, with 16 new customers added in H1 FY27. Management targets CRAMS and CEM contributing 70% of revenue within two years. The key is converting this pipeline into commercial contracts. Improving cash conversion. Management aims to reduce the working capital cycle from 165 to ~160 days. With FY27 capex guided at Rs 350–370 crore, stronger operating cash flow will be essential to limit further debt.

Risks worth watching

There are four risks to watch.

Customer concentration. Oil and gas contribute 33.4% of revenue, much of it linked to Baker Hughes, while the top two end markets now account for 60% of sales, up from 55.4% a year ago. Any destocking or sourcing change at Baker Hughes could directly affect growth. Weak cash conversion. Despite reporting Rs 219 crore in FY26 profit, Aether generated negative free cash flow of Rs 481 crore. Inventory days also rose to 172 in Q2 from 151 in March. A slower Magnum ramp-up could leave the company carrying higher debt and inventory without matching revenue. Plant safety. Two fire incidents in under three years raise concerns. The November 2023 explosion killed seven workers, while a warehouse fire in Q4 FY26 resulted in a Rs 7 crore write-off. With global customers closely auditing suppliers, another serious incident could damage both operations and customer confidence. Pressure on LSM segments. Pharma and agro declined sequentially in Q2, with management expecting slower near-term growth than oil and gas and material science. LSM products also face price competition, particularly from China, limiting margin expansion.

Key-person risk appears relatively contained. Aether has 12 long-tenured group leaders, suggesting its R&D capabilities are not dependent on the founding family alone.

Valuation: Paying today for FY29

At around Rs 1,541, Aether has a market capitalisation of about Rs 20,440 crore. Add net debt of roughly Rs 670 crore and the enterprise value is about Rs 21,100 crore.

On trailing numbers, that is expensive by any measure: about 81x earnings and roughly 50x trailing EBITDA. Navin Fluorine traded at around 32x EV/EBITDA and Acutaas at around 47x. Aether sits above both.

Aether EV/EBITDA

Source: Screener.in Source: Screener.in

There is also a less-discussed number. Aether’s return on equity is just 9.7% and ROCE 11.9%. That is low for a company with 31% EBITDA margins, and it reflects how much capital is sitting in plants that are not yet producing: Rs 705 crore of capital work in progress against Rs 2,594 crore of equity. As Magnum’s blocks are commissioned and filled, those ratios should rise. If they are filled slowly, they won’t.

A useful way to read the valuation is to ask when Aether grows into a more normal multiple.

What growth is priced in?

Source: Author calculations based on Screener.in data and management guidance on asset turns. Assumes current enterprise value is unchanged. Source: Author calculations based on Screener.in data and management guidance on asset turns. Assumes current enterprise value is unchanged.

The last row is the key one. To trade at 30x EBITDA on today’s price, Aether needs revenue of roughly Rs 2,350 crore. From FY26, that is about 26% annual growth for three years.

In other words, the market is not paying for what Aether earns today. It is paying for FY29 delivered on schedule.

That makes the setup unusually clear. The guidance and the contracts line up with the valuation: Baker Hughes’s new products, the Milliken and European material science work, semiconductor revenue reaching ₹300–400 crore by FY29, and the agro blockbuster ramping to 600 tonnes would, if delivered on time, go a long way towards that revenue.

What the price does not leave much room for is slippage. A two-quarter delay at Magnum, a pause in Baker Hughes’s orders, or working capital that stays stuck above 160 days would each push the “normal multiple” year further out.

Aether has done the hard part. It has turned an R&D lab into a supplier that Baker Hughes, Milliken, Dow, and a global agro innovator are willing to build dedicated plants around. The question for investors at 80x earnings is simpler: can it build and fill those plants as fast as the market has already assumed?