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Aether Industries: From specialty chemicals to global contract manufacturing. Is the next leg already priced in?

Aether started as a pharma intermediate maker in Surat. Today an oilfield services giant is its biggest end market, Dow has picked it as an exclusive research partner, and its first semiconductor shipments have left the factory. At 80x earnings, how much of that future is the market already paying for?

Aether Industries has transformed from a Surat-based pharma intermediate maker into a global contract manufacturer trusted by Baker Hughes, Milliken and Dow, with its Magnum Site 5 now anchoring its next phase of growth. ( Credit: AI-generated image)Aether Industries has transformed from a Surat-based pharma intermediate maker into a global contract manufacturer. (AI-generated image)
Written by: Rahul Goel
13 min readNew DelhiNov 12, 2026 06:30 AM IST First published on: Nov 12, 2026 at 06:30 AM IST

Crude oil from many oilfields is waxy. Left to cool in a pipeline, it starts to thicken and can stop flowing altogether.

The fix is a class of chemicals called pour point depressants (additives that keep crude flowing at lower temperatures). Since 2025, Baker Hughes, one of the world’s largest oilfield services companies, procured some of these additives exclusively from Aether Industries.

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