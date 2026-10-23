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ACME Solar: Can batteries power its next growth phase?

As ACME monetises the gap between cheap daytime solar power and expensive evening electricity, the opportunity is significant. But can it sustain returns as competition intensifies and price spreads narrow?

ACME Solar battery storageBy Q1 FY27, ACME had commissioned approximately 3.62 GWh of battery storage. (File photo)

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Written by: Rahul Rao
12 min readOct 23, 2026 07:30 AM IST First published on: Oct 23, 2026 at 07:30 AM IST

India is generating increasingly large amounts of solar power during the day, depressing prices during those hours. After sunset, solar generation disappears, but electricity demand remains. The result is a growing mismatch between when power is available and when it is needed.

ACME Solar is attempting to monetise this imbalance by installing battery energy storage systems (BESS) at its existing plants. Instead of earning money only by generating electricity, it can now charge batteries when power is cheap and sell it when prices rise.

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By Q1 FY27, ACME had commissioned approximately 3.62 GWh of battery storage. In Q1 FY27, the phased operationalisation of around 3.1 GWh of BESS capacity generated Rs 226 crore in revenue.

ACME Solar: 1-Year Stock Price Movement

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