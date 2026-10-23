ACME Solar: Can batteries power its next growth phase?

India is generating increasingly large amounts of solar power during the day, depressing prices during those hours. After sunset, solar generation disappears, but electricity demand remains. The result is a growing mismatch between when power is available and when it is needed.

ACME Solar is attempting to monetise this imbalance by installing battery energy storage systems (BESS) at its existing plants. Instead of earning money only by generating electricity, it can now charge batteries when power is cheap and sell it when prices rise.

By Q1 FY27, ACME had commissioned approximately 3.62 GWh of battery storage. In Q1 FY27, the phased operationalisation of around 3.1 GWh of BESS capacity generated Rs 226 crore in revenue.

ACME Solar: 1-Year Stock Price Movement

Source: http://www.tradingview.com

The opportunity is significant, but so is the uncertainty. Today’s attractive price spreads exist partly because operating storage capacity remains limited. As competitors install more batteries, those spreads could narrow.

The question is whether ACME can convert its early lead into sustainable returns before the market changes.

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India’s solar success is creating a new business opportunity

India’s installed solar capacity reached approximately 157 GW by May 2026, accounting for around 29% of installed power capacity.

Solar output is concentrated during daylight hours. As more projects come online, supply increasingly arrives at the same time, putting pressure on daytime prices. After sunset, solar generation falls, but demand remains. The grid must then rely on other power sources, storage, or a combination of both.

The evening demand ramp increased from 36 GW in May 2023 to 74 GW in May 2026. Renewable curtailment adds another dimension to the problem: electricity that could have been generated is not always fully absorbed by the grid.

For solar developers, adding capacity does not guarantee proportionate value if daytime prices keep falling. Battery storage addresses this mismatch by absorbing cheap electricity and selling it during higher-priced hours, enabling renewable projects to deliver power when it is most valuable.

This is driving India’s shift towards hybrid, peak-power and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects. ACME is positioning itself to benefit by combining generation, storage and grid access.

However, today’s attractive spreads will also encourage competitors to install batteries, potentially compressing returns. ACME must therefore capture current economics while building a business that remains profitable as the market matures.

ACME’s strategy: monetise the battery before the entire pipeline is ready

As of Q1 FY27, ACME had ~2,990 MW of operating capacity and ~5,080 MW under construction. FDRE, hybrid, and other complex projects made up ~59% of its total 8,070 MW portfolio, and storage planned across the portfolio stood at ~20 GWh.

ACME could have waited and commissioned batteries alongside the corresponding contracted projects. Instead, it brought storage online ahead of those projects, selling capacity in the merchant and short-term markets until it shifts under long-term PPAs.

This creates two potential advantages.

First, ACME can use the infrastructure it already has. Existing plants have grid connections and associated electrical infrastructure. Adding batteries at these sites may reduce the need for incremental transmission investment, subject to connection capacity and regulatory approvals. Management has estimated savings of approximately Rs 20 lakh per MW in transmission capital expenditure from this approach.

Second, ACME can potentially generate revenue before its entire renewable pipeline becomes operational. Where grid arrangements and contracts permit, batteries at existing sites can charge when electricity is inexpensive and discharge when prices rise. This allows the company to put storage assets to work while associated FDRE projects are still under development.

The deployment has been rapid. ACME commissioned its first 481 MWh of battery storage in March 2026, reached approximately 3.62 GWh by the end of June, and expanded to around 4.96 GWh by early October.

Management has targeted more than 10 GWh of commissioned storage by FY27 and 25 GWh by 2030.

Source: Q1 FY27 Investors presentation

The strategic logic is straightforward: deploy batteries quickly on existing infrastructure, earn from the market while the pipeline is built out, and fold that storage into long-term contracted projects over time.

The real advantage here is timing. Rather than waiting for its generation pipeline to be completed, ACME is putting storage capital to work now, while its operating base is still a fraction of its eventual size.

But timing is a head start, not a moat. Any developer with grid access and capital can replicate the approach, and commissioning a battery is not the same as monetising it profitably. The investment case rests on three questions: how quickly new capacity comes online, how many hours each battery spends earning, and what returns it generates after full costs.

That brings us to the economics: how much these batteries can earn, and how sensitive those earnings are to changes in the market.

The battery economics: attractive, but the spread does the heavy lifting

ACME has indicated a battery cost of approximately Rs 93 lakh per MWh. That implies a cost of around Rs 930 crore per GWh.

Management has estimated that 1 GWh of battery storage operating for a full year at a Rs 5 per-unit price spread could generate approximately Rs 170 crore in annual EBITDA.

That implies an EBITDA yield of around 18.3% on the stated capital cost.

The figure is attractive, but it needs to be interpreted correctly. It is an operating estimate based on a particular spread assumption, not an 18.3% equity return or a guaranteed lifetime return on capital.

What happens when the spread changes?

Source: Illustrative based on management’s estimate at a ₹5 spread, scaled proportionately. This is not a forecast. Actual economics depend on utilisation, cycling, efficiency losses, procurement costs and operating conditions.

The central risk is spread compression. A decline in the realised spread from Rs 5 to Rs 3 per unit reduces the illustrative EBITDA yield from 18.3% to 11.0%, before financing costs, taxes and battery degradation.

Electricity selling prices alone do not determine profitability. Although ACME has reported selling prices of Rs 8-10 per unit in certain short-term transactions, actual earnings depend on the spread captured after charging costs, efficiency losses and operating expenses.

Utilisation matters too. Batteries that cycle infrequently may generate lower annual EBITDA despite wider spreads, while intensive cycling can accelerate degradation and increase augmentation costs.

Ultimately, ACME must capture sufficient spreads at consistent utilisation levels over the asset’s useful life to justify the substantial upfront investment.

What Q1 FY27 can teach us

The company’s Q1 FY27 presentation reported the following battery milestones:

Source: Q1 FY27 Investors presentation and concall transcript

These are encouraging early indicators. They show that ACME has been able to commission storage and secure short-term market opportunities relatively quickly.

However, Rs 226 crore of quarterly revenue is not the same as Rs 226 crore of recurring quarterly earnings. The capacity was operationalised in phases, so not all of it operated for the entire quarter.

Revenue Segments

Source: Q1 FY27 Investor presentation

BESS contributed 23.6% of ACME Solar’s total revenue in Q1 FY27

The Rs 1,400 crore contract figure also needs to be read carefully. It represents revenue locked in for a portion of FY27 capacity, not annual capacity, and it should not be added to reported revenue as though it were already earned.

The most useful metrics to track over subsequent quarters are:

Realised earnings per operational GWh Charging costs Utilisation and the actual spread captured

These will help establish whether the early results reflect a repeatable business model or unusually favourable market conditions.

Merchant earnings today, contracted cash flows tomorrow

ACME’s storage business is transitioning from merchant trading towards a mix of merchant and contracted capacity. While its batteries currently capture short-term price spreads, a growing share will eventually serve FDRE and hybrid PPAs.

Contracts offer revenue visibility but limit flexibility, as batteries must follow agreed delivery schedules rather than chase the most profitable hours. ACME’s under-construction portfolio averages Rs 4.40 per unit, against Rs 3.40 for its operating portfolio. These tariffs are not directly comparable to the Rs 8-10 per unit earned in the merchant market, given their different obligations and cost structures. The key question is how much incremental profit storage generates within contracted projects.

Management plans to retain 10-12 GWh in the short-term market annually for the next five years. As capacity shifts to contracts, ACME must invest in new merchant capacity to sustain those earnings.

In the bull case, merchant earnings recover the initial investment before contracts secure long-term cash flows. In the bear case, spreads compress before contracted earnings or replacement capacity can compensate.

Ultimately, the metric that matters is not total GWh commissioned, but the merchant-contracted mix, the earnings each generates, and the capital required to sustain them.

Does ACME have a durable competitive advantage?

ACME’s early deployment is significant because operating storage capacity remains small relative to India’s growing need for grid flexibility. The company has demonstrated its ability to commission batteries quickly and monetise them, supported by existing grid infrastructure, project execution experience, and integration with its renewable pipeline.

However, execution advantages must be distinguished from the economics of the broader market. Battery prices are falling, while developers such as Adani Green and JSW Energy are pursuing substantial storage capacity. As more batteries come online, competition could compress the price spreads that make storage attractive today.

This creates a feedback loop: wide spreads encourage investment, but expanding storage capacity can narrow those same spreads by absorbing surplus electricity and supplying power during expensive hours. ACME’s first-mover advantage may therefore be strongest in the early years, before competition intensifies.

A durable moat, however, requires more than commissioning batteries ahead of peers. ACME must procure competitively, deploy efficiently, maintain high utilisation and earn attractive returns as spreads normalise. Investors should track actual commissioning, capex per MWh, utilisation, financing costs and disclosed project returns rather than relying on announced capacity targets alone.

For now, ACME has demonstrated an execution and timing advantage. Whether that translates into superior returns over the life of its assets, and ultimately a durable economic moat, remains to be proven.

Valuation: how much of the opportunity is already priced in?

At around Rs 410, ACME Solar commands a market capitalisation of around Rs 28,950 crore, and on a trailing Price-to-Earnings basis, the stock trades at 48.6 times, which is not undervalued.

But if we consider EV/EBITDA, then the stock trades at 16.7 times.

EV/EBITDA 1-year movement

Source: http://www.screener.in

On a trailing EV/EBITDA basis, ACME Solar trades at a significant discount to its listed peers, which command considerably higher valuation multiples.

ACME’s expanding BESS portfolio offers potential upside not fully reflected in its valuation. However, sustaining these earnings will depend on storage deployment and the ability to retain attractive price spreads.

If ACME can scale ahead of peers and transition merchant earnings into long-term contracted cash flows without sacrificing returns, BESS could become a meaningful growth driver. At 16.7x trailing EV/EBITDA, the stock is worth watching as evidence of sustainable returns emerges.

Risks and the bottom line

The thesis: ACME is turning India’s midday-surplus, evening-shortfall problem into a second earnings engine. Early proof: Merchant battery earnings show storage can be a meaningful contributor to profits. The core risk: India’s storage market can grow even as each developer’s returns shrink, through competing capacity, narrower spreads, and a shift to lower-return contracts. The test ahead: Moving from merchant earnings to contracted cash flows without a material drop in return on capital. What would raise conviction: On-schedule commissioning, stable earnings per GWh, and EBITDA that converts to cash without straining the balance sheet. What would raise caution: Narrowing spreads, merchant capacity replaced by weaker contracts, or EBITDA that doesn’t reach debt service and capex. Bottom line: ACME won’t be judged by gigawatt-hours installed, but by the durable cash flow each one produces, and whether the valuation leaves room for error.

Note: We have relied on data from http://www.screener.in and http://www.tijorifinance.com throughout this article. Market price and market capitalisation data are from Thurro. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

Rahul Rao has helped conduct financial literacy programmes for over 1,50,000 investors. He has also worked at an AIF, focusing on small and mid-cap opportunities.

Disclosure: The writer or his dependents do not hold shares in the securities/stocks/bonds discussed in the article.

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