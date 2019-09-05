Nisha’s story inspires budding artists to turn their passion for art into a potential career

“Aim for the moon. If you miss, you may hit a star.” – W. Clement Stone

The first exam she cleared outside of Prathmik Vidyalaya in Budhera village was the Vidyagyan entrance exam. She was very happy. That was nothing compared to her joy at doing well in her 10th boards and thereafter getting 92% in her Class 12 exams, more so because anyone who scored above 90% received financial assistance for college. But it was sheer ecstasy when the London College of Fashion Technology selected her. And although this dream was not to be, she got into the National Institute of Fashion Technology, or NIFT in Jodhpur, which is one of India’s best fashion design school, and that is where this serial achiever Nisha Bharati studies now.

Vidyagyan provided Nisha several opportunities to show off her talents. For not only was she academically brilliant, but she was also excellent at art, winning many inter-school competitions. She was also an athletics champion, participating at the national level in the 4×400 relay races. It was because of the confidence she gained at Vidyagyan that she could turn her passion for art into a potential career by choosing to study Accessories Design. A long way to come for a construction worker’s daughter!

Nisha says, “Vidyagyan is very different from other schools. Firstly, it’s a boarding school with great facilities and the teachers are highly professional, and I think it’s because of them I am here at NIFT. It was like a family, and the teachers treated us like their own children. At Vidyagyan, I did the things I liked to do. Each and every moment was special. It was like a dream coming true for me, sort of like Hogwarts was for Harry Potter.”

In terms of her career choices and preparation, the faculty was very supportive, too. She especially loved the encouragement she received from her art teacher who saw her talent and refined it. Nisha says, “I got the best teachers and best facilities to build myself in that environment and the learnings now help me compete with the outside world.”

While still in school, Nisha applied and got into the London College of Fashion Technology, which unfortunately she couldn’t take because of financial constraints. The exam, however, got her to start thinking in a different direction. Her goal became a career in art. After finishing school, she chose to only take entrance exams for design and art schools. Getting into NIFT was a superb achievement, although most people she knows in her extended family and village cannot fathom what a career in design could mean. But Nisha is just happy that her parents support her despite all the restrictions placed on girls in her milieu. And even though the English language has been a major hurdle for her in that outside world, Nisha has worked consistently to overcome it and every other challenge too.