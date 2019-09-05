“I don’t really come up with any plan of what I’m going to paint – it just comes out.” says Aarav, the young genius of SNS

“Talent hits a target no one else can hit; genius hits a target no one else can see.” – Arthur Schopenhauer

A sweet, soft-spoken boy, Aarav Verma gives no outward indication of his rich, vibrant inner life. When he was three, his father, a textile designer himself, noticed that his son’s doodles were quite extraordinary. The encouragement his parents gave him made Aarav more prolific. At 7, he had his first solo show at the India Habitat Centre. The works sold out.

Since then, he has shown his work at other exhibitions– in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and even at the India Art Fair in 2019, supported by the renowned Dhoomimal Gallery, where he painted live in front of thousands of visitors. The large body of works Aarav has produced illustrates a journey where inborn talent has blossomed into rare genius.

Now, at 12, his focus is his art, but he paints on weekends. Weekdays are for school, studies and play. Shiv Nadar School supports him whole-heartedly in his pursuit – and both friends and teachers help him catch up when he misses any classes.

Aarav says, “Each painting takes 5-6 hours. I like painting faces and figures, mainly. Now my canvas sizes are bigger, and my style has changed. There are more colours and more perfection in my work now.”

Perhaps influenced by the ethos of his school, Aarav has also painted for charity. He has supported the cause of cancer patients by painting live while Ustad Shujaat Khan performed on stage. He’s done the same on different platforms to raise money for other causes like the victims of the Kerala floods.

The art emerges from within Aarav in an organic way. He explains, “I don’t really come up with any plan of what I’m going to paint – it just comes out. It’s not even just my imagination, because sometimes it comes out differently from what I imagined also.” Using oils and acrylics, what emerges from this prodigious child is as sophisticated as the work of a seasoned artist many years his senior. The art world has lauded him as well, not just because he is so young, but because the quality of his art is so evocative and beautiful.