Harish made a promise to himself and lived up to it, letting no obstacle come in his way to success

Born into a conservative Chennai family, Harish was told that career options for a young person were best limited to medicine and engineering. Harish went along with the mainstream, even scoring in the top 5 academically, but his curiosity compelled him to dabble in music and art, and he dreamt of becoming a music director. However, many young people prefer the safe, default options due to financial pressure from their families, and Harish was no different: his parents had found it difficult to pay his class 12 fees. So he suppressed his dreams and opted to study engineering.

It was fortunate, then, that Harish joined Shiv Nadar University (SNU), for here, he discovered his true calling. He began by taking some of the creative courses offered in SNU, like photography, even getting a few of his images into National Geographic magazine. And then Harish discovered Design. Formal training through these courses, combined with an inquisitive mind, and knowledgeable, inspiring and motivating faculty, converted Harish into a freelance designer even in his second year in college, after which he began supporting himself. An initiative of SNU, On-Campus Jobs is set up to give students a taste of working in the real world. Here Harish worked with a marketing team made up of students, and gathered valuable experience, which gave him immense confidence to take up bigger projects later. In fact, in his fourth year, Harish revamped SNU’s 2400+ page website.

From being a nervous 18 year-old taking his first flight to join college in the big city of Delhi, fumbling in English with peers who were far more sophisticated and well off, convincing his parents about his alternate career choice, and finding the money to buy his first laptop, this enterprising young man has faced all his challenges with optimism and drive. He says, ‘I witnessed how life was unfair and a bit easy for people who were privileged. And I also witnessed how it isn’t that difficult for people to rise up and challenge the rest!’

Harish feels extremely grateful to his friends who were pillars of support and instilled confidence in his creativity. The faculty of SNU, like Aadya Kaktikar, Amit Ray, Vikas Kumar, Jaideep Chatterjee, and Ashwin Ramanathan were guides and mentors along his journey. The result is a successful design entrepreneur with his sights firmly set on achieving so much more. Harish shares, ‘Now I run a boutique design studio called Frozen Iris, helping businesses grow through first principles in design & marketing. We work with startups, traditional companies, and enterprises like Vistara Airlines, Airtel, YES Bank, Horiba, OP Jindal Global University, and many more, across Brand Strategy, User-Centric Design, and Digital Marketing.’

Harish is excited about the future of his studio. But he never forgets the lessons of the past that he learned at SNU.