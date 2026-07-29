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Why protests so often turn to shame and sexual ridicule: From French Revolution to Jantar Mantar

From the American, French and Russian revolutions to India's freedom movement, protests across history have repeatedly drawn on inherited social ideas about gender and sexuality to communicate political outrage.

historical protestsFor centuries, political protest has relied on the language of sexual humiliation, gender inversion and bodily degradation to strip rulers of their authority. (Photo edited by Abhishek Mitra)
Written by: Rohan Basu
13 min readKolkataJul 29, 2026 04:06 PM IST First published on: Jul 29, 2026 at 04:06 PM IST

Poetry, placards, slogans, Instagram reels — the recent protests at Jantar Mantar against examination paper leaks saw it all. Alongside them came memes targeting the Prime Minister and the former Union Education Minister, many of them steeped in gendered and sexualised ridicule. While many defended the imagery as satire aimed at those in power, others questioned whether such language and symbolism merely reinforced the same sexist and transphobic hierarchies that progressive protests seek to dismantle.

The debate is not uniquely contemporary. For centuries, political protest has relied on the language of sexual humiliation, gender inversion and bodily degradation to strip rulers of their authority. From the American, French and Russian revolutions to India’s freedom movement, protests across history have repeatedly drawn on inherited social ideas about gender and sexuality to communicate political outrage.

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The question, then, is not why protesters continue to use such imagery, but why it has remained one of the most enduring forms of dissent.

The body politic, violated: The American Revolution

As tensions mounted between Britain and its North American colonies over taxation and imperial control in the years leading up to the American Revolution, political satire increasingly cast British rule as a form of sexual violation.

In April 1774, a cartoon appeared in the London Magazine. Within weeks, American industrialist Paul Revere had pirated the design and engraved it for Boston’s Royal American Magazine. It shows America as a partially clothed woman being held down. Lord Mansfield, Chief Justice, pins her arms. Lord North, the Prime Minister, forces tea down her throat, with the Boston Port Bill protruding from his pocket. John Montagu, the Earl of Sandwich, chosen because he was a famous womaniser, holds her feet and peers up her skirt. Britannia turns away and covers her face in shame.

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The image is not subtle, and was not meant to be. Nor was this only a male register.

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