Why astrologers opposed August 15 as India’s Independence Day

A compromise was made: to keep the date but change the hour, prompting Indian leaders to hold the Constituent Assembly’s special session on August 14 and carry it into midnight. (Wikimedia Commons)

Written by Shefali Narula

As soon as the radio announced Lord Louis Mountbatten’s date for India’s independence, astrologers all over the country began to consult their charts. Those in the holy city of Varanasi and several others in the South immediately proclaimed August 15 as inauspicious.

What followed was a compromise that would make midnight central to India’s freedom.

How was the date chosen?

The date of India’s independence was fixed in the final months of British rule. Lord Mountbatten announced August 15, 1947, bringing forward the original June 1948 deadline. But the choice had a personal significance for the last Viceroy.

In Freedom at Midnight, authors Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre explain that it marked the second anniversary of Japan’s surrender, which Mountbatten saw as a fitting symbol of the end of one Asian era and “the birth of the new democratic Asia”.