Why astrologers opposed August 15 as India’s Independence Day

Written by Shefali Narula
As soon as the radio announced Lord Louis Mountbatten’s date for India’s independence, astrologers all over the country began to consult their charts. Those in the holy city of Varanasi and several others in the South immediately proclaimed August 15 as inauspicious.
What followed was a compromise that would make midnight central to India’s freedom.
How was the date chosen?
The date of India’s independence was fixed in the final months of British rule. Lord Mountbatten announced August 15, 1947, bringing forward the original June 1948 deadline. But the choice had a personal significance for the last Viceroy.
In Freedom at Midnight, authors Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre explain that it marked the second anniversary of Japan’s surrender, which Mountbatten saw as a fitting symbol of the end of one Asian era and “the birth of the new democratic Asia”.
Freedom at Midnight further notes that the possible dates for the transfer of power “were still spinning through [Mountbatten’s] mind like the numbers on a revolving roulette wheel”. “Early September? Middle of September, middle of August? Suddenly the wheel stopped with a jar and the little ball popped into a slot so overwhelmingly appropriate that Mountbatten’s decision was instantaneous.”
Why astrologers objected
For astrologers, the problem began with the calendar itself. August 15 was a Friday, a day they considered inauspicious for a moment as consequential as the birth of a nation.
Historian Ramachandra Guha recounts in India After Gandhi (2022), “Sunday was inevitably an inauspicious day; so, too, was Friday.”
Soon after Mountbatten’s announcement, astrologers in Benares, southern India, and Calcutta consulted their charts and believed India would be “better advised to tolerate the British one day longer” than risk the consequences that would follow.
Calcutta astrologer Swami Madananand set his navamanch, a chart mapping the sun, moon, planets, Zodiac and 27 stars, for August 15. His calculations foretold a disaster.
India on August 15 would lie under the zodiacal sign of Maakra (Capricorn), a sign one of whose particularities was its unrelenting hostility to all centrifugal forces, hence to partition. Far worse, India that day would be passing through the influence of Saturn, a notably inauspicious planet, under Rahu, the star scornfully labelled by astrologers as “the star with no neck,” a celestial body whose manifestations were almost wholly malign.
“From midnight August 14 through August 15, Saturn, Jupiter and Venus would all lie in the most accursed site of the heavens, the ninth house of Karamstahn…. ‘What have they done?’ he shouted,” note Collins and Lapierre.
Devastated, he wrote to Mountbatten: “For the love of God, do not give India her independence on August 15. If flood, drought, famine and massacres follow, it will be because free India was born on a day cursed by the stars”
A compromise is struck
The date, however, could no longer be changed. Mountbatten had announced August 15 publicly, while the machinery of Partition and the transfer of power was already in motion.
Freedom at Midnight describes the choice as Mountbatten’s “impetuous selection” and notes that astrologers eventually advised Indian politicians that August 14 offered a “considerably more favorable conjuncture of the stars.”
A compromise was made: to keep the date but change the hour, prompting Indian leaders to hold the Constituent Assembly’s special session on August 14 and carry it into midnight.
The arrangement allowed the transfer of power to take place as August 15 began, while accommodating the astrologers’ concerns about the date. Nehru then gave his historic “Tryst with Destiny” address: “At the stroke of the midnight hour… India will awake to life and freedom.”
And so, the midnight that became synonymous with India’s freedom had an unusual backstory: a date chosen by Mountbatten, challenged by astrologers, and ultimately reconciled by shifting the moment of transfer to midnight.
Shefali Narula is an intern at Indianexpress.com