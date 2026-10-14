Who are the Houthis? The origins, ideology and Iran connection of Yemen’s rebel movement

The Houthis, a Yemeni rebel movement with close ties to Iran, have emerged as a powerful military and political force in the Middle East.

While Tehran has supported the Houthis for years as part of its “Axis of Resistance”, a network of allied armed groups across the region, Saudi Arabia has long been a Houthi target for backing Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

On Saturday, a Houthi missile strike hit Riyadh’s international airport in Saudi Arabia, killing 13 people and injuring hundreds. Another attack on Sunday wounded nearly a dozen more.

Rooted in Zaidi Shiite Islam and shaped by grievances against Yemen’s political establishment and US influence in the region, the movement has evolved from a religious revivalist group into the de facto authority in much of northern Yemen.

But who are the Houthis, what do they believe, are they a political movement or a militant group, and how did they rise to power?

The rise of ‘supporters of Allah’

The Houthis, who call themselves Ansar Allah (“supporters of Allah”), are a rebel movement and political force guided by an Islamist, anti-American ideology. The movement takes its name from its leaders, members of the Houthi tribe of northern Yemen. Based in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, it runs a de facto government recognised only by Iran.

The movement follows Zaidism, a branch of Shiite Islam also known as “Fiver” Shiism, which recognises the first five successors to the Prophet Mohammed. Practised mainly in northern Yemen, Zaidis make up about one-third of the country’s 34 million people.

Story continues below this ad

The movement’s origins can be traced to January 2002, when Hussein al-Houthi called on Muslims to publicly denounce the United States and Israel in the aftermath of the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan. A religious and political leader, al-Houthi had previously founded the ‘Believing Youth movement’ in the 1990s to teach Zaidi Islam and revive Zaidism.

“He [al-Houthi] believed that the invasion was the prelude to a new phase of American control of the region, one that would be more assertive and aggressive than during the Cold War, benefiting Israel and undermining Arabs and Muslims across the Middle East,” Bernard Haykel notes in the edited volume, The Huthi Movement in Yemen: Ideology, Ambition and Security in the Arab Gulf (2022).

American hegemony, however, was not the only factor driving the movement. Yemen had suffered from decades of poor governance, authoritarian abuses, and systemic corruption under President Ali Abdullah Saleh (d. 2017).

“It was, and remains, the poorest Arab country and is buffeted by chronic political and economic instability as well as internal divisions based on tribal, sectarian, regional, and genealogical affiliation,” Haykel writes.

Story continues below this ad

Also read | How Shi’ism took root in Iran and shaped its politics for centuries

Foreign interference in Yemen’s internal affairs, whether by neighbouring states or global powers, has been a persistent feature of its modern history, dating back at least to the republican revolution of 1962.

Al-Houthi was acutely aware of these conditions and deeply frustrated with Yemen’s political order. He viewed the Zaidis as particularly marginalised and oppressed, and he lamented what he perceived as their social and economic backwardness. These grievances became central to his political and religious outlook.

Al-Houthi adopted the slogan “God is Great. Death to America. Death to Israel. Cursed be the Jews. Victory be to Islam.” He urged his growing circle of followers to chant it at every opportunity, particularly in mosques after prayers. He also delivered sermons from his home in Marran, a small village in northwestern Yemen.

Recorded on cassette tapes, the sermons circulated across northern Yemeni cities. “These teachings are transcribed and collected in a 2129-page online Adobe Acrobat document titled the Malāzim (Fascicles), which has become the reference text for the movement—a credal document for its followers,” Haykel writes.

Story continues below this ad

The Yemeni government responded to the public chanting with arrests, reinforcing al-Houthi’s conviction that the slogan was effective and that Washington viewed the movement as a threat to its regional presence.

In 2004, President Ali Abdullah Saleh ordered al-Houthi’s arrest. He was killed in September that year. “This might have been the end of it, but the situation in the upper north of Yemen was already ripe for a broader confrontation with the government,” Haykel notes.

A billboard in Sanaa featuring al-Houthi (Wikipedia) A billboard in Sanaa featuring al-Houthi (Wikipedia)

Economic hardship and mounting frustration among communities had set the stage for a wider conflict. Al-Houthi’s younger brother, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, took over the movement’s leadership.

Five further rounds of fighting between 2005 and 2010 proved more devastating than the initial confrontation, spread across a wider area and exacted a heavy toll on civilians. The Houthis survived these wars and, under Abdulmalik’s leadership, grew into a formidable military force.

Story continues below this ad

“Husayn al-Huthi may have been the instigator behind the events leading to the confrontation with the Yemeni government, but the founding of the movement is more accurately attributed to his younger brother,” notes Haykel.

From religious movement to political power

In the aftermath of the Arab uprisings of 2010–11, the Houthis emerged as a central force in Yemeni politics, particularly in the country’s capital. Since 1978, Yemen had been dominated by an uneasy coalition of three key powerbrokers: President Ali Abdullah Saleh, Ali Muhsin al-Ahmar, and Shaykh Abdullah al-Ahmar.

In 2011, tensions among Saleh, Ali Muhsin, and the al-Ahmar families escalated, leading to Saleh’s ouster under an initiative negotiated by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The deal helped avert an immediate slide into civil war, and then Vice-President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi assumed the presidency in February 2012.

President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi (Wikipedia) President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi (Wikipedia)

Hadi’s position, however, remained precarious. He had to balance the influence of Ali Muhsin and the al-Ahmar family, fill the power vacuum left by Saleh’s departure and address the country’s deepening economic crisis. The Houthis capitalised on this instability.

Story continues below this ad

Through a series of political manoeuvres and military confrontations with the al-Ahmar family and Ali Muhsin, they seized control of Sanaa in 2014 and declared a “revolution” on September 21. Hadi soon came under Houthi control before fleeing Sanaa for Aden and eventually Saudi Arabia.

Operation Decisive Storm

On March 26, 2015, a Saudi-led coalition of Arab countries launched “Operation Decisive Storm” against the Houthis. The operation had two key objectives: restoring the Yemeni government’s authority at home and deterring further Iranian intervention in the region.

However, the intervention failed to dislodge the Houthis. Instead, the conflict escalated into a protracted war, deepening Yemen’s humanitarian crisis and allowing the Houthis to consolidate their control over much of the country’s north.

“The Huthis are changing Yemen’s religious landscape, challenging traditional religious authority, reshaping tribal values and roles, constructing collective memories and identities, infusing Yemen’s mediascape with their ideological creed, and positioning Yemen’s foreign policy within a regional policy of resistance to the United States,” Haykel notes.

An Iranian proxy?

Story continues below this ad

The Houthis maintain close diplomatic ties with Iran and have been officially received in Tehran on several occasions. In 2020, Iran appointed Hassan Irloo as its ambassador to Sanaa, signalling its recognition of Houthi authority.

While the Houthis welcomed Irloo’s arrival as a step towards normalising diplomatic relations, Yemen’s internationally recognised government lodged a formal complaint with the UN Security Council, arguing that Iran’s recognition of the Houthis as representatives of the Yemeni state violated the country’s sovereignty.

Map of Houthi offensives in 2014 (Wikipedia) Map of Houthi offensives in 2014 (Wikipedia)

“The Saudis refer to the Huthis as an ‘Iranian-backed militia’ to indicate that the movement should be understood as an Iranian proxy and an armed non-state actor in opposition to the internationally recognized government that, according to international law, is the only legitimate representative of the Yemeni state,” Maria-Louise Clausen notes in The Huthi Movement in Yemen.

While the international community recognises Hadi and his government as the legitimate representatives of the Yemeni state, the Houthis seek to portray themselves as its rightful representatives. “Hence, although the lack of international recognition provides some obstacles for the implementation of a foreign policy… the Huthis are the de facto authorities in northern Yemen, are dealt with as such by the international community,” Clausen writes.

Story continues below this ad

Oman, meanwhile, has emerged as a regional actor that has maintained a relatively neutral position throughout the conflict. “This role,” Clausen notes, “should be utilized for peace negotiations that could seek to support the notion that binding political negotiations, and not a military victory, is the most viable end to the current conflict and international recognition of the Huthis.”