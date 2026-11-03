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When the French Revolution reached India: The story of Tipu Sultan, the Marathas and the British

The French Revolution reached India, inspiring democratic experiments in Pondicherry and an extraordinary alliance between Tipu Sultan and revolutionary France against British imperial rule.

Tipu Sultan negotiations with French revolutionariesTipu Sultan, the formidable ruler of Mysore, had allied with Revolutionary France. (Wikimedia Commons/ edited by Abhishek Mitra)
14 min readEdinburgh (scotland)Nov 3, 2026 11:21 AM IST First published on: Nov 3, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST

Written by Dr Milinda Banerjee

This is an autumn of discontent. In September, students in France took to the streets to protest the lack of government support for education. Large numbers of people, aggrieved by the cost-of-living crisis, soon joined them. Images of their protests remind us of the French Revolution of 1789, which overthrew the deeply unpopular Bourbon monarchy and aristocracy, transferring power to urban and rural masses. The Revolution spread rapidly across Europe and connected with democratic struggles in India. The British fought and suppressed revolutionary movements in Europe and India, helping create the world of colonial capitalism that has led to today’s global crisis.

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Although historians such as Marguerite V Labernadie and SP Sen have written about the French Revolution in India, this phenomenon remains relatively little known, even among academics.

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