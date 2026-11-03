When the French Revolution reached India: The story of Tipu Sultan, the Marathas and the British

Written by Dr Milinda Banerjee

This is an autumn of discontent. In September, students in France took to the streets to protest the lack of government support for education. Large numbers of people, aggrieved by the cost-of-living crisis, soon joined them. Images of their protests remind us of the French Revolution of 1789, which overthrew the deeply unpopular Bourbon monarchy and aristocracy, transferring power to urban and rural masses. The Revolution spread rapidly across Europe and connected with democratic struggles in India. The British fought and suppressed revolutionary movements in Europe and India, helping create the world of colonial capitalism that has led to today’s global crisis.

Although historians such as Marguerite V Labernadie and SP Sen have written about the French Revolution in India, this phenomenon remains relatively little known, even among academics.

When the French Revolution came to Pondicherry

In India, the French Revolution began in the south, in the French settlement of Pondicherry on February 25, 1790. French citizens formed an Assemblée générale des citoyens (general assembly of citizens), a comité représentatif (representative committee), a citizen militia, and a municipalité (municipality) with an elected mayor and five members.

Beginning in July 1791, revolutionaries in Pondicherry took steps to establish an Assemblée Coloniale(colonial assembly), comprising elected representatives from all French colonies in India. The assembly began drafting a constitution. Indians were empowered to elect four representatives, while the Colonial Assembly could elect two representatives to France’s Assemblée législatif (Legislative Assembly) in Paris.

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The revolutionaries abolished the slave trade, built a free school for Tamil students, constructed houses for homeless Indian parias (people from subaltern castes), and extended citizenship rights to some people of Indian ancestry who spoke French, owned property, and followed French civil laws.

Historian M Gobalakichenane has shown that Tamil inhabitants drew on precolonial-origin institutions of collective self-governance during this revolution and selected mahānāṭṭārs to represent them in the Pondicherry assembly.

Gobalakichenane also discovered a diary of Viranaicker, a Tamil notable of Pondicherry who witnessed the revolution. Viranaicker observed that Tamils used the revolutionary milieu to voice their grievances against state functionaries.

In 1791, a peasant revolt also erupted at Oulgaret. Five hundred cultivators rebelled against an oppressive landowner who appropriated half their harvest. They attacked him and lodged complaints with the French state. The revolutionary government responded by freeing the peasants from the landlord’s control. Indian soldiers also organised a strike against an unpopular French captain, and the revolutionary state conceded their demands. The French and Indians thus forged a deep revolutionary solidarity.

How the British crushed the revolution in India

The British, however, were determined to end this revolution. Britain and France were at war from February 1793 to 1815. The British monarch, King George III, Prime Minister William Pitt the Younger, and his Scottish right-hand man Henry Dundas feared that the revolutionaries who had overthrown their own monarchy and aristocracy would similarly challenge the British ruling class at home as well as in colonies like India. Dundas said: “I hate [the French Revolutionary ideology of] Jacobinism everywhere, […] but in India I should consider it as the Devil itself, and to be guarded against with equal assiduity.”

The British aristocracy and gentry led a counter-revolution to nullify the French Revolution. They suppressed middle- and working-class democratic politics at home, often through draconian laws and punishments. Simultaneously, with the support of continental European monarchies like Austria, Prussia, and Russia, they waged a military campaign against Revolutionary France in Europe and beyond. Historian Sujit Sivasundaram argues that the British thereby forged a “counter-revolutionary imperialism” against the French Revolution.

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Driven by this counter-revolutionary imperialist zeal, the British also fought the Revolution in India. British Governor-General Lord Cornwallis, an English aristocrat, directed British forces to suppress it. When the French and Indian inhabitants of Pondicherry learned of the planned British invasion in 1793, they joined forces to defend the city, fighting for more than a month. After heavily bombarding Pondicherry, however, British forces captured it in August 1793.

Meanwhile, the Revolution had spread to other French settlements in India.

In Yanam, where the Godavari meets the Bay of Bengal, the Revolution erupted in April 1791. French citizens established an Assemblée Coloniale, elected a permanent committee, and drafted a constitution. They transferred power from an unpopular Commandant, who interfered with their trade, to these democratic institutions. They consulted Indians on political matters. Indians also organised protests against the mistreatment of an Indian merchant by the French.

In Mahé, on the Arabian Sea coast adjoining Kerala, the French citizens established an Assemblée Coloniale to govern themselves in 1790. Both city-states surrendered to British forces in the summer of 1793.

In Karaikal, on the Tamil coast of the Bay of Bengal, Indian peasants and salt workers had long been organising strikes to get a fairer share of the produce. By 1791, policemen and toll collectors joined them. The French government generally conceded Indian demands. In culmination of this radical political tradition, French citizens established a municipality and elected a mayor in May 1791. In July, they convened a General Assembly. But British forces ended this revolutionary politics in June 1793.

Tipu Sultan’s alliance with revolutionary France

The French Revolution in southern India did not end there.

A few years later, British Governor-General Lord Wellesley received news that Tipu Sultan, the formidable ruler of Mysore, had allied with Revolutionary France. Wellesley was horrified to learn that the French administration on the Isle of France (Mauritius) had received Tipu’s ambassadors “with every mark of distinction”. He also heard that the “lowest class of the democratic rabble of the island [Mauritius]” had sailed to Mysore to support Tipu.

Tipu Sultan’s ambassadors in France. (Wikimedia Commons) Tipu Sultan’s ambassadors in France. (Wikimedia Commons)

These revolutionaries included white, non-white, and mixed-race individuals radicalised by the French Revolution. Wellesley feared that France would dispatch additional military forces via the Red Sea or the Cape of Good Hope to help Tipu.

In 1797, Frenchmen in Mysore built a miniature republic at Tipu’s capital, Srirangapatna, also known as Seringapatam, in present-day Karnataka. They emphasised “republican law” (la loi Republicaine) and the “rights of free citizens” (droits des citoyens libre). They believed in “laws of equality” (loix de l’égalité). They enacted laws to govern themselves and elected a “council of discipline” (Le Conseil de Discipline) through “the majority of citizens’ votes” (la majorité des suffrages des Citoyens). The French revolutionaries in Mysore “swore not to have any master other than the Law they had made themselves” (ont juré de n’avoir d’autre maitre que la Loi qu’ils ont fait eux-mêmes). They also swore “hatred to kings, except to Tippoo Sultan the victorious, the ally of the French Republic.” Tipu Sultan, who they hailed as the “citizen prince” (le Citoyen Prince), welcomed the birth of this little republic, designating the French Republic as his “sister” (la Republique ma Soeur).

Tipu was not paying mere lip service to the Revolution. He had deep scholarly knowledge of the revolutionary governments in France and Mauritius, their forms of citizenship, and representative politics. He used the Persian term sardār (leader) to describe the five directors, the members of the Conseil des Anciens (council of ancients), and the members of the Conseil des Cinq-Cents (council of five hundred) in France.

Drawing on his knowledge, Tipu’s administration sent French-language letters in 1797, addressed “to the citizens composing the executive power of the French Republic” (aux Citoyens composants le Pouvoir Exécutive de la République Française) as well as “to the representatives of the people who resided in the Isles of France and of Réunion” (aux Représentants du Peuple qui réside aux Isles de France, & de la Réunion).

In turn, Napoleon wrote to Tipu in 1799, expressing his desire toliberate Tipu and his kingdom “from the iron yoke of England.”

Historian IG Khan has translated a corpus of Persian-language documents from the late 1790s. These documents reveal that Tipu reduced taxes, abolished cesses, and instructed administrators to issue receipts to peasants paying cash taxes. He forbade village elites from oppressing cultivators.

His administration also provided loans to people working as servants of wealthy cultivators, enabling them to buy and cultivate their own land. Just as Revolutionary France carried out land reforms to benefit peasants, Tipu started an agrarian reform programme.

Alarmed by this revolutionary ferment, the British invaded Mysore and killed Tipu in 1799. Wellesley claimed that the British goal “to restore the heir of the ancient rajah of Mysore”. But Dundas insisted that the “restoration of the old Mysore family” should leave the royal family with only “a nominal sovereignty”. Dundas suggested that The British should retain the real power and extract “a productive revenue adequate to all our objects both political and commercial”.

The fall of Tipu Sultan (Wikimedia Commons) The fall of Tipu Sultan (Wikimedia Commons)

Wellesley happily complied. He aimed “to gratify your [Dundas’] voracious appetite for lands and fortresses. Seringapatam ought, I think, to stay your stomach a while”.

He ensured that the British had paramount control of Mysore. The British violently plundered Mysore and presented part of Tipu Sultan’s bejewelled royal canopy to King George III. They sent Tipu’s throne to adorn the Throne Room of the Government House in Calcutta, where Governors-General would subsequently sit while receiving Indian princes and deputations.

By destroying the French Revolution in India, the British consolidated their control over southern India.

The Marathas and the prospect of a wider rebellion

But the French threat continued to loom large in northern India, owing to the political supremacy of the Marathas.

Since the seventeenth century, the Marathas, like the Jats, Sikhs, and Afghans, had rebelled against the Mughal Empire. Historians typically speak of the Age of Revolutions as centred on the American and French Revolutions. They suggest that these eighteenth-century revolutions gave birth to modern democracy.

But we need to speak of a global age of revolutions and recognise how Indian rebels challenged the Mughal monarchy and democratised power in India. Many Europeans closely observed this revolutionary politics. For example, in a book published in Paris in 1699, titled Voyage des Indes Orientales , the French priest Abbé Carré criticised Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s “tyranny” (tyrannie) and praised the Maratha revolutionary leader Shivaji for resisting him. Carré suggested that Shivaji had been democratically elected as ruler by his soldiers.

After experiencing their own anti-monarchic revolution, the French eagerly allied with the Marathas. The French Revolution thus allied with an indigenous Indian revolution.

Daulat Rao Scindia of Gwalior with his courtiers in 1825 (Wikimedia Commons) Daulat Rao Scindia of Gwalior with his courtiers in 1825 (Wikimedia Commons)

Indeed, Wellesley argued that the French Revolutionaries used the Maratha “revolution” to create a joint front against the British. He especially feared the Maharashtrian statesman Daulat Rao Sindhia, who had a “powerful […] regular infantry and artillery […] commanded principally by French officers”.

The Marathas and the French had sympathised with Tipu Sultan, and, even after his death, tried to foment anti-British insurgency in southern India.

Daulat Rao Sindhia’s ally, the French military officer Monsieur Perron, commanded “Agra, Delhi, and a large portion of the Doab of the Jumna and Ganges”. Daulat Rao “administered the affairs of the nominal Moghul empire”, whilst Perron held “the person and nominal authority of the unfortunate [Mughal emperor] Shah Aulum”. The Marathas and the French thus exercised control over the Mughal imperial throne and the heart of northern India.

The French military officer Monsieur Perron (Wikimedia Commons) The French military officer Monsieur Perron (Wikimedia Commons)

Wellesley feared that Revolutionary France, in alliance with the Marathas and the Maratha-controlled Mughal royal family, would expel the British from India. He reported: “A plan to this effect was actually submitted to the Chief Consul of France [Napoleon Bonaparte] in 1801 […]. A copy of this plan is now in the possession of the Governor General.”

Driven by a fanatic anti-revolutionary spirit, the British relentlessly fought the Marathas and their French allies till they had conquered what are today Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

The British demilitarised and divided the Maratha confederacy, transforming its surviving components into dispersed and much weakened princely states. The British similarly subjugated the Jat political system of northern India, whose members had also been inspired by the French revolutionary wars against the British. In doing so, they brought the great age of revolutions in northern India to an end.

In these conquered regions, the British either directly ruled the local people or installed Indian princes and landlords as subordinate collaborators. They heavily taxed common people and transferred their wealth to Britain. Throughout the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, they extracted raw materials from India, including cotton, silk, jute, sugar, opium, tea, coffee, food grains, coal, and iron. They turned India into a captive market for British manufactured products. In the process, they impoverished and deindustrialised India, engineered famines, intensified class and gender hierarchies, and destroyed animal and plant life on an unprecedented scale. India, once a central pillar of the premodern economic world-system, became a degraded periphery of the colonial capitalist world economy.

The French Revolution in India represents one of history’s great “what-ifs”.

What if the Indians and the French had succeeded in defeating and expelling the British? What if they had democratised political and economic power among the ordinary people? What if Tipu Sultan had continued and radicalised his land reforms? What if the Marathas and Jats had maintained their sovereignty and formed a revolutionary confederacy with other Indian polities?

The Revolution of 1857 would reveal these possibilities — the ability of Indians to connect their community structures to unite against a common enemy.

By the twentieth century, these Indians had new revolutionary allies. From the interwar years onwards, the Soviet Union assumed the role that France had played in the 1790s and early 1800s.

Dr. Milinda Banerjee is Senior Lecturer in History, University of St Andrews, UK